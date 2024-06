Anderson .Paak announces 2024 tour, including Phoenix concert

Grammy-winning musician Anderson .Paak announced a 2024 tour on Tuesday morning.He'll perform at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in West Phoenix on Sept. 27.The tour celebrates Anderson’s celebrated second studio album, "Malibu," which was released in 2016 to critical acclaim. During his fall tour run, he will play "Malibu" in its entirety.Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning at 9 a.m. on Wednesday. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday on the Anderson .Paak website The full list of tour dates is below. And for more Phoenix concert information, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar Sept. 18, Bend, Ore., Hayden Homes AmphitheaterSept. 19, Auburn, Wash., White River AmphitheatreSept. 21, Mountain View, Calif., Shoreline AmphitheatreSept. 24, Los Angeles, Hollywood BowlSept. 26, Santa Barbara, Calif., Santa Barbara BowlSept. 28, Las Vegas, Fontainebleau Las VegasOct. 2, Morrison, Colo., Red Rocks AmphitheatreOct. 4, Chicago, Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly IslandOct. 5, Sterling Heights, Mich., Michigan Lottery AmphitheatreOct. 8, Philadelphia, TD Pavilion at The MannOct. 9, Columbia, Md., Merriweather Post PavilionOct. 11, Wantagh, N.Y., Northwell at Jones Beach TheaterOct. 13, Atlanta, Lakewood Amphitheatre