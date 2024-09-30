 Phoenix must-see comedy shows this fall: Kevin Hart, Patton Oswalt | Phoenix New Times
Must-see comedy shows coming to Phoenix this fall

Laugh your troubles away with Kevin Hart and other big-name comedy shows coming to the Valley this fall.
September 30, 2024
Dane Cook will perform at Arizona Financial Theatre in December.
Dane Cook will perform at Arizona Financial Theatre in December. Courtesy of Live Nation
Looking to escape the chaos of current events? Laughter is the best medicine, or so they say, and the Valley has no shortage of hilarious comedy shows coming this fall. Whether you're in the mood for witty stand-up, razor-sharp improv or laugh-out-loud performances, these comics will turn the world's problems into punchlines.

October

DL Hughley

Oct. 4-6, Stand Up Live
The star of the eponymous sitcom "The Hughleys" and one of the original "Kings of Comedy" will hit downtown Phoenix's Stand Up Live for a weekend of laughs. Tickets are available now.

Kevin Hart will play three nights at Footprint Center in October.
celebrityabc/Flickr/CC BY-SA 2.0

Kevin Hart

Oct. 11-13, 7:30 p.m., Footprint Center
Emmy- and Grammy-nominated comedian — and Mark Twain Award recipient — Kevin Hart brings his new stand-up show “Acting My Age” to downtown Phoenix for three nights in a row. The Oct. 11 show is sold out, but tickets remain for Oct. 12 and 13.

Pauly Shore

Oct. 16, 7:30 p.m., Stand Up Live
Oct. 18-19, Tempe Improv
It’s “Totally Pauly” as stand-up comedian, actor and host of the “Pauly Shore Podcast Show” drops by for his latest comedy special. Watch Shore share stories from his career spanning the '90s and beyond. Tickets for the Oct. 16 show and the Oct. 18-19 shows are available now.

Joel McHale

Oct. 20, 8 p.m., Talking Stick Resort
Actor, comedian and television host Joel McHale is bringing his stand-up show to the Valley. Currently starring in Fox’s "Animal Control," McHale will also reprise his role as Jeff Winger in the upcoming "Community" movie following the
hit comedy series of the same name. Tickets are available now.

Leslie Jones will perform at Chandler Center for the Arts in October.
Courtesy of Chandler Center for the Arts

Leslie Jones

Oct. 26, 7:30 p.m., Chandler Center for the Arts
Actress, comedian and New York Times best-selling author Leslie Jones is serving her sharp wit, keen topical observation and raw commentary on current events. Jones is best known for her work on "Saturday Night Live," roles in numerous movies — including Coming 2 America — and guest hosting "The Daily Show." Tickets are available now.

November

Nick Swardson

Nov. 2, 7 p.m., Celebrity Theatre
Join Nick Swardson, "America's Sweetheart," as he tackles the hard issues of diarrhea, edibles and Norm MacDonald on his new standup tour, “Toilet Head.” Tickets are available now.

Patton Oswalt will perform at Tempe Improv in November.
Sam Jones

Patton Oswalt

Nov. 8-9, Tempe Improv
Comedian, Emmy-winning actor and writer Patton Oswalt brings his “Effervescent” tour to the Valley. Oswalt is known for his roles in "King of Queens" and "Ratatouille," and he recently was nominated for his seventh Grammy for his latest comedy album in 2023. Tickets are available now.

Tom Segura

Nov. 9, 8 p.m., Footprint Center
One of the biggest touring comedians, Tom Segura adds a Phoenix stop on the second leg of his “Come Together” tour. Segura promises the hourlong show is “bigger and blacker than anything I’ve ever done before.” Tickets are available now.

Sarah Silverman

Nov. 14, 8 p.m., Arizona Financial Theatre
Disconnect with a phone-free performance from two-time Emmy-winning comedian, actress, writer and producer, Sarah Silverman on her “Postmortem” tour. Tickets are available now.

Todd Barry

Nov. 22, 8 p.m., Crescent Ballroom
The star of four standup comedy specials (most recently "Domestic Shorthair), plus appearances of TV shows such as "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," "Flight of the Conchords" and "Bob's Burgers" will stop at downtown Phoenix's Crescent Ballroom for one night only. Tickets are available now.

December

Dane Cook

Dec. 13, Arizona Financial Theatre
Cook will bring the "Fresh New Flavor" tour to Arizona Financial Theatre in December. Cook has been entertaining audiences for decades with his colorful observational humor. Tickets are available now
