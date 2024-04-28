 Pitbull, T-Pain tickets now on sale for October 2024 Phoenix concert | Phoenix New Times
Pitbull's Party After Dark Tour to stop in Phoenix in October

Mr. Worldwide is headed to the Valley.
April 28, 2024
Miami-born rapper Pitbull.
Ticketmaster
Pitbull, a.k.a. Mr. Worldwide, is embarking on a 2024 U.S. tour.

The Party After Dark Tour will stop in Phoenix at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater on Oct. 4. Rapper T-Pain is the supporting act.

His most recent album, "Trackhouse," debuted in October. It's his 12th studio album, and it's named after NASCAR Cup Series team Trackhouse Racing, which he has been a co-owner of since 2021.

Tickets are now on sale for the show. Cost starts at $54.80 for general admission lawn seating. A number of VIP packages and upgrades are available.

The full list of concert dates is below. And for more concert information, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar.

Aug. 21, Bristow, Va., Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 23, Virginia Beach, Va., Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Aug. 24, Hershey, Pa., Hersheypark Stadium
Aug. 25, Queens, N.Y., Forest Hills Stadium
Aug. 29, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, Blossom Music Center
Aug. 30, Tinley Park, Ill., Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Aug. 31, Milwaukee, Wisc., American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Sept. 1, Noblesville, Ind., Ruoff Music Center
Sept. 4, Clarkston, Mich., Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sept. 6, Buffalo, N.Y., Darien Lake Amphitheater
Sept. 7, Syracuse, N.Y., Empower FCU Amphitheater at Lakeview
Sept. 8, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Broadview Stage at SPAC
Sept. 12, Wantagh, N.Y., Northwell Health At Jones Beach Theater
Sept. 13, Hartford, Conn., Xfinity Theatre
Sept.14, Bangor, Maine, Maine Savings Amphitheater
Sept. 15, Mansfield, Maine, Xfinity Center
Sept. 18, Burgettstown, Pa., The Pavilion at Star Lake
Sept. 19, Cincinnati, Ohio, Riverbend Music Center
Sept. 21, Ridgedale, Mo., Thunder Ridge Nature Arena
Sept. 22, St. Louis, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sept. 25, Salt Lake City, Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 27, Ridgefield, Wash., RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater*
Sept. 28, Auburn, Wash., White River Amphitheatre
Oct. 3, Chula Vista, Calif., North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre*
Oct. 4, Phoenix, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Oct. 5, Albuquerque, N.M., Isleta Amphitheater
