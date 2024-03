Korn announces Phoenix concert as part of 2024 anniversary tour

Nu-metal band Korn announced Tuesday morning a late 2024 tour in honor of their 30th anniversary.The tour will stop at Phoenix's Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on Oct. 3. The supporting acts are Gojira and Spiritbox.The last time the band was in town was on Jan. 31, 2022, when they opened for System of a Down at Footprint Center. Citi cardmembers currently have access to a presale that runs through 10 p.m. on Thursday. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday on the Ticketmaster website For more Phoenix concert information, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar The full list of Korn tour dates is below.Sept. 12, Tampa, Fla., MIDFLORIDA Credit Union AmphitheatreSept. 14, West Palm Beach, Fla., iTHINK Financial AmphitheatreSept. 16, Alpharetta, Ga., Ameris Bank AmphitheatreSept. 18, Charlotte, N.C., PNC Music PavilionSept. 20, Camden, N.J., Freedom Mortgage PavilionSept. 21, Mansfield, Mass., Xfinity CenterSept. 23, Newark, N.J., Prudential CenterSept. 25, Toronto, Budweiser StageSept. 27, Detroit, Pine Knob Music TheatreSept. 28, Chicago, Credit Union 1 AmphitheatreSept. 29, Louisville, Ky., Louder Than LifeOct. 2, Albuquerque, N.M., Isleta AmphitheaterOct. 3, Phoenix, Talking Stick Resort AmphitheatreOct. 5, Los Angeles, BMO StadiumOct. 6, Mountain View, Calif., Shoreline AmphitheatreOct. 8, Portland, Ore., Moda CenterOct. 10, Tacoma, Wash., Tacoma DomeOct. 12, Nampa, Idaho, Ford Idaho Center AmphitheatreOct. 13, Salt Lake City, Delta CenterOct. 16, Denver, Fiddler's Green AmphitheatreOct. 18, Kansas City, Mo., T-Mobile CenterOct. 20, Houston, The Cynthia Woods Mitchell PavilionOct. 21, San Antonio, Frost Bank CenterOct. 23, Tulsa, Okla., BOK CenterOct. 25, Omaha, Neb., CHI Health CenterOct. 27, St. Paul, Minn., Xcel Energy Center