Jonas Brothers, Zedd to play March Madness Music Festival in Phoenix

Some big names in music are coming to town for the Final Four.
March 6, 2024
The Jonas Brothers are headed back to the Valley for the March Madness Music Festival.
The Jonas Brothers are headed back to the Valley for the March Madness Music Festival. Republic Records
The NCAA has announced the lineup for the 2024 March Madness Music Festival.

The free, three-day festival is set to take place April 5 to 7 at Margaret T. Hance Park in Phoenix in conjunction with the NCAA Final Four college basketball tournament.

On April 5, Grammy Award-winning artist Zedd will headline the AT&T Block Party. "Mean Girls" actress and singer Reneé Rapp and Remi Wolf are the opening acts. The show runs from 4:30 to 10 p.m.

The Jonas Brothers will perform on April 6. Festivities that day run from 3 to 9 p.m.

On Sunday, April 7, the Capital One JamFest will be headlined by Grammy Award-winning band Mumford & Sons. Supporting acts are The Black Keys, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, and Leon Bridges. Performances go from 2:30 to 10 p.m.

Fans will be able to stream the live performances on Friday and Sunday on the NCAA website.

The last time the Final Four was in Phoenix, in 2017, the March Madness Music Festival included performances by The Chainsmokers, Aerosmith and Macklemore. We weren't too impressed by The Chainsmokers' set.

Other festival performers in past years around the country include Kendrick Lamar, Maroon 5, Fall Out Boy, Twenty-One Pilots, Aloe Blacc, Lukas Graham, Flo Rida, Panic! At the Disco, Pitbull, and Jason Derulo. Additional performers who have helped celebrate Men's Final Four weekend throughout the years include Rihanna, Imagine Dragons, Zac Brown Band, Lady Antebellum, Weezer, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, Jason Aldean, Tim McGraw, The Killers, LL Cool J, Sting, Dave Matthews Band, Muse, Kings of Leon, Jimmy Buffet, KISS, The Black Keys, Kenny Chesney and Taylor Swift.
