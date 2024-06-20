Sabrina Carpenter’s tour will stop in Phoenix in November

It Girl of the moment Sabrina Carpenter announced a North American tour Thursday morning.
She'll bring the Short N' Sweet Tour to Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix on Nov. 13.
The tour is in support of Carpenter's recently announced album, "Short n’ Sweet," out Aug. 23. Earlier this month, she released her second single from the forthcoming album, “Please Please Please," which hit No. 1 on Spotify’s Global and U.S. charts, #1 on Apple Music and debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.
A presale for Cash App cardholders will begin at 10 a.m. on Monday. The Team Sabrina presale will start at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. General on-sale for the public begins at 10 a.m. on June 28.
The full list of tour dates is below. And for more Phoenix concert information, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar.
Sept. 23, Columbus, Ohio, Nationwide Arena
Sept. 25, Toronto, Scotiabank Arena
Sept. 26, Detroit, Little Caesars Arena
Sept. 29, New York City, Madison Square Garden
Oct. 2, Hartford, Conn., XL Center
Oct. 3, Boston, TD Garden
Oct. 5, Baltimore, CFG Bank Arena
Oct. 8, Philadelphia, Wells Fargo Center
Oct. 11, Montreal, Centre Ball
Oct. 13, Chicago, United Center
Oct. 14, Minneapolis, Target Center
Oct. 16, Nashville, Tenn., Bridgestone Arena
Oct. 17, St. Louis, Chaifetz Arena
Oct. 19, Raleigh, N.C., PNC Arena
Oct. 20, Charlottesville, Va., John Paul Jones Arena
Oct. 22, Atlanta, State Farm Arena
Oct. 24, Orlando, Fla., Kia Center
Oct. 25, Tampa, Fla., Amalie Arena
Oct. 28, Austin, Texas, Moody Center
Oct. 30, Dallas, American Airlines Center
Nov. 1, Denver, Ball Arena
Nov. 2, Salt Lake City, Delta Center
Nov. 4, Vancouver, Pacific Coliseum
Nov. 6, Seattle, Climate Pledge Arena
Nov. 7, Portland, Ore., Moda Center
Nov. 9, San Francisco, Chase Center
Nov. 10, San Diego, Pechanga Arena
Nov. 13, Phoenix, Footprint Center
Nov. 15, Los Angeles, Crypto.com Arena