Sabrina Carpenter’s tour will stop in Phoenix in November

It Girl of the moment Sabrina Carpenter announced a North American tour Thursday morning.She'll bring the Short N' Sweet Tour to Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix on Nov. 13.The tour is in support of Carpenter's recently announced album, "Short n’ Sweet," out Aug. 23. Earlier this month, she released her second single from the forthcoming album, “Please Please Please," which hit No. 1 on Spotify’s Global and U.S. charts, #1 on Apple Music and debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.A presale for Cash App cardholders will begin at 10 a.m. on Monday. The Team Sabrina presale will start at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. General on-sale for the public begins at 10 a.m. on June 28.The full list of tour dates is below. And for more Phoenix concert information, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar Sept. 23, Columbus, Ohio, Nationwide ArenaSept. 25, Toronto, Scotiabank ArenaSept. 26, Detroit, Little Caesars ArenaSept. 29, New York City, Madison Square GardenOct. 2, Hartford, Conn., XL CenterOct. 3, Boston, TD GardenOct. 5, Baltimore, CFG Bank ArenaOct. 8, Philadelphia, Wells Fargo CenterOct. 11, Montreal, Centre BallOct. 13, Chicago, United CenterOct. 14, Minneapolis, Target CenterOct. 16, Nashville, Tenn., Bridgestone ArenaOct. 17, St. Louis, Chaifetz ArenaOct. 19, Raleigh, N.C., PNC ArenaOct. 20, Charlottesville, Va., John Paul Jones ArenaOct. 22, Atlanta, State Farm ArenaOct. 24, Orlando, Fla., Kia CenterOct. 25, Tampa, Fla., Amalie ArenaOct. 28, Austin, Texas, Moody CenterOct. 30, Dallas, American Airlines CenterNov. 1, Denver, Ball ArenaNov. 2, Salt Lake City, Delta CenterNov. 4, Vancouver, Pacific ColiseumNov. 6, Seattle, Climate Pledge ArenaNov. 7, Portland, Ore., Moda CenterNov. 9, San Francisco, Chase CenterNov. 10, San Diego, Pechanga ArenaNov. 15, Los Angeles, Crypto.com Arena