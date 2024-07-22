Phoenix country singer Taylor Glasheen set to make Marquee Theatre debut

If you've bellied up to the bar at Phoenix country joints such as The Dirty Drummer or Roosters Country, you may have been fortunate enough to catch a tune by Taylor Glasheen.
The young singer/songwriter and guitarist has lived most of her life in Phoenix, but that doesn't stop a twang from creeping into her voice, especially onstage.
Speaking of onstage, Glasheen, who has played around town for several years, will make her Marquee Theatre debut Monday night opening for Uncle Kracker. The Cole Trains are also on the bill.
Phoenix New Times caught up with Glasheen last week before the show.
Phoenix New Times: How would you describe your music to someone who'd never heard it?
Taylor Glasheen: I suppose, country music, real country music. Something that tells a story that connects to the listener’s ear and hopefully can breathe air into some of their emotions they’ve been feeling every now and then.
Did you grow up listening to country?
100 percent. I was raised with all kinds of music, and country was always kind of the backbone in our family.
Are there artists you consider influences or inspirations?
Definitely John Prime, Townes Van Zandt. I love my country girls like Loretta. Even newer country — I’m going to sound old by calling it “new country” because it’s '90s, but Patti Loveless, yeah. I try not to fall in love with the artist 100 percent, but a great storyteller usually comes from the person.
How did you go from appreciating music to playing it?
So, honestly, I’d say I’ve always been playing music, but it was always kind of a "we’re around the campfire, everyone has an instrument, pick it up" thing. One day, Dana (Armstrong) from Dirty Drummer was like, "Hey, I need an opener, you’re going to get onstage." And that was extremely difficult because I had to battle first-time stage fright, all that jazz, but Dana was definitely the one that guided that bug of performing live. From there, I just got bit by it and I’ve been ramblin’ ever since.
Did you perform originals or covers that night?
I was doing all originals with a few covers sprinkled in just to make sure everyone was paying attention.
What's your songwriting process like?
A lot of pacing. Pacing and kind of sounding like a maniac trying to find a melody. And if the melody sounds like something that would be stuck in your head, I try to fit a story behind that melody. That’s usually how I know: If it gets stuck in my head, it’s a keeper.
What are your songs about?
It could be anything. If I try to box myself into a theme, every well’s going to run dry, so I just keep trying to explore different styles and make sure that if there’s inspiration, I will take it, wherever it comes from.
What music have you released so far?
Back in 2022, I released my first album, called "Tip Me a Dollar." I recorded that one out in Nashville. From there, I’ve released videos online of different singles and then last, earlier this year went back out to Nashville and recorded my second album, which is going to be coming out toward the end of this year. And then, end of last month, I just released the first single from that album, "When She Drinks."
What do you think of the Phoenix country scene?
I absolutely love it. It’s a family out here. Everyone is very encouraging. We like to challenge each other. We like to encourage each other and make sure that everyone’s taken care of.
Country music is not known as a welcoming place for queer artists. What have your experiences been in that respect?
So honestly, as a queer person, I’ve never — and I’m very thankful to say this — I’ve never come across adversities like that. I think the style of country that is not welcoming — that is not country music. That’s more of a lifestyle, it’s a prejudice. And when you’re bringing that into music, you’ve lost the plot. Country music is music for the people. It’s storytelling. You want to connect to the people, and everyone has a story. And that’s why playing country music, people want to hear something they can relate to, and queer people have hard times, too.
Besides the Marquee Theatre show, where else can people see you?
I have a show on Aug. 2 at Chopper John’s. That’s going to be with a bunch of local Arizona talent — Brea Burns, Carol Pacey and the Honey Shakers. and then on Aug. 3, I’ll be at Mesa Arts Center with Dirt Rhodes, a Navajo country band. They’re amazing, so that’s going to be a really good one.
What can people expect when you open for Uncle Kracker at Marquee?
They can expect some laughter, some tears, maybe a couple of sweet dance moves onstage. We’re going to have a full band, so I'm really excited to do it up with all the boys there.