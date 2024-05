Wynonna Judd to play first 2 albums in full at October Phoenix concert

Country music legend Wynonna Judd has added a number of dates to her Back to Wy Tour, including an Oct. 5 show at Arizona Financial Theatre in downtown Phoenix.The tour features Judd performing in full her first two solo albums, "Wynonna" (1992) and "Tell Me Why" (1993), presented in a track-by-track journey from start to finish. The show also features an intimate acoustic set."This tour isn't just about the songs," Judd said in the announcement of the new concert dates. "It's about our shared experiences, the memories we create together in each city, each venue, each moment. It's about returning to the roots of where it all began for me as a solo artist and celebrating the nostalgic feeling of what we were doing when these 2 albums entered our lives … whether that was 1992 or 2022."Tickets to the newly announced dates will be available starting with a Wynonna Judd Fan Club Presale beginning Tuesday. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, on the Wynonna Judd website The full list of tour dates is below. And for more local concert information, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar Sept. 6, Hutchinson, Kan., Kansas State FairSept. 7, Tulsa, Okla., River Spirit CasinoSept. 8, Lubbock, Texas, Helen DeVitt Jones Theater at The Buddy Holly HallSept. 11, Colorado Springs, Colo., Pikes Peak CenterSept. 13, Casper, Wy., Ford Wyoming CenterSept. 14, Billings, Mont., Alberta Bair Theater for the Performing ArtsSept. 18, Boise, Idaho, Morrison Center for the Performing ArtsSept. 20, Woodinville, Wash., Chateau Ste Michelle WinerySept. 21, Airway Heights, Wash., BECU Live at Northern QuestSept. 24, Idaho Falls, Idaho, Hero Arena at the Mountain America CenterSept. 25, Sandy, Utah, Sandy AmphitheaterSept. 27, Saratoga, Calif., Mountain WinerySept. 28, Wheatland, Calif., Hard Rock Live SacramentoSept. 29, Porterville, Calif., Eagle Mountain CasinoOct. 2, El Cajon, Calif., The MagnoliaOct. 4, Los Angeles, Walt Disney Concert Hall