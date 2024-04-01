Here’s when The Black Keys will bring fall tour to Phoenix

The Black Keys announced a North American tour Monday morning, and Phoenix is on the schedule.
They'll bring the International Players Tour to Footprint Center on Sept. 26. The supporting act is The Head and The Heart.
The duo of Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney are touring to promote their new album, "Ohio Players," which drops on Friday. The Black Keys originally formed in Akron, Ohio.
American Express cardmembers can purchase tickets before the general public from 10 a.m. Tuesday to 10 p.m. Thursday. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 5. Tickets are information are available on the Ticketmaster and Black Keys websites.
Of course, if you want to see The Black Keys about six months early — and for free — you can catch them on Sunday as part of the NCAA March Madness Music Fest, one of the events surrounding the NCAA Men's Final Four basketball tournament.
The rest of the tour dates are below. And for more Phoenix concert information, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar.
Sept. 17, Tulsa, Okla., BOK Center
Sept. 18, Austin, Texas, Moody Center
Sept. 20, Dallas, American Airlines Center
Sept. 21, Houston, Toyota Center
Sept. 24, Denver, Ball Arena
Sept. 26, Phoenix, Footprint Center
Sept. 27, Los Angeles, Kia Forum
Sept. 28, Palm Desert, Calif., Acrisure Arena
Sept. 29, Mountain View, Calif., Shoreline Amphitheatre
Oct. 2, Portland, Ore., Moda Center
Oct. 3, Seattle, Climate Pledge Arena
Oct. 10, Pittsburgh, PPG Paints Arena
Oct. 11, Toronto, Scotiabank Arena
Oct. 12, Cleveland, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Oct. 13, Grand Rapids, Mich., Van Andel Arena
Oct. 16, Charlotte, N.C., Spectrum Center
Oct. 18, Nashville, Tenn., Bridgestone Arena
Oct. 19, Atlanta, State Farm Arena
Oct. 21, Philadelphia, Wells Fargo Center
Oct. 23, Louisville, Ky., KFC Yum! Center
Oct. 24, Columbus, Ohio, Nationwide Arena
Oct. 26, Indianapolis, Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Oct. 27, Knoxville, Tenn., Food City Center
Oct. 30, New York City, Madison Square Garden
Nov. 1, Boston, TD Garden
Nov. 2, Baltimore, CFG Bank Arena
Nov. 3, Uncasville, Conn., Mohegan Sun Arena
Nov. 7, Chicago, United Center
Nov. 9, Milwaukee, Fiserv Forum
Nov. 10, Minneapolis, Target Center
Nov. 12, Detroit, Little Caesars Arena