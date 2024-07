Two Phoenix T-Bone Burnett concerts set for fall at MIM

T-Bone Burnett is a towering figure in American music, from his time in the 1970s as a guitarist for Bob Dylan to his solo career and award-winning work producing the soundtracks of films such as "O Brother, Where Art Thou?"Wednesday, Burnett announced his first U.S. tour in 18, a 15-date lineup that takes him around the country and includes a pleasant surprise — two shows, Nov. 9 and 10, at the Musical Instrument Museum Music Theater Tickets for the tour go on sale for the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday via Burnett’s website . Once tickets are on sale, fans can also get tickets on StubHub.The full list of tour dates is below. And for more Phoenix concert information, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar Sept. 7, Berkeley, Calif., Freight & SalvageSept. 9, Eugene, Ore., Soreng TheaterSept. 11, Portland, Ore., Aladdin TheaterSept. 13, Seattle, Washington HallOct. 5, Pelham, Tenn., The CavernsOct. 16, Minneapolis, Parkway TheaterOct. 17, Stoughton, Wis., Stoughton Opera HouseOct. 19, Chicago, Old Town School of Folk MusicOct. 29, Vienna, Va., Barns at Wolf TrapOct. 30, Philadelphia, World Cafe LiveNov. 14, Dallas, The Kessler TheaterNov. 15, Austin, Texas, The 04 CenterNov. 16, Houston, The Heights Theater