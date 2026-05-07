Concerts

Every Phoenix concert announced at Mortgage Matchup Center in 2026 (so far)

J. Cole, Rod Stewart and A$AP Rocky are among the tours stopping in downtown Phoenix.
By Benjamin LeathermanMay 7, 2026
Mortgage Matchup Center in downtown Phoenix at night, lit up for events and concerts in 2026
Mortgage Matchup Center in downtown Phoenix hosts major concerts throughout 2026, with a growing schedule of arena tours.

Provided by Mortgage Matchup Center
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Mortgage Matchup Center has cycled through plenty of names over the decades, but it remains one of the top spots for Phoenix concerts in 2026.

The 17,071-seat venue is a regular stop for arena-level pop, rock, country, hip-hop and Latin tours. If an artist can fill a room this size, they’ve likely played here at some point.

That’s true again in 2026, with a growing list of concerts already booked at Mortgage Matchup Center. So far, that includes rock legend Rod Stewart, rapper J. Cole, alternative act Tame Impala and genre-blending band Gorillaz.

Here’s every concert announced so far at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix for 2026. This list will be updated as more shows are announced.

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Mortgage Matchup Center in downtown Phoenix during the day, showing the main entrance and plaza outside the arena
Mortgage Matchup Center in downtown Phoenix is a regular stop for major concert tours in 2026.

Provided by Mortgage Matchup Center

Mortgage Matchup Center 2026 concert schedule

Alex Warren: Finding Family on the Road Tour
Friday, June 5, 7:30 p.m.
with Nat and Alex Wolff

Rod Stewart: One Last Time Tour
Monday, June 8, 7:30 p.m.
with Richard Marx

Related

Louis Tomlinson: How Did We Get Here? World Tour
Sunday, June 14, 7 p.m.
with The Aces

A$AP Rocky: Don’t Be Dumb World Tour
Tuesday, June 23, 7:30 p.m.

Don Toliver: Octane Tour
Wednesday, July 1, 7:30 p.m.
with SahBabii, SoFaygo and Chase B

Joji: Solaris Tour
Friday, July 10, 6:30 p.m.
with Nate Sib and Corbin

Related

Daniel Caesar: Son of Spergy Tour
Thursday, July 16, 7:30 p.m.
with Faye Webster

Forrest Frank: The Jesus Generation Tour
Saturday, July 18, 7 p.m.
with Tori Kelly, The Figs and Cory Asbury

Grupo Frontera: Triste Pero Bien C*bron Tour
Friday, July 31, 8 p.m.

Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire: Sing a Song All Night Long
Tuesday, Aug. 11, 7:30 p.m.

Related

Melanie Martinez: Hades: The Sacrifice Tour
Wednesday, Aug. 12, 8 p.m.

Santana and The Doobie Brothers: Oneness Tour 2026
Friday, Aug. 14, 7 p.m.

The Black Crowes and Whiskey Myers: Southern Hospitality Tour
Saturday, Aug. 15, 6:30 p.m.
with Southall

Benson Boone: Wanted Man Tour
Monday, Aug. 17, 8 p.m.

Related

Rüfüs Du Sol: North America 2026
Wednesday, Aug. 19, 7:30 p.m.
with Ben Böhmer

Freestyle Explosion Tour
Friday, Aug. 21, 7:30 p.m.
with Stevie B, The Cover Girls, Cynthia, Seduction, Rockell, Noel, TKA/K7, George Lamond, 69 Boyz and Pretty Poison

Chicago and Styx
Tuesday, Sept. 1, 7 p.m.

J. Cole: The Fall-Off Tour
Thursday, Sept. 10, 8 p.m.

Related

Maná: Vivir Sin Aire Tour
Saturday, Sept. 12, 8:30 p.m.

Tame Impala: The Deadbeat Tour
Monday, Sept. 14, 7 p.m.
with Dominic Fike

Andrea Bocelli: Romanza — 30th Anniversary World Tour
Friday, Sept. 18, 8 p.m.

Disney Descendants, ZOMBIES & Camp Rock: Worlds Collide Concert Tour
Saturday, Sept. 26, 7 p.m.

Related

Los Parras: El Gran Regreso Tour
Saturday, Oct. 3, 8 p.m.

Kacey Musgraves: Middle of Nowhere Tour
Saturday, Oct. 17, 7:30 p.m.
with Gabriella Rose

Young Miko: Late Checkout Tour
Sunday, Oct. 18, 8 p.m.

Weezer: The Gathering Tour
Tuesday, Oct. 20, 7 p.m.
with The Shins and Silversun Pickups

Related

Gorillaz: The Mountain Tour
Friday, Oct. 23, 6:30 p.m.
with Little Simz and Deltron 3030

Doja Cat: Tour Ma Vie World Tour
Thursday, Oct. 29, 7:30 p.m.

Teddy Swims: The UGLY Tour
Monday, Nov. 16, 7 p.m.

Banda MS: Somos MS Tour
Saturday, Nov. 28, 8 p.m.

The Neighbourhood: The Wourld Tour
Monday, Nov. 30, 7 p.m.
with Nessa Barrett and Noise Dept

Editor’s note: This story was originally published in January 2026 and has been updated with new concert announcements and information.

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Benjamin Leatherman is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times where he focuses primarily on arts, culture, music and nightlife. He joined New Times in 2003. Prior to that, he contributed to magazines such as Tips & Tricks and The Wrestler. Benjamin has earned multiple awards from the Arizona Press Club including an award for sports enterprise reporting in 2009 and an award for statewide arts reporting in 2014. He holds a bachelor’s of arts in journalism from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.

benjamin.leatherman@newtimes.com

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