Tickets now on sale for Queens of R&B Phoenix concert with Xscape, SWV

1990s R&B icons SWV and Xscape are teaming up for a Queens of R&B tour this summer, including a Phoenix stop.They'll perform at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on July 2.Artists 702, Total and Mýa are the supporting acts for the tour, making each stop a night packed full of classic tunes."To announce this her-storical tour during Women’s History Month means everything. It speaks to the power of our ability as women to overcome adversity and emerge triumphant," said Mona Scott-Young, founder and CEO of tour co-producer Monami Entertainment, in a press release. "702, Total, Mýa, SWV and Xscape have all weathered storms and are still here and better than ever. We are so excited to bring the fans an incredible and undeniable performance experience that truly celebrates R&B music."Tickets are now on sale for the tour; prices start at $41.30 plus fees for general admission lawn seating.For more Phoenix concert information, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar The complete list of tour dates is below.June 27, Concord, Calif., Toyota Pavilion at ConcordJune 29, Las Vegas, Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & CasinoJuly 2, Phoenix, Talking Stick Resort AmphitheatreJuly 3 , Albuquerque, N.M., Isleta AmphitheaterJuly 5, Dallas, Dos Equis PavilionJuly 6, Houston, The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by HuntsmanJuly 9, North Little Rock, Ark., Simmons Bank ArenaJuly 10, Birmingham, Ala., Legacy Arena at The BJCCJuly 12, Jacksonville, Fla., Daily's PlaceJuly 13, Tampa, Fla., MIDFLORIDA Credit Union AmphitheatreJuly 14, West Palm Beach, Fla., iTHINK Financial AmphitheatreJuly 16, Atlanta, Lakewood AmphitheatreJuly 17, Charlotte, N.C., PNC Music PavilionJuly 19, Washington, D.C., Capital One ArenaJuly 20, Raleigh, N.C., Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut CreekJuly 21, Virginia Beach, Va., Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia BeachJuly 24, New York City, Madison Square GardenJuly 25, Holmdel, N.J., PNC Bank Arts CenterJuly 26, Boston, TD GardenJuly 27, Atlantic City, N.J., Atlantic City Boardwalk HallAug. 2, Bridgeport, Conn., Hartford HealthCare AmphitheaterAug. 3, Syracuse, N.Y., Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at LakeviewAug. 4, Toronto, Scotiabank ArenaAug. 6, Buffalo, N.Y., Darien Lake AmphitheaterAug. 9, Detroit, Little Caesars ArenaAug. 10, Cleveland, Blossom Music CenterAug. 11, Chicago, Credit Union 1 AmphitheatreAug. 13, St. Louis, Mo., Chaifetz ArenaAug. 14, Oklahoma City, Paycom CenterAug. 18, Los Angeles, Kia Forum