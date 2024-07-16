Pitbull will be halftime performer at Phoenix WNBA All-Star Game

The Phoenix Mercury announced on Tuesday that Grammy Award-winning artist Pitbull will perform at halftime during the 2024 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game.
“We have an opportunity to use AT&T WNBA All-Star to showcase an incredible league and some of the greatest athletes in the world. It’s important everything we do, on and off the floor, is at the same level as the superstars who will be playing,” Mat Ishbia, owner of the Phoenix Mercury and the Phoenix Suns, said in the announcement. “Pitbull is one of the world’s most dynamic artists and I wanted a halftime performer who reflects the same excitement, passion and incredible fandom of the WNBA.”
Pitbull has sold more than 25 million records and is known for bangers like "Give Me Everything Tonight," "Timber," "Fireball" and "I Know You Want Me."
“I was raised by a woman, and a woman made me a man,” Pitbull said in the announcement. “It’s an honor to make history and perform at the WNBA All-Star Game. Here’s to all the powerful women of the WNBA. So buckle up and get ready to have a good time.”
The sold-out AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will be played at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday at Footprint Center.
If you don't have tickets, you'll get a chance to see Pitbull in the Valley on Oct. 4, when he'll perform at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre with support from T-Pain.