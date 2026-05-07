Every Phoenix concert announced at Mortgage Matchup Center in 2026 (so far)

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Mortgage Matchup Center has cycled through plenty of names over the decades, but it remains one of the top spots for Phoenix concerts in 2026.
The 17,071-seat venue is a regular stop for arena-level pop, rock, country, hip-hop and Latin tours. If an artist can fill a room this size, they’ve likely played here at some point.
That’s true again in 2026, with a growing list of concerts already booked at Mortgage Matchup Center. So far, that includes rock legend Rod Stewart, rapper J. Cole, alternative act Tame Impala and genre-blending band Gorillaz.
Here’s every concert announced so far at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix for 2026. This list will be updated as more shows are announced.
Mortgage Matchup Center 2026 concert schedule
Alex Warren: Finding Family on the Road Tour
Friday, June 5, 7:30 p.m.
with Nat and Alex Wolff
Rod Stewart: One Last Time Tour
Monday, June 8, 7:30 p.m.
with Richard Marx
Louis Tomlinson: How Did We Get Here? World Tour
Sunday, June 14, 7 p.m.
with The Aces
A$AP Rocky: Don’t Be Dumb World Tour
Tuesday, June 23, 7:30 p.m.
Don Toliver: Octane Tour
Wednesday, July 1, 7:30 p.m.
with SahBabii, SoFaygo and Chase B
Joji: Solaris Tour
Friday, July 10, 6:30 p.m.
with Nate Sib and Corbin
Daniel Caesar: Son of Spergy Tour
Thursday, July 16, 7:30 p.m.
with Faye Webster
Forrest Frank: The Jesus Generation Tour
Saturday, July 18, 7 p.m.
with Tori Kelly, The Figs and Cory Asbury
Grupo Frontera: Triste Pero Bien C*bron Tour
Friday, July 31, 8 p.m.
Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire: Sing a Song All Night Long
Tuesday, Aug. 11, 7:30 p.m.
Melanie Martinez: Hades: The Sacrifice Tour
Wednesday, Aug. 12, 8 p.m.
Santana and The Doobie Brothers: Oneness Tour 2026
Friday, Aug. 14, 7 p.m.
The Black Crowes and Whiskey Myers: Southern Hospitality Tour
Saturday, Aug. 15, 6:30 p.m.
with Southall
Benson Boone: Wanted Man Tour
Monday, Aug. 17, 8 p.m.
Rüfüs Du Sol: North America 2026
Wednesday, Aug. 19, 7:30 p.m.
with Ben Böhmer
Freestyle Explosion Tour
Friday, Aug. 21, 7:30 p.m.
with Stevie B, The Cover Girls, Cynthia, Seduction, Rockell, Noel, TKA/K7, George Lamond, 69 Boyz and Pretty Poison
Chicago and Styx
Tuesday, Sept. 1, 7 p.m.
J. Cole: The Fall-Off Tour
Thursday, Sept. 10, 8 p.m.
Maná: Vivir Sin Aire Tour
Saturday, Sept. 12, 8:30 p.m.
Tame Impala: The Deadbeat Tour
Monday, Sept. 14, 7 p.m.
with Dominic Fike
Andrea Bocelli: Romanza — 30th Anniversary World Tour
Friday, Sept. 18, 8 p.m.
Disney Descendants, ZOMBIES & Camp Rock: Worlds Collide Concert Tour
Saturday, Sept. 26, 7 p.m.
Los Parras: El Gran Regreso Tour
Saturday, Oct. 3, 8 p.m.
Kacey Musgraves: Middle of Nowhere Tour
Saturday, Oct. 17, 7:30 p.m.
with Gabriella Rose
Young Miko: Late Checkout Tour
Sunday, Oct. 18, 8 p.m.
Weezer: The Gathering Tour
Tuesday, Oct. 20, 7 p.m.
with The Shins and Silversun Pickups
Gorillaz: The Mountain Tour
Friday, Oct. 23, 6:30 p.m.
with Little Simz and Deltron 3030
Doja Cat: Tour Ma Vie World Tour
Thursday, Oct. 29, 7:30 p.m.
Teddy Swims: The UGLY Tour
Monday, Nov. 16, 7 p.m.
Banda MS: Somos MS Tour
Saturday, Nov. 28, 8 p.m.
The Neighbourhood: The Wourld Tour
Monday, Nov. 30, 7 p.m.
with Nessa Barrett and Noise Dept
Editor’s note: This story was originally published in January 2026 and has been updated with new concert announcements and information.