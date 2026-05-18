Smashing Pumpkins announces ‘Mellon Collie’ tour with Phoenix date

The latest addition to the list of things that make us feel really old: Smashing Pumpkins’ “Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness” turned 30 last year.

The iconic double album was released on October 23, 1995, and to celebrate, the band announced on Sunday night a series of anniversary tour dates that begin this fall.

The Rats in a Cage Tour will stop at Mortgage Matchup Center in Downtown Phoenix on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Each performance will be “A One-of-a-Kind Show Featuring Two Distinct Sets Celebrating the 30th Anniversary of Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness Plus Nearly Four Decades Of Hits And Dark Treasures,” according to the announcement made on social media. A short tour promo video was released around the same time as the announcement.

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The full list of tour dates is below: