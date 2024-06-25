 André 3000 Phoenix concert date announced as part of fall tour | Phoenix New Times
André 3000’s fall 2024 tour will stop at Mesa Arts Center in September

He'll perform songs from his 2023 instrumental album, "New Blue Sun."
June 25, 2024
Andre 3000 attends the GQ Men of the Year Party 2023 VIP dinner at Chateau Marmont on Nov. 16, 2023.
Outkast alumnus and Grammy-winning artist André 3000 announced a North American fall tour Tuesday morning, including a stop in the Valley.

He'll perform at Mesa Arts Center on Sept. 28.

André 3000 released his critically acclaimed solo album “New Blue Sun” in November 2023. Rolling Stone called the instrumental album "an 87-minute sound world you'll love getting lost in."

On the New Blue Sun – Live in Concert Tour, Andre 3000 will perform alongside musicians Carlos Niño, Nate Mercereau, Surya Botofasina and Deantoni Parks, all of whom were featured on the album.

Tickets will run between $69.50 and $199.50. Tickets go on presale for Mesa Arts Center members at 10 a.m. on Thursday. The general on-sale begins at 10 a.m. on Friday.

The full list of tour dates is below. And for more Phoenix concert information, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar.

Sept. 19, New Orleans, Orpheum Theater
Sept. 21, Dallas, AT&T PAC – Winspear Opera House
Sept. 22, Austin, Texas, ACL Live at The Moody Theater
Sept. 25, Houston, The Hobby Center For The Performing Arts
Sept. 27, Albuquerque, N.M., Kiva Auditorium
Sept. 28, Mesa, Ariz., Mesa Arts Center
Oct. 1, San Diego, Humphreys By The Bay
Oct. 2, Los Angeles, The Greek Theatre
Oct. 4, Santa Barbara, Calif., Arlington Theatre
Oct. 5, Oakland, Calif., Fox Theater
Oct. 9, Seattle, Paramount Theater
Oct. 11, Vancouver, Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Oct. 14, Portland, Ore., Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Oct. 16, Salt Lake City, Eccles Theater
Oct. 17, Denver, Ellie Caulkins Opera House
Oct. 19, Minneapolis, Northrop
Oct. 21, Chicago, The Salt Shed
Oct. 22, Detroit, Masonic Cathedral Theatre
Oct. 25, Brooklyn, N.Y., BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
Oct. 30, Boston, Boch Center Wang Theatre
Nov. 1, Philadelphia, The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark
Nov. 2, Akron, Ohio, Akron Civic Theatre
Nov. 8, Richmond, Va., Altria Theater
Nov. 9, Washington, D.C., The Kennedy Center
Nov. 12, Durham, N.C., DPAC
Nov. 14, Atlanta, Fox Theatre
