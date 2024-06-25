 Anderson .Paak Phoenix concert date announced for 2024 tour | Phoenix New Times
Anderson .Paak announces 2024 tour, including Phoenix concert

He'll play his "Malibu" album in its entirety.
June 25, 2024
Anderson .Paak is coming to Phoenix this September.
Grammy-winning musician Anderson .Paak announced a 2024 tour on Tuesday morning.

He'll perform at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in West Phoenix on Sept. 27.

The tour celebrates Anderson’s celebrated second studio album, "Malibu," which was released in 2016 to critical acclaim. During his fall tour run, he will play "Malibu" in its entirety.

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning at 9 a.m. on Wednesday. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday on the Anderson .Paak website.

The full list of tour dates is below. And for more Phoenix concert information, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar.

Sept. 18, Bend, Ore., Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Sept. 19, Auburn, Wash., White River Amphitheatre
Sept. 21, Mountain View, Calif., Shoreline Amphitheatre
Sept. 24, Los Angeles, Hollywood Bowl
Sept. 26, Santa Barbara, Calif., Santa Barbara Bowl
Sept. 27, Phoenix, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Sept. 28, Las Vegas, Fontainebleau Las Vegas
Oct. 2, Morrison, Colo., Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Oct. 4, Chicago, Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Oct. 5, Sterling Heights, Mich., Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
Oct. 8, Philadelphia, TD Pavilion at The Mann
Oct. 9, Columbia, Md., Merriweather Post Pavilion
Oct. 11, Wantagh, N.Y., Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
Oct. 13, Atlanta, Lakewood Amphitheatre
