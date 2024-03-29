Tickets now on sale for Queens of R&B Phoenix concert with Xscape, SWV

1990s R&B icons SWV and Xscape are teaming up for a Queens of R&B tour this summer, including a Phoenix stop.
They'll perform at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on July 2.
Artists 702, Total and Mýa are the supporting acts for the tour, making each stop a night packed full of classic tunes.
"To announce this her-storical tour during Women’s History Month means everything. It speaks to the power of our ability as women to overcome adversity and emerge triumphant," said Mona Scott-Young, founder and CEO of tour co-producer Monami Entertainment, in a press release. "702, Total, Mýa, SWV and Xscape have all weathered storms and are still here and better than ever. We are so excited to bring the fans an incredible and undeniable performance experience that truly celebrates R&B music."
Tickets are now on sale for the tour; prices start at $41.30 plus fees for general admission lawn seating.
For more Phoenix concert information, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar.
The complete list of tour dates is below.
June 27, Concord, Calif., Toyota Pavilion at Concord
June 29, Las Vegas, Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino
July 2, Phoenix, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
July 3 , Albuquerque, N.M., Isleta Amphitheater
July 5, Dallas, Dos Equis Pavilion
July 6, Houston, The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
July 9, North Little Rock, Ark., Simmons Bank Arena
July 10, Birmingham, Ala., Legacy Arena at The BJCC
July 12, Jacksonville, Fla., Daily's Place
July 13, Tampa, Fla., MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 14, West Palm Beach, Fla., iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
July 16, Atlanta, Lakewood Amphitheatre
July 17, Charlotte, N.C., PNC Music Pavilion
July 19, Washington, D.C., Capital One Arena
July 20, Raleigh, N.C., Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
July 21, Virginia Beach, Va., Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
July 24, New York City, Madison Square Garden
July 25, Holmdel, N.J., PNC Bank Arts Center
July 26, Boston, TD Garden
July 27, Atlantic City, N.J., Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall
Aug. 2, Bridgeport, Conn., Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Aug. 3, Syracuse, N.Y., Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
Aug. 4, Toronto, Scotiabank Arena
Aug. 6, Buffalo, N.Y., Darien Lake Amphitheater
Aug. 9, Detroit, Little Caesars Arena
Aug. 10, Cleveland, Blossom Music Center
Aug. 11, Chicago, Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Aug. 13, St. Louis, Mo., Chaifetz Arena
Aug. 14, Oklahoma City, Paycom Center
Aug. 18, Los Angeles, Kia Forum