Niall Horan Phoenix concert set for spring 2027

Singer-songwriter and former One Direction artist Niall Horan just announced a North American tour, and there’s a Phoenix date on the list.

The bad news? You’ve got to wait a year to see him.

Horan will bring the Dinner Party Live on Tour show to Mortgage Matchup Center on May 20, 2027.

The tour is named after his forthcoming fourth album, “Dinner Party,” set to drop in a few weeks on June 5.

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Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 12, followed by an artist presale beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 13. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 15.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, exclusive access to the pre-show DINNER PARTY lounge, access to VIP bar throughout the night, early entry into the venue & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit the VIP Nation website.

Live Nation

The rest of the tour dates are below: