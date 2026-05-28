Gracie Abrams announces world tour with Glendale stop

Audio By Carbonatix
Gracie Abrams is taking her dreamy pop melodies on the road later this year.
The Look at My Life Tour will take Abrams around North America, the U.K. and Europe from December to May of next year.
She’ll stop at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale on Wednesday, Dec. 9, and Thursday, Dec. 10.
She’ll bring a number of artists along as supporting acts, including Rachel Chinouriri, Holly Humberstone, Del Water Gap, Charlotte Lawrence, Grace Ives, Bella Kay, Jensen McRae and The Japanese House. The Glendale shows will be supported by Chinouriri.
An artist presale begins at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 2; to participate, fans must sign up on the Live Nation website by 10 p.m. on Sunday, May 31. A Capital One cardholder exclusive presale will take place on Wednesday, June 3, followed by the general onsale starting at 9 a.m. on Friday, June 5, on the Gracie Abrams website.
The complete list of North American tour dates is below:
- Dec. 2 Denver, Ball Arena
- Dec. 3 Denver, Ball Arena
- Dec. 6 Oakland, Calif., Oakland Arena
- Dec. 7 Oakland, Calif., Oakland Arena
- Dec. 9 Glendale, Ariz., Desert Diamond Arena
- Dec. 10 Glendale, Ariz., Desert Diamond Arena
- Dec. 14 Los Angeles, Kia Forum
- Dec. 18 Los Angeles, Kia Forum
- Dec. 19 Los Angeles, Kia Forum
- Dec. 20 Los Angeles, Kia Forum
- Jan. 26 Seattle, Climate Pledge Arena
- Jan. 27 Seattle, Climate Pledge Arena
- Jan. 29 Seattle, Climate Pledge Arena
- Jan. 31 Portland, Ore., Moda Center
- Feb. 1 Portland, Ore., Moda Center
- Feb. 11 Chicago, United Center
- Feb. 12 Chicago, United Center
- Feb. 14 Nashville, Tenn., Bridgestone Arena
- Feb. 15 Nashville, Tenn., Bridgestone Arena
- Feb. 18 Toronto, Scotiabank Arena
- Feb. 19 Toronto, Scotiabank Arena
- Feb. 23 Atlanta, State Farm Arena
- Feb. 24 Atlanta, State Farm Arena
- Feb. 26 Charlotte, N.C., Spectrum Center
- Feb. 27 Charlotte, N.C., Spectrum Center
- March 1 Boston, TD Garden
- March 2 Boston, TD Garden
- March 4 Washington, D.C., Capital One Arena
- March 5 Washington, D.C., Capital One Arena
- March 8 Montréal, Centre Bell
- March 9 Montréal, Centre Bell
- March 12 Philadelphia, Xfinity Mobile Arena
- March 13 Philadelphia, Xfinity Mobile Arena
- March 16 Brooklyn, N.Y., Barclays Center
- March 17 Brooklyn, N.Y., Barclays Center
- March 19 Brooklyn, N.Y., Barclays Center
- March 20 Brooklyn, N.Y., Barclays Center