Wynonna Judd to play first 2 albums in full at October Phoenix concert

Country music legend Wynonna Judd has added a number of dates to her Back to Wy Tour, including an Oct. 5 show at Arizona Financial Theatre in downtown Phoenix.
The tour features Judd performing in full her first two solo albums, "Wynonna" (1992) and "Tell Me Why" (1993), presented in a track-by-track journey from start to finish. The show also features an intimate acoustic set.
"This tour isn't just about the songs," Judd said in the announcement of the new concert dates. "It's about our shared experiences, the memories we create together in each city, each venue, each moment. It's about returning to the roots of where it all began for me as a solo artist and celebrating the nostalgic feeling of what we were doing when these 2 albums entered our lives … whether that was 1992 or 2022."
Tickets to the newly announced dates will be available starting with a Wynonna Judd Fan Club Presale beginning Tuesday. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, on the Wynonna Judd website.
The full list of tour dates is below. And for more local concert information, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar.
Sept. 6, Hutchinson, Kan., Kansas State Fair
Sept. 7, Tulsa, Okla., River Spirit Casino
Sept. 8, Lubbock, Texas, Helen DeVitt Jones Theater at The Buddy Holly Hall
Sept. 11, Colorado Springs, Colo., Pikes Peak Center
Sept. 13, Casper, Wy., Ford Wyoming Center
Sept. 14, Billings, Mont., Alberta Bair Theater for the Performing Arts
Sept. 18, Boise, Idaho, Morrison Center for the Performing Arts
Sept. 20, Woodinville, Wash., Chateau Ste Michelle Winery
Sept. 21, Airway Heights, Wash., BECU Live at Northern Quest
Sept. 24, Idaho Falls, Idaho, Hero Arena at the Mountain America Center
Sept. 25, Sandy, Utah, Sandy Amphitheater
Sept. 27, Saratoga, Calif., Mountain Winery
Sept. 28, Wheatland, Calif., Hard Rock Live Sacramento
Sept. 29, Porterville, Calif., Eagle Mountain Casino
Oct. 2, El Cajon, Calif., The Magnolia
Oct. 4, Los Angeles, Walt Disney Concert Hall
Oct. 5, Phoenix, Arizona Financial Theatre