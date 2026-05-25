Every State Farm Stadium concert announced for 2026 (so far)

More than 77,000 fans filled State Farm Stadium for Garth Brooks’ concert in 2019. Here's what artists are coming to the venue in 2026.

Metro Phoenix concert venues don’t get any bigger than State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

The 72,200-seat stadium near Maryland and 99th avenues is the largest venue in Arizona. It’s home to the Arizona Cardinals and has hosted three Super Bowls, the Final Four and even WrestleMania since opening in 2006.

Concerts, though, are where State Farm Stadium shines brightest.

Over the past 20 years, Garth Brooks, U2, Coldplay, The Weeknd, Guns N’ Roses and Fall Out Boy have all played the place. In fact, legacy acts The Rolling Stones and Metallica have each performed at the stadium twice.

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Thousands of concertgoers inside State Farm Stadium in Glendale during a 2025 performance by The Weeknd. Provided by State Farm Stadium

While State Farm Stadium typically hosts around a half dozen concerts each year, the enormity of the artists and their tours make every show feel like a major event.

In 2023 alone, Taylor Swift launched her Eras Tour at State Farm Stadium with a pair of performances, followed by Beyoncé, George Strait, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Metallica bringing their blockbuster shows to Glendale.

State Farm Stadium’s 2026 concert schedule looks just as epic. Bruno Mars already performed one of the Valley’s best shows of the year when he staged a “funky retro lovefest” filled with hits in April. The rest of the stadium’s concert lineup offers just as much star power.

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Chart-topping singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran brings his LOOP Tour to Glendale in June. Reggaetón and urban pop star Karol G follows in August. And country music sensation Zach Bryan arrives in early September.

Here’s every State Farm Stadium concert announced so far for this year.

An exterior view of Glendale’s State Farm Stadium, where several major stadium tours are scheduled to stop in 2026, including Ed Sheeran and Karol G. Provided by State Farm Stadium.

State Farm Stadium 2026 concert schedule

Related Niall Horan Phoenix concert set for spring 2027

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Ed Sheeran: LOOP Tour

Saturday, June 13, 5:30 p.m.

With Myles Smith, Amble and Aaron Rowe

Karol G: Viajando Por El Mundo Tropitour

Saturday, Aug. 29, 7 p.m.

Usher Raymond and Chris Brown: The R&B Tour

Tuesday, Sep. 29, 7 p.m.

Zach Bryan: With Heaven on Tour

Saturday, Sept. 5, 7 p.m.