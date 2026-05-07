Every Phoenix concert announced at Mortgage Matchup Center in 2026 (so far)

Mortgage Matchup Center in downtown Phoenix hosts major concerts throughout 2026, with a growing schedule of arena tours.

Mortgage Matchup Center has cycled through plenty of names over the decades, but it remains one of the top spots for Phoenix concerts in 2026.

The 17,071-seat venue is a regular stop for arena-level pop, rock, country, hip-hop and Latin tours. If an artist can fill a room this size, they’ve likely played here at some point.

That’s true again in 2026, with a growing list of concerts already booked at Mortgage Matchup Center. So far, that includes rock legend Rod Stewart, rapper J. Cole, alternative act Tame Impala and genre-blending band Gorillaz.

Here’s every concert announced so far at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix for 2026. This list will be updated as more shows are announced.

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Mortgage Matchup Center in downtown Phoenix is a regular stop for major concert tours in 2026. Provided by Mortgage Matchup Center

Mortgage Matchup Center 2026 concert schedule

Alex Warren: Finding Family on the Road Tour

Friday, June 5, 7:30 p.m.

with Nat and Alex Wolff

Rod Stewart: One Last Time Tour

Monday, June 8, 7:30 p.m.

with Richard Marx

Related Morrissey announces Tempe concert in fall 2026

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Louis Tomlinson: How Did We Get Here? World Tour

Sunday, June 14, 7 p.m.

with The Aces

A$AP Rocky: Don’t Be Dumb World Tour

Tuesday, June 23, 7:30 p.m.

Don Toliver: Octane Tour

Wednesday, July 1, 7:30 p.m.

with SahBabii, SoFaygo and Chase B

Joji: Solaris Tour

Friday, July 10, 6:30 p.m.

with Nate Sib and Corbin

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Daniel Caesar: Son of Spergy Tour

Thursday, July 16, 7:30 p.m.

with Faye Webster

Forrest Frank: The Jesus Generation Tour

Saturday, July 18, 7 p.m.

with Tori Kelly, The Figs and Cory Asbury

Grupo Frontera: Triste Pero Bien C*bron Tour

Friday, July 31, 8 p.m.

Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire: Sing a Song All Night Long

Tuesday, Aug. 11, 7:30 p.m.

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Melanie Martinez: Hades: The Sacrifice Tour

Wednesday, Aug. 12, 8 p.m.

Santana and The Doobie Brothers: Oneness Tour 2026

Friday, Aug. 14, 7 p.m.

The Black Crowes and Whiskey Myers: Southern Hospitality Tour

Saturday, Aug. 15, 6:30 p.m.

with Southall

Benson Boone: Wanted Man Tour

Monday, Aug. 17, 8 p.m.

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Rüfüs Du Sol: North America 2026

Wednesday, Aug. 19, 7:30 p.m.

with Ben Böhmer

Freestyle Explosion Tour

Friday, Aug. 21, 7:30 p.m.

with Stevie B, The Cover Girls, Cynthia, Seduction, Rockell, Noel, TKA/K7, George Lamond, 69 Boyz and Pretty Poison

Chicago and Styx

Tuesday, Sept. 1, 7 p.m.

J. Cole: The Fall-Off Tour

Thursday, Sept. 10, 8 p.m.

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Maná: Vivir Sin Aire Tour

Saturday, Sept. 12, 8:30 p.m.

Tame Impala: The Deadbeat Tour

Monday, Sept. 14, 7 p.m.

with Dominic Fike

Andrea Bocelli: Romanza — 30th Anniversary World Tour

Friday, Sept. 18, 8 p.m.

Disney Descendants, ZOMBIES & Camp Rock: Worlds Collide Concert Tour

Saturday, Sept. 26, 7 p.m.

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Los Parras: El Gran Regreso Tour

Saturday, Oct. 3, 8 p.m.

Kacey Musgraves: Middle of Nowhere Tour

Saturday, Oct. 17, 7:30 p.m.

with Gabriella Rose

Young Miko: Late Checkout Tour

Sunday, Oct. 18, 8 p.m.

Weezer: The Gathering Tour

Tuesday, Oct. 20, 7 p.m.

with The Shins and Silversun Pickups

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Gorillaz: The Mountain Tour

Friday, Oct. 23, 6:30 p.m.

with Little Simz and Deltron 3030

Doja Cat: Tour Ma Vie World Tour

Thursday, Oct. 29, 7:30 p.m.

Teddy Swims: The UGLY Tour

Monday, Nov. 16, 7 p.m.

Banda MS: Somos MS Tour

Saturday, Nov. 28, 8 p.m.

The Neighbourhood: The Wourld Tour

Monday, Nov. 30, 7 p.m.

with Nessa Barrett and Noise Dept

Editor’s note: This story was originally published in January 2026 and has been updated with new concert announcements and information.