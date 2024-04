Pitbull's Party After Dark Tour to stop in Phoenix in October

Pitbull, a.k.a. Mr. Worldwide, is embarking on a 2024 U.S. tour.The Party After Dark Tour will stop in Phoenix at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater on Oct. 4. Rapper T-Pain is the supporting act.His most recent album, "Trackhouse," debuted in October. It's his 12th studio album, and it's named after NASCAR Cup Series team Trackhouse Racing, which he has been a co-owner of since 2021. Tickets are now on sale for the show. Cost starts at $54.80 for general admission lawn seating. A number of VIP packages and upgrades are available.The full list of concert dates is below. And for more concert information, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar Aug. 21, Bristow, Va., Jiffy Lube LiveAug. 23, Virginia Beach, Va., Veterans United Home Loans AmphitheaterAug. 24, Hershey, Pa., Hersheypark StadiumAug. 25, Queens, N.Y., Forest Hills StadiumAug. 29, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, Blossom Music CenterAug. 30, Tinley Park, Ill., Credit Union 1 AmphitheatreAug. 31, Milwaukee, Wisc., American Family Insurance AmphitheaterSept. 1, Noblesville, Ind., Ruoff Music CenterSept. 4, Clarkston, Mich., Pine Knob Music TheatreSept. 6, Buffalo, N.Y., Darien Lake AmphitheaterSept. 7, Syracuse, N.Y., Empower FCU Amphitheater at LakeviewSept. 8, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Broadview Stage at SPACSept. 12, Wantagh, N.Y., Northwell Health At Jones Beach TheaterSept. 13, Hartford, Conn., Xfinity TheatreSept.14, Bangor, Maine, Maine Savings AmphitheaterSept. 15, Mansfield, Maine, Xfinity CenterSept. 18, Burgettstown, Pa., The Pavilion at Star LakeSept. 19, Cincinnati, Ohio, Riverbend Music CenterSept. 21, Ridgedale, Mo., Thunder Ridge Nature ArenaSept. 22, St. Louis, Hollywood Casino AmphitheatreSept. 25, Salt Lake City, Utah First Credit Union AmphitheatreSept. 27, Ridgefield, Wash., RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater*Sept. 28, Auburn, Wash., White River AmphitheatreOct. 3, Chula Vista, Calif., North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre*Oct. 5, Albuquerque, N.M., Isleta Amphitheater