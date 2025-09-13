Drag, camp and a $1,000 prize: Why Rising Star is a Melrose sensation

Under neon stage lights, Mia Inez Adams, tall and poised in a lacy white minidress, welcomes the night's patrons in with open arms. At 66, the Black trans trailblazer and veteran drag performer still moves with the rhythm of a seasoned dancer. Her humor: crude. Her manner: lighthearted, even tender. If you drop by Stacy's @ Melrose on a Tuesday night, you'll find her and her lethal high kicks transforming a small bar stage into a full-fledged showcase where the Valley’s next generation of drag kings, queens and things come out to shine.
In the heart of Phoenix’s Melrose District, Adams, one of the city's most venerated drag performers, is cultivating a new wave of entertainment. Twenty-two years after Adams conceived of the 10-week, no-elimination show in Oklahoma City, the Rising Star Talent Competition is now a staple at Stacy's. The event provides an opportunity for up-and-coming entertainers to showcase their talents, launch their careers — and earn a $1,000 prize.
“I saw that there is a need for entertainers to be seen and have an opportunity to grow in the art form that aren't always given the opportunity,” Adams says.
You're here for weeknight camp, not for rules, but there are rules we have to explain quickly. Each week, a different theme emerges, with judges crowning one winner for the night. Over the 10 weeks, performers accumulate points with the top five advancing to the semi-finals and the top three to the finals. The top three then compete for the grand prize.
Competitors are not limited to drag artists. A multitude of performers bring their talents to the showcase: live singing, dancing, spoken word, comedy. “I accept people where they are, and try to give them an atmosphere that they can grow and develop organically,” Adams said.
Although one contestant takes the crown each week, each brings a unique take on performance. You should bring dollar bills to throw at them.
The competition has helped propel the careers of many Valley performers, including Rita DeMorany, Miss Phoenix Pride 2025. The no-elimination format has made the competition appealing for performers to establish themselves and their brand. No matter what happens, everyone survives to shine another night.
Adams modeled the show after her own start in Tampa during the ’80s. Her first time in drag, she entered and won a talent competition, straying from traditional female impersonation and instead dazzling the judges with her dance skills. Now 44 years into her career, she wants to provide the same opportunity for others.
“It was important for me to have a zero elimination, because they went from zero to hero," Adams says. "They didn't know what they were doing, to now being a very popular drag entertainer in the community. This is someone who probably wouldn't have had the opportunity based on their first-time look.”
When the current Stacy’s owners, Brandon Slayton and Christopher Tong, took over in 2023, they knew Adams and Rising Star must remain a feature. Since 2022 the show has been a steady hit at the bar, bringing out dozens of patrons on Tuesdays.
“As a launch pad or an incubator of talent, it’s a really cool resource,” Slayton says. “Mia is definitely responsible for curating and giving it the tone that it needs to achieve that.”
The show is midway through its ninth cycle. Week 4 featured a fairy tale theme that inspired a blend of queer culture and classic folktales — and a dash of Shrek. Adams’ hospitality and comedic timing kept the audience fixated, maximizing the spotlight for performers and creating an unusually vibrant atmosphere for a weeknight.
The show was close, with a three-way tie between Week 1 winner Gwendolin, Week 3 winner Left to Rot and EXXTRA C. DxSE. Gwendolin commanded the stage in their unusually stylish alpha wolf costume, drawing laughter and praise. Left to Rot invoked darkness with eerie seances that drew the audience in close. And it was EXXTRA who showcased full-on bearded glamor with a rendition of Doris from "Shrek."
The judges, unable to agree on a winner, let the audience decide the outcome. After a few rounds of intense screaming and applause, the tie broke in favor of EXXTRA C. DxSE.
The opportunity extends past just the performers. Adams also uses the show to connect with and support local POC-owned businesses. A different small business sponsors the prize for the weekly winner.
“That way, people in our community are familiar with people who support them,” she said. “We can start spending our money with people who are allies or are members of our community.”
For Adams, Rising Star is about paying respect to her journey and providing an opportunity for others to begin their own.
“At the end of the day, someone helped me, and I now have a 44-year career,” she said. “How dare I not help someone else?”
Rising Star Cycle 9 runs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. at Stacy’s @ Melrose until the first week of October. There’s no cover charge. If you are interested in applying or attending open stage, reach out to @mia.inez.adams or @stacysatmelrose on Instagram.