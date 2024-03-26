 Korn announces Phoenix concert as part of 2024 anniversary tour | Phoenix New Times
Korn announces Phoenix concert as part of 2024 anniversary tour

The nu-metal rockers just announced a fall tour in honor of their 30th anniversary.
March 26, 2024
Korn returns to the Valley this fall.
Korn returns to the Valley this fall. Jimmy Fontaine
Nu-metal band Korn announced Tuesday morning a late 2024 tour in honor of their 30th anniversary.

The tour will stop at Phoenix's Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on Oct. 3. The supporting acts are Gojira and Spiritbox.

The last time the band was in town was on Jan. 31, 2022, when they opened for System of a Down at Footprint Center.

Citi cardmembers currently have access to a presale that runs through 10 p.m. on Thursday. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday on the Ticketmaster website.

For more Phoenix concert information, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar.

The full list of Korn tour dates is below.

Sept. 12, Tampa, Fla., MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 14, West Palm Beach, Fla., iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Sept. 16, Alpharetta, Ga., Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sept. 18, Charlotte, N.C., PNC Music Pavilion
Sept. 20, Camden, N.J., Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Sept. 21, Mansfield, Mass., Xfinity Center
Sept. 23, Newark, N.J., Prudential Center
Sept. 25, Toronto, Budweiser Stage
Sept. 27, Detroit, Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sept. 28, Chicago, Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Sept. 29, Louisville, Ky., Louder Than Life
Oct. 2, Albuquerque, N.M., Isleta Amphitheater
Oct. 3, Phoenix, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Oct. 5, Los Angeles, BMO Stadium
Oct. 6, Mountain View, Calif., Shoreline Amphitheatre
Oct. 8, Portland, Ore., Moda Center
Oct. 10, Tacoma, Wash., Tacoma Dome
Oct. 12, Nampa, Idaho, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre
Oct. 13, Salt Lake City, Delta Center
Oct. 16, Denver, Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Oct. 18, Kansas City, Mo., T-Mobile Center
Oct. 20, Houston, The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Oct. 21, San Antonio, Frost Bank Center
Oct. 23, Tulsa, Okla., BOK Center
Oct. 25, Omaha, Neb., CHI Health Center
Oct. 27, St. Paul, Minn., Xcel Energy Center
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg
