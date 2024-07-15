Rap star Don Toliver announces Psycho Tour with Phoenix stop

Multiplatinum-selling rap star Don Toliver announced his biggest headline tour yet Monday morning.
The Psycho Tour will stop at Phoenix's Footprint Center on Oct. 18.
Monaleo and Teezo Touchdown are the supporting acts.
The Houston-born artist released his debut studio album, "Heaven and Hell," in 2020. His newest album, "Hardstone Psycho," released June 14, made it to No. 3 on the Billboard 200, and he's got almost 30 million monthly listeners on Spotify.
Citi cardmembers can take advantage of a special presale beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday through 11:59 p.m. Thursday. Artist presales begin at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Live Nation and Ticketmaster presales begin at 10 a.m on Thursday. Spotify presales begin at noon on Thursday. All presales continue through 11:59 p.m. on Thursday. General on-sales start at 10 a.m. on Friday. Find all ticket info on the Don Toliver website.
The Psycho Tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans. Packages vary but include premium tickets, access to the pre-show VIP Lounge, exclusive VIP merch items and more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.
The complete list of tour dates is below. And for more Phoenix concert information, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar.
Oct. 10, Portland, Ore., Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Oct. 12, Vancouver, Rogers Arena
Oct. 13, Seattle, WAMU Theater
Oct. 15, San Francisco, Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Oct. 18, Phoenix, Footprint Center
Oct. 19, Los Angeles, Crypto.com Arena
Oct. 20, San Diego, Viejas Arena
Oct. 23, Austin, Texas, Moody Center
Oct. 24, Rogers, Ark., Walmart AMP
Oct. 26, Houston, Toyota Center
Oct. 27, Dallas, American Airlines Center
Oct. 29, Atlanta, State Farm Arena
Oct. 31, Charlotte, N.C., Spectrum Center
Nov. 2, Columbus, Ohio, Nationwide Arena
Nov. 3, Pittsburgh, PPG Paints Arena
Nov. 6, Philadelphia, The Liacouras Center
Nov. 8, Fairfax, Va., EagleBank Arena
Nov. 10, Boston, Agganis Arena
Nov. 11, Brooklyn, N.Y., Barclays Center
Nov. 13, Montreal, Bell Centre
Nov. 14, Toronto, Scotiabank Arena
Nov. 15, Detroit, Little Caesars Arena
Nov. 17, Chicago, Credit Union 1 Arena
Nov. 19, St. Louis, Mo., Chaifetz Arena
Nov. 21, Denver, Ball Arena