 Phoenix date for Nick Cannon ‘Wild ’N Out’ tour set for fall | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Nick Cannon to bring ‘Wild ’N Out’ farewell tour to Phoenix this fall

Cannon's music and comedy show has run for nearly 20 years. Here's how to see it live.
July 2, 2024
Nick Cannon is coming to the Valley in September.
Nick Cannon is coming to the Valley in September. Courtesy of Desert Diamond Arena
Share this:
Comedian, television host and prolific father Nick Cannon announced Monday the "Wild 'N Out" Live: The Final Lap Tour.

It will stop at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale on Sept. 28.

Over 19 years and more than 300 episodes, "Wild 'N Out" is a sketch comedy and battle rap improv game show that has served as a launchpad for some of today's biggest stars, including Kevin Hart, Pete Davidson and Katt Williams.

The farewell tour,will bring the show's signature high-energy, improvisational comedy to cities around the country. Wild 'N Out cast members from past and present will be engaging audiences with hilarious improv games and freestyle battles. Furthermore, the tour will host musical performances by some of today's hottest artists, alongside interactive audience games allowing fans to participate in the show's iconic challenges.

"'Wild 'N Out' has been a labor of love for the past 20 years," Cannon said in the announcement. "We've created a platform for so many talented individuals, and it's been incredible to watch them flourish. This final lap is our way of celebrating the legacy of the show and thanking the fans who have supported us along the way."

Rip Micheals, "Wild 'N Out" cast member and tour creator, said, "This Final Lap Tour is going to be epic. Expect to see your favorite 'Wild 'N Out' family members back on stage, with past greats going head-to-head with the new legends of comedy. We're pulling out all the stops to make this the most unforgettable tour yet.”

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on July 12 on the Ticketmaster website.

The full list of tour dates is below:

Sept. 1, Las Vegas, MGM Grand Garden Arena
Sept. 7, Orlando, Fla., Kia Center
Sept. 14, San Francisco, Chase Center
Sept. 19, Atlanta, State Farm Arena
Sept. 20, Miami, Amerant Bank Arena
Sept. 21, New Orleans, Smoothie King Center
Sept. 27 Baltimore CFG Bank Arena
Sept. 28, Glendale, Ariz., Desert Diamond Arena
Oct. 5, Houston, NRG Arena
Oct. 9, Chicago, United Center
Oct. 11, Brooklyn, N.Y., Barclays Center
Oct. 18, Los Angeles, Intuit Dome
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Jennifer Goldberg is the Music and Culture editor of Phoenix New Times. She joined the New Times staff in February 2016. In her role, Jennifer writes and publishes profiles of both local and regional musicians, previews upcoming performances and provides guides on the best of Phoenix’s entertainment scene. She also oversees the Best of Phoenix. Jennifer previously worked for Jewish News of Greater Phoenix. During her career, Jennifer has received awards from the Arizona Press Club, the Arizona Newspaper Association and the American Jewish Press Association. She holds a bachelor’s of arts in English from Arizona State University.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg
Your guide to Fourth of July fireworks in Phoenix

Holidays

Your guide to Fourth of July fireworks in Phoenix

By Benjamin Leatherman
Phoenix Zoo announces death of beloved lion Boboo

Animals

Phoenix Zoo announces death of beloved lion Boboo

By Jennifer Goldberg
Lane Park brings globally inspired games to Scottsdale

Openings & Closings

Lane Park brings globally inspired games to Scottsdale

By Cassie Hepler
The most dangerous U.S. national park is right here in Arizona

Outdoors

The most dangerous U.S. national park is right here in Arizona

By Jennifer Goldberg
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation