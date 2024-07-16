 Tempe gets concert on Taking Back Sunday, The Used co-headlining tour | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Tempe gets concert on Taking Back Sunday, The Used co-headlining tour

The two bands are teaming up for a short jaunt this fall, including Oct. 13 at Mullett Arena.
July 16, 2024
Taking Back Sunday is coming to Tempe.
Taking Back Sunday is coming to Tempe. DJay Brawner
Share this:
Emo heavyweights Taking Back Sunday and The Used announced a short and sweet co-headlining tour Tuesday morning.

Both bands were here fairly recently: Taking Back Sunday played at The Van Buren on May 29 and The Used opened for Pierce the Veil on July 2, 2023, at Arizona Financial Theatre.

But here's your chance to see them together: They'll perform at Mullett Arena (the home of ASU Sun Devils hockey) on Oct. 13. The bands are switching off playing last; Taking Back Sunday will close the Tempe show.

Taking Back Sunday’s Adam Lazzara said in the announcement, “Over the years we’ve had the opportunity to create some wonderful memories with The Used and we look forward to making some new ones come October.”

The Used frontman robbietheused added, “It’s been a really long time since we toured with Taking Back Sunday and we couldn’t be more excited. We’ve known the guys for 100 years and we hope to know them for 100 more.”

The artist presale, Live Nation presale and Ticketmaster presale begins at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Spotify presale tickets will available starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday. The general on-sale, including VIP upgrades, begins at 10 a.m. on Friday.

The full list of tour dates is below. And for more Phoenix concert information, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar.

Oct. 9, Oklahoma City, The Criterion
Oct. 10, Tulsa, Okla., Tulsa Theater
Oct. 12, Rio Rancho, N.M., Rio Rancho Events Center
Oct. 13, Tempe, Ariz., Mullett Arena
Oct. 15, Reno, Nev., Grand Sierra Resort - Grand Theatre
Oct. 16, Fresno, Calif., Save Mart Center
Oct. 24, Anchorage, Alaska., Alaska Airlines Center 
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Jennifer Goldberg is the Music and Culture editor of Phoenix New Times. She joined the New Times staff in February 2016. In her role, Jennifer writes and publishes profiles of both local and regional musicians, previews upcoming performances and provides guides on the best of Phoenix’s entertainment scene. She also oversees the Best of Phoenix. Jennifer previously worked for Jewish News of Greater Phoenix. During her career, Jennifer has received awards from the Arizona Press Club, the Arizona Newspaper Association and the American Jewish Press Association. She holds a bachelor’s of arts in English from Arizona State University.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg
Tickets on sale now for Arizona State Fair 2024 concert series

Touring Artists

Tickets on sale now for Arizona State Fair 2024 concert series

By Jennifer Goldberg
Phoenix radio station Mix 96.9 shifts toward alt-rock. Here's why

Valley Life

Phoenix radio station Mix 96.9 shifts toward alt-rock. Here's why

By Benjamin Leatherman
The best country bars in metro Phoenix

Country Music

The best country bars in metro Phoenix

By Phoenix New Times
Rap star Don Toliver announces Psycho Tour with Phoenix stop

Just Announced

Rap star Don Toliver announces Psycho Tour with Phoenix stop

By Jennifer Goldberg
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation