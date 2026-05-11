Concerts

Niall Horan Phoenix concert set for spring 2027

The former One Direction artist has a new album and a new set of tour dates.
By Jennifer GoldbergMay 11, 2026
Niall Horan is coming to Phoenix

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Singer-songwriter and former One Direction artist Niall Horan just announced a North American tour, and there’s a Phoenix date on the list.

The bad news? You’ve got to wait a year to see him.

Horan will bring the Dinner Party Live on Tour show to Mortgage Matchup Center on May 20, 2027.

The tour is named after his forthcoming fourth album, “Dinner Party,” set to drop in a few weeks on June 5.

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Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 12, followed by an artist presale beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 13. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 15.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, exclusive access to the pre-show DINNER PARTY lounge, access to VIP bar throughout the night, early entry into the venue & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit the VIP Nation website.

Live Nation

The rest of the tour dates are below:

  • March 17, St. Paul, Minn., Grand Casino Arena
  • March 19, Detroit, Little Caesars Arena
  • March 20, Columbus, Ohio, Nationwide Arena
  • March 23, Chicago, United Center
  • March 26, Indianapolis, Gainbridge Fieldhouse
  • March 27, St. Louis, Enterprise Center
  • March 30, Toronto, Scotiabank Arena
  • April 2, Montreal, Bell Centre
  • April 4, Brooklyn, NY., Barclays Center
  • April 8, Baltimore, CFG Bank Arena
  • April 12, Boston, TD Garden
  • April 13, Hartford, Conn., PeoplesBank Arena
  • April 15, Raleigh, N.C., Lenovo Center
  • April 17, Orlando, Fla., Kia Center
  • April 28, Atlanta, State Farm Arena
  • April 29, New Orleans, Smoothie King Center
  • May 1, Houston, Toyota Center
  • May 2, Fort Worth, Texas, Dickies Arena
  • May 14, Austin, Texas, Moody Center
  • May 16, Denver, Ball Arena
  • May 18, Salt Lake City, Maverik Center
  • May 20, Phoenix, Mortgage Matchup Center
  • May 22, Los Angeles, The Kia Forum
  • May 25, San Francisco, Chase Center
  • May 27, Seattle, Climate Pledge Arena
  • May 29, Vancouver, Rogers Arena

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Jennifer Goldberg is the Senior Editor of Culture at Phoenix New Times. She joined the New Times staff in February 2016. In her role, Jennifer writes and publishes profiles of both local and regional musicians, previews upcoming performances and provides guides on the best of Phoenix’s entertainment scene. She also oversees the Best of Phoenix. Jennifer previously worked for Jewish News of Greater Phoenix. During her career, Jennifer has received awards from the Arizona Press Club, the Arizona Newspaper Association and the American Jewish Press Association. She holds a bachelor’s of arts in English from Arizona State University.

jennifer.goldberg@newtimes.com

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