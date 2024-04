Here’s when The Black Keys will bring fall tour to Phoenix

The Black Keys announced a North American tour Monday morning, and Phoenix is on the schedule.They'll bring the International Players Tour to Footprint Center on Sept. 26. The supporting act is The Head and The Heart.The duo of Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney are touring to promote their new album, "Ohio Players," which drops on Friday. The Black Keys originally formed in Akron, Ohio.American Express cardmembers can purchase tickets before the general public from 10 a.m. Tuesday to 10 p.m. Thursday. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 5. Tickets are information are available on the Ticketmaster and Black Keys websites Of course, if you want to see The Black Keys about six months early — and for free — you can catch them on Sunday as part of the NCAA March Madness Music Fest , one of the events surrounding the NCAA Men's Final Four basketball tournament.The rest of the tour dates are below. And for more Phoenix concert information, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar Sept. 17, Tulsa, Okla., BOK CenterSept. 18, Austin, Texas, Moody CenterSept. 20, Dallas, American Airlines CenterSept. 21, Houston, Toyota CenterSept. 24, Denver, Ball ArenaSept. 27, Los Angeles, Kia ForumSept. 28, Palm Desert, Calif., Acrisure ArenaSept. 29, Mountain View, Calif., Shoreline AmphitheatreOct. 2, Portland, Ore., Moda CenterOct. 3, Seattle, Climate Pledge ArenaOct. 10, Pittsburgh, PPG Paints ArenaOct. 11, Toronto, Scotiabank ArenaOct. 12, Cleveland, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouseOct. 13, Grand Rapids, Mich., Van Andel ArenaOct. 16, Charlotte, N.C., Spectrum CenterOct. 18, Nashville, Tenn., Bridgestone ArenaOct. 19, Atlanta, State Farm ArenaOct. 21, Philadelphia, Wells Fargo CenterOct. 23, Louisville, Ky., KFC Yum! CenterOct. 24, Columbus, Ohio, Nationwide ArenaOct. 26, Indianapolis, Gainbridge FieldhouseOct. 27, Knoxville, Tenn., Food City CenterOct. 30, New York City, Madison Square GardenNov. 1, Boston, TD GardenNov. 2, Baltimore, CFG Bank ArenaNov. 3, Uncasville, Conn., Mohegan Sun ArenaNov. 7, Chicago, United CenterNov. 9, Milwaukee, Fiserv ForumNov. 10, Minneapolis, Target CenterNov. 12, Detroit, Little Caesars Arena