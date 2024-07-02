Nick Cannon to bring ‘Wild ’N Out’ farewell tour to Phoenix this fall

Comedian, television host and prolific father Nick Cannon announced Monday the "Wild 'N Out" Live: The Final Lap Tour.
It will stop at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale on Sept. 28.
Over 19 years and more than 300 episodes, "Wild 'N Out" is a sketch comedy and battle rap improv game show that has served as a launchpad for some of today's biggest stars, including Kevin Hart, Pete Davidson and Katt Williams.
The farewell tour,will bring the show's signature high-energy, improvisational comedy to cities around the country. Wild 'N Out cast members from past and present will be engaging audiences with hilarious improv games and freestyle battles. Furthermore, the tour will host musical performances by some of today's hottest artists, alongside interactive audience games allowing fans to participate in the show's iconic challenges.
"'Wild 'N Out' has been a labor of love for the past 20 years," Cannon said in the announcement. "We've created a platform for so many talented individuals, and it's been incredible to watch them flourish. This final lap is our way of celebrating the legacy of the show and thanking the fans who have supported us along the way."
Rip Micheals, "Wild 'N Out" cast member and tour creator, said, "This Final Lap Tour is going to be epic. Expect to see your favorite 'Wild 'N Out' family members back on stage, with past greats going head-to-head with the new legends of comedy. We're pulling out all the stops to make this the most unforgettable tour yet.”
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on July 12 on the Ticketmaster website.
The full list of tour dates is below:
Sept. 1, Las Vegas, MGM Grand Garden Arena
Sept. 7, Orlando, Fla., Kia Center
Sept. 14, San Francisco, Chase Center
Sept. 19, Atlanta, State Farm Arena
Sept. 20, Miami, Amerant Bank Arena
Sept. 21, New Orleans, Smoothie King Center
Sept. 27 Baltimore CFG Bank Arena
Sept. 28, Glendale, Ariz., Desert Diamond Arena
Oct. 5, Houston, NRG Arena
Oct. 9, Chicago, United Center
Oct. 11, Brooklyn, N.Y., Barclays Center
Oct. 18, Los Angeles, Intuit Dome