 Wynonna Judd to play first 2 albums in full at October Phoenix concert | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Wynonna Judd to play first 2 albums in full at October Phoenix concert

Get ready to hear "Wynonna" and "Tell Me Why" in their entirety at the concert.
May 13, 2024
Wynonna Judd will bring the Back to Wy Tour to Phoenix this fall.
Wynonna Judd will bring the Back to Wy Tour to Phoenix this fall. Fred W. Baker III/Wikimedia Commons
Share this:
Country music legend Wynonna Judd has added a number of dates to her Back to Wy Tour, including an Oct. 5 show at Arizona Financial Theatre in downtown Phoenix.

The tour features Judd performing in full her first two solo albums, "Wynonna" (1992) and "Tell Me Why" (1993), presented in a track-by-track journey from start to finish. The show also features an intimate acoustic set.

"This tour isn't just about the songs," Judd said in the announcement of the new concert dates. "It's about our shared experiences, the memories we create together in each city, each venue, each moment. It's about returning to the roots of where it all began for me as a solo artist and celebrating the nostalgic feeling of what we were doing when these 2 albums entered our lives … whether that was 1992 or 2022."

Tickets to the newly announced dates will be available starting with a Wynonna Judd Fan Club Presale beginning Tuesday. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, on the Wynonna Judd website.

The full list of tour dates is below. And for more local concert information, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar.

Sept. 6, Hutchinson, Kan., Kansas State Fair
Sept. 7, Tulsa, Okla., River Spirit Casino
Sept. 8, Lubbock, Texas, Helen DeVitt Jones Theater at The Buddy Holly Hall
Sept. 11, Colorado Springs, Colo., Pikes Peak Center
Sept. 13, Casper, Wy., Ford Wyoming Center
Sept. 14, Billings, Mont., Alberta Bair Theater for the Performing Arts
Sept. 18, Boise, Idaho, Morrison Center for the Performing Arts
Sept. 20, Woodinville, Wash., Chateau Ste Michelle Winery
Sept. 21, Airway Heights, Wash., BECU Live at Northern Quest
Sept. 24, Idaho Falls, Idaho, Hero Arena at the Mountain America Center
Sept. 25, Sandy, Utah, Sandy Amphitheater
Sept. 27, Saratoga, Calif., Mountain Winery
Sept. 28, Wheatland, Calif., Hard Rock Live Sacramento
Sept. 29, Porterville, Calif., Eagle Mountain Casino
Oct. 2, El Cajon, Calif., The Magnolia
Oct. 4, Los Angeles, Walt Disney Concert Hall
Oct. 5, Phoenix, Arizona Financial Theatre
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Jennifer Goldberg is the Music and Culture editor of Phoenix New Times. She joined the New Times staff in February 2016. In her role, Jennifer writes and publishes profiles of both local and regional musicians, previews upcoming performances and provides guides on the best of Phoenix’s entertainment scene. She also oversees the Best of Phoenix. Jennifer previously worked for Jewish News of Greater Phoenix. During her career, Jennifer has received awards from the Arizona Press Club, the Arizona Newspaper Association and the American Jewish Press Association. She holds a bachelor’s of arts in English from Arizona State University.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg
Darkstar Theater in Tempe updates its name and adds a new lobby bar

Music News

Darkstar Theater in Tempe updates its name and adds a new lobby bar

By Benjamin Leatherman
Childish Gambino’s world tour will stop in Phoenix in September

Just Announced

Childish Gambino’s world tour will stop in Phoenix in September

By Jennifer Goldberg
Gangsta rap meets classical in Phoenix Symphony’s season closer

Things to Do

Gangsta rap meets classical in Phoenix Symphony’s season closer

By Geri Koeppel
Alice Cooper is being honored at the MIM in Phoenix this weekend. Here's why

Things to Do

Alice Cooper is being honored at the MIM in Phoenix this weekend. Here's why

By Benjamin Leatherman
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation