André 3000’s fall 2024 tour will stop at Mesa Arts Center in September

Outkast alumnus and Grammy-winning artist André 3000 announced a North American fall tour Tuesday morning, including a stop in the Valley.He'll perform at Mesa Arts Center on Sept. 28.André 3000 released his critically acclaimed solo album “New Blue Sun” in November 2023. Rolling Stone called the instrumental album "an 87-minute sound world you'll love getting lost in."On the New Blue Sun – Live in Concert Tour, Andre 3000 will perform alongside musicians Carlos Niño, Nate Mercereau, Surya Botofasina and Deantoni Parks, all of whom were featured on the album. Tickets will run between $69.50 and $199.50. Tickets go on presale for Mesa Arts Center members at 10 a.m. on Thursday. The general on-sale begins at 10 a.m. on Friday.The full list of tour dates is below. And for more Phoenix concert information, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar Sept. 19, New Orleans, Orpheum TheaterSept. 21, Dallas, AT&T PAC – Winspear Opera HouseSept. 22, Austin, Texas, ACL Live at The Moody TheaterSept. 25, Houston, The Hobby Center For The Performing ArtsSept. 27, Albuquerque, N.M., Kiva AuditoriumOct. 1, San Diego, Humphreys By The BayOct. 2, Los Angeles, The Greek TheatreOct. 4, Santa Barbara, Calif., Arlington TheatreOct. 5, Oakland, Calif., Fox TheaterOct. 9, Seattle, Paramount TheaterOct. 11, Vancouver, Queen Elizabeth TheatreOct. 14, Portland, Ore., Arlene Schnitzer Concert HallOct. 16, Salt Lake City, Eccles TheaterOct. 17, Denver, Ellie Caulkins Opera HouseOct. 19, Minneapolis, NorthropOct. 21, Chicago, The Salt ShedOct. 22, Detroit, Masonic Cathedral TheatreOct. 25, Brooklyn, N.Y., BAM Howard Gilman Opera HouseOct. 30, Boston, Boch Center Wang TheatreNov. 1, Philadelphia, The Met Philadelphia presented by HighmarkNov. 2, Akron, Ohio, Akron Civic TheatreNov. 8, Richmond, Va., Altria TheaterNov. 9, Washington, D.C., The Kennedy CenterNov. 12, Durham, N.C., DPACNov. 14, Atlanta, Fox Theatre