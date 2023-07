Get 4-for-$80 tickets to lots of Phoenix concerts with Live Nation's upcoming sale

Want to see a bunch of concerts this year for not a lot of money? You're in luck.Live Nation's Summer's Live promotion begins on Wednesday, July 19, and it gives music lovers the opportunity to purchase four tickets for $80 to a host of Phoenix concerts.The full list of available shows will be released on July 19, but in a press release, Live Nation stated that Phoenix concerts include 5 Seconds of Summer (Wednesday, Sept. 13), All American Rejects (Saturday, Oct. 7), Avenged Sevenfold (Sunday, Oct. 8), Big Time Rush (Saturday, Aug. 5), Chevelle (Wednesday, Oct. 4), Counting Crows (Thursday, Aug. 31), Boy George & Culture Club with Howard Jones and Berlin (Friday, Aug. 18), Lil Durk (Thursday, Sept. 7), Shinedown (Thursday, Oct. 12) and many others.The Summer's Live promotion is an all-in offer, which means you have to purchase four tickets for each show. The sale will run through Tuesday, Aug. 1, although many of the tickets are expected to sell out before the end date.See Live Nation's Summer's Live website for full details.