Tempe gets concert on Taking Back Sunday, The Used co-headlining tour

Emo heavyweights Taking Back Sunday and The Used announced a short and sweet co-headlining tour Tuesday morning.
Both bands were here fairly recently: Taking Back Sunday played at The Van Buren on May 29 and The Used opened for Pierce the Veil on July 2, 2023, at Arizona Financial Theatre.
But here's your chance to see them together: They'll perform at Mullett Arena (the home of ASU Sun Devils hockey) on Oct. 13. The bands are switching off playing last; Taking Back Sunday will close the Tempe show.
Taking Back Sunday’s Adam Lazzara said in the announcement, “Over the years we’ve had the opportunity to create some wonderful memories with The Used and we look forward to making some new ones come October.”
The Used frontman robbietheused added, “It’s been a really long time since we toured with Taking Back Sunday and we couldn’t be more excited. We’ve known the guys for 100 years and we hope to know them for 100 more.”
The artist presale, Live Nation presale and Ticketmaster presale begins at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Spotify presale tickets will available starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday. The general on-sale, including VIP upgrades, begins at 10 a.m. on Friday.
The full list of tour dates is below. And for more Phoenix concert information, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar.
Oct. 9, Oklahoma City, The Criterion
Oct. 10, Tulsa, Okla., Tulsa Theater
Oct. 12, Rio Rancho, N.M., Rio Rancho Events Center
Oct. 13, Tempe, Ariz., Mullett Arena
Oct. 15, Reno, Nev., Grand Sierra Resort - Grand Theatre
Oct. 16, Fresno, Calif., Save Mart Center
Oct. 24, Anchorage, Alaska., Alaska Airlines Center