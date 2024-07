Rap star Don Toliver announces Psycho Tour with Phoenix stop

Multiplatinum-selling rap star Don Toliver announced his biggest headline tour yet Monday morning.The Psycho Tour will stop at Phoenix's Footprint Center on Oct. 18.Monaleo and Teezo Touchdown are the supporting acts.The Houston-born artist released his debut studio album, "Heaven and Hell," in 2020. His newest album, "Hardstone Psycho," released June 14, made it to No. 3 on the Billboard 200, and he's got almost 30 million monthly listeners on Spotify.Citi cardmembers can take advantage of a special presale beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday through 11:59 p.m. Thursday. Artist presales begin at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Live Nation and Ticketmaster presales begin at 10 a.m on Thursday. Spotify presales begin at noon on Thursday. All presales continue through 11:59 p.m. on Thursday. General on-sales start at 10 a.m. on Friday. Find all ticket info on the Don Toliver website The Psycho Tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans. Packages vary but include premium tickets, access to the pre-show VIP Lounge, exclusive VIP merch items and more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.The complete list of tour dates is below. And for more Phoenix concert information, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar. Oct. 10, Portland, Ore., Veterans Memorial ColiseumOct. 12, Vancouver, Rogers ArenaOct. 13, Seattle, WAMU TheaterOct. 15, San Francisco, Bill Graham Civic AuditoriumOct. 19, Los Angeles, Crypto.com ArenaOct. 20, San Diego, Viejas ArenaOct. 23, Austin, Texas, Moody CenterOct. 24, Rogers, Ark., Walmart AMPOct. 26, Houston, Toyota CenterOct. 27, Dallas, American Airlines CenterOct. 29, Atlanta, State Farm ArenaOct. 31, Charlotte, N.C., Spectrum CenterNov. 2, Columbus, Ohio, Nationwide ArenaNov. 3, Pittsburgh, PPG Paints ArenaNov. 6, Philadelphia, The Liacouras CenterNov. 8, Fairfax, Va., EagleBank ArenaNov. 10, Boston, Agganis ArenaNov. 11, Brooklyn, N.Y., Barclays CenterNov. 13, Montreal, Bell CentreNov. 14, Toronto, Scotiabank ArenaNov. 15, Detroit, Little Caesars ArenaNov. 17, Chicago, Credit Union 1 ArenaNov. 19, St. Louis, Mo., Chaifetz ArenaNov. 21, Denver, Ball Arena