Two Phoenix T-Bone Burnett concerts set for fall at MIM

T-Bone Burnett is a towering figure in American music, from his time in the 1970s as a guitarist for Bob Dylan to his solo career and award-winning work producing the soundtracks of films such as "O Brother, Where Art Thou?"
Wednesday, Burnett announced his first U.S. tour in 18, a 15-date lineup that takes him around the country and includes a pleasant surprise — two shows, Nov. 9 and 10, at the Musical Instrument Museum Music Theater.
Tickets for the tour go on sale for the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday via Burnett's website.
Sept. 7, Berkeley, Calif., Freight & Salvage
Sept. 9, Eugene, Ore., Soreng Theater
Sept. 11, Portland, Ore., Aladdin Theater
Sept. 13, Seattle, Washington Hall
Oct. 5, Pelham, Tenn., The Caverns
Oct. 16, Minneapolis, Parkway Theater
Oct. 17, Stoughton, Wis., Stoughton Opera House
Oct. 19, Chicago, Old Town School of Folk Music
Oct. 29, Vienna, Va., Barns at Wolf Trap
Oct. 30, Philadelphia, World Cafe Live
Nov. 9, Phoenix, Musical Instrument Museum
Nov. 10, Phoenix, Musical Instrument Museum
Nov. 14, Dallas, The Kessler Theater
Nov. 15, Austin, Texas, The 04 Center
Nov. 16, Houston, The Heights Theater