Free things to do in Phoenix this weekend

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You made it to the weekend: Time for some fresh opportunities for fun and entertainment around metro Phoenix.

This weekend, you can embark on a nature walk, check out a horror-themed market or take an outdoor fitness class.

This weekend

Wellness on the Green

Saturday, April 25

Desert Ridge Marketplace, 21001 N. Tatum Blvd.

Head to north Phoenix for a morning of fitness. Experience multiple fitness classes, refresh in a cold plunge and sauna, sip mimosas at a mobile Sip & Stroll bar and boost your energy at the on-site IV station. Plus, enjoy giveaways, wellness-inspired surprises and more. Hours are 9 a.m. to noon. Bring a mat if you want to take part in fitness classes. See the event page for class times.

Nature Explorers

Saturday, April 25

Nina Mason Pulliam Rio Salado Audubon Center, 3131 S. Central Ave.

Join a fun, family-friendly nature adventure at the Rio Salado Audubon Center this weekend. Families are invited to get outside, explore the trails and gardens and discover wildlife that calls Rio Salado home. Enjoy an easy walk with plenty of chances to spot birds, insects, plants and more. The event runs 10 to 11 a.m. Register on the Audubon website.

International Jazz Day Celebration

Saturday, April 25

Civic Space Park, 424 N. Central Ave.

The 15th annual International Jazz Day will be observed in Downtown Phoenix with a slew of performances by local jazz musicians, including Julian Davis, Mike Wiesner Big Band, Ray Ray and Uvon, Young Sounds of Arizona, Eddie Gaona’s Latin Jazz Band, Ratio and more. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

May Day Lei Day

Sunday, April 26

Peoria Centennial Park Plaza, 8401 W. Monroe St., Peoria

Celebrate island culture in the West Valley during Peoria’s May Day festival. Guests will enjoy a stacked lineup of activities, including hula performances, fire knife dancing, local vendors, raffle prizes and Hawaiian food for purchase. Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Monster Market

Sunday, April 26

Thunderbird Lounge, 710 W. Montecito Ave.

Fans of all things creepy and spooky will want to browse the offerings at the latest edition of the Monster Market presented by Cult Classic. Check out the wares of more than 40 vendors, listen to music and purchase food and drinks from the bar and food trucks. The event is all-ages and pet-friendly. Hours are 5 to 10 p.m.

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Plan ahead

Mesa Amplified

May 1-2

Downtown Mesa

The streets of downtown Mesa will be alive with the sound of music during the first weekend in May. Local artists will perform during the day inside area businesses. On May 1, from 7 to 10 p.m., enjoy a Neon Moon Dance Party inside the Neon Garden; on May 2, catch a free concert by The Ataris. Local acts 2Tone Lizard Kings and Fourbanger are the supporting acts. The concert starts at 5:45 p.m. Get more info on the Mesa Amplified website.

‘All-American Celebration’

Sunday, May 3

Chandler Center for the Arts, 250 N. Arizona Ave., Chandler

The Chandler Symphony Orchestra, a nonprofit orchestra of professionally trained musicians who volunteer their time and talent, will perform a program that celebrates America’s 250th birthday. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. and the show begins at 3. Seating is first-come, first-served. Reserve your spot on Eventbrite.

Moonlight Movie Nights

Friday, May 8

Plaza at Mesa City Center, 50 N. Centennial Way Mesa

Enjoy an outdoor movie on Friday night at Mesa’s ASU MIX Center. This month’s title is “Luca,” the 2021 Pixar film about a sea monster boy who transforms into a human to go exploring. Attendees should bring their own blankets or chairs. The show starts at 6:30 p.m.

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Ongoing

Free Museums and Museum Free Days

Days, times and locations vary

There a number of institutions around the Valley that are either free all the time or offer no-cost admission on certain days. The ASU Art Museum and its cool architecture are free to visit any time it’s open, and Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum is always free as well. Phoenix Art Museum is pay-what-you-wish on Wednesdays from 3 to 8 p.m., and the Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art is pay-what-you-wish on Thursdays and every second Saturday of the month.

Estrella Star Tower

Daily until 8:15 p.m.

8614 Estrella Parkway, Goodyear

The entrance to a far-West Valley housing development is also home to a charming, unique landmark. The Estrella Star Tower has a spiral staircase that leads visitors up to sprawling views and shines with tiny lights beginning at dusk. The tower’s design was created by local astronomy personality Steven Kates. The tower is really a feature of the neighborhood, so be respectful, stayed on marked paths and remember that it closes at 8:15 p.m.

Dobbins Lookout

Days and times vary

10919 S. Central Ave.

One of the most beautiful views of Phoenix is just a short car ride (or, if you’re in better shape than we are, a bike ride) up South Mountain. Dobbins Lookout stands at 2,330 feet, allowing for unobstructed views of the Valley from one side to another. Check the Phoenix Parks & Rec website for hours and closures.

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Phoenix Run Club

Wednesdays

Biltmore Fashion Park, 2502 E. Camelback Road

Want to get a jump on those New Year’s resolutions and start that running habit now? The Phoenix Run Club is here to help. Its free weekly community run welcomes runners of all levels and paces for an all-ages trek through Biltmore Fashion Park’s outdoor setting. The event gets going at 6:30 p.m. at the Biltmore Fashion Park center lawn by Williams Sonoma.

Jazz Happy Hour

Thursdays

The Nash, 110 E. Roosevelt St.

What better way to celebrate almost making it through the week than with some smooth sounds? Downtown Jazz mecca The Nash hosts a weekly happy hour show with Delphine Cortez, Joel Robin and other musicians. Drinks are available for purchase. The show starts at 5 p.m.

Scottsdale Art Walk

Every Thursday, 7 to 9 p.m.

Old Town Scottsdale

Every Thursday, the many art galleries in Old Town Scottsdale open their doors for an art walk that has been going on for 50 years. Some even offer wine and small bites. Check the Scottsdale Galleries website for information on the Gold Palette Art Walks, which usually happen one Thursday a month and can include live music and other entertainment. (Note: The art walk is not happening on Thanksgiving.)

Do you know of a great free event? We update this list throughout the week; send information to editorial@phoenixnewtimes.com.