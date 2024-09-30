Must-see comedy shows coming to Phoenix this fall

October
DL HughleyOct. 4-6, Stand Up Live
The star of the eponymous sitcom "The Hughleys" and one of the original "Kings of Comedy" will hit downtown Phoenix's Stand Up Live for a weekend of laughs. Tickets are available now.
Kevin HartOct. 11-13, 7:30 p.m., Footprint CenterEmmy- and Grammy-nominated comedian — and Mark Twain Award recipient — Kevin Hart brings his new stand-up show “Acting My Age” to downtown Phoenix for three nights in a row. The Oct. 11 show is sold out, but tickets remain for Oct. 12 and 13.
Pauly ShoreOct. 16, 7:30 p.m., Stand Up Live
Oct. 18-19, Tempe ImprovIt’s “Totally Pauly” as stand-up comedian, actor and host of the “Pauly Shore Podcast Show” drops by for his latest comedy special. Watch Shore share stories from his career spanning the '90s and beyond. Tickets for the Oct. 16 show and the Oct. 18-19 shows are available now.
Joel McHaleOct. 20, 8 p.m., Talking Stick Resort
Actor, comedian and television host Joel McHale is bringing his stand-up show to the Valley. Currently starring in Fox’s "Animal Control," McHale will also reprise his role as Jeff Winger in the upcoming "Community" movie following the
hit comedy series of the same name. Tickets are available now.
Leslie JonesOct. 26, 7:30 p.m., Chandler Center for the ArtsActress, comedian and New York Times best-selling author Leslie Jones is serving her sharp wit, keen topical observation and raw commentary on current events. Jones is best known for her work on "Saturday Night Live," roles in numerous movies — including Coming 2 America — and guest hosting "The Daily Show." Tickets are available now.
November
Nick SwardsonNov. 2, 7 p.m., Celebrity Theatre
Join Nick Swardson, "America's Sweetheart," as he tackles the hard issues of diarrhea, edibles and Norm MacDonald on his new standup tour, “Toilet Head.” Tickets are available now.
Patton OswaltNov. 8-9, Tempe ImprovComedian, Emmy-winning actor and writer Patton Oswalt brings his “Effervescent” tour to the Valley. Oswalt is known for his roles in "King of Queens" and "Ratatouille," and he recently was nominated for his seventh Grammy for his latest comedy album in 2023. Tickets are available now.
Tom SeguraNov. 9, 8 p.m., Footprint Center
One of the biggest touring comedians, Tom Segura adds a Phoenix stop on the second leg of his “Come Together” tour. Segura promises the hourlong show is “bigger and blacker than anything I’ve ever done before.” Tickets are available now.
Sarah SilvermanNov. 14, 8 p.m., Arizona Financial TheatreDisconnect with a phone-free performance from two-time Emmy-winning comedian, actress, writer and producer, Sarah Silverman on her “Postmortem” tour. Tickets are available now.
Todd BarryNov. 22, 8 p.m., Crescent Ballroom
The star of four standup comedy specials (most recently "Domestic Shorthair), plus appearances of TV shows such as "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," "Flight of the Conchords" and "Bob's Burgers" will stop at downtown Phoenix's Crescent Ballroom for one night only. Tickets are available now.
December