Smashing Pumpkins announces ‘Mellon Collie’ tour with Phoenix date

Audio By Carbonatix
The latest addition to the list of things that make us feel really old: Smashing Pumpkins’ “Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness” turned 30 last year.
The iconic double album was released on October 23, 1995, and to celebrate, the band announced on Sunday night a series of anniversary tour dates that begin this fall.
The Rats in a Cage Tour will stop at Mortgage Matchup Center in Downtown Phoenix on Wednesday, Nov. 11.
Each performance will be “A One-of-a-Kind Show Featuring Two Distinct Sets Celebrating the 30th Anniversary of Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness Plus Nearly Four Decades Of Hits And Dark Treasures,” according to the announcement made on social media. A short tour promo video was released around the same time as the announcement.
Presales for Citi cardmembers and Verizon customers begin at 10 a.m. local time on Tuesday, May 19. A Live Nation All Access presale kicks off at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 20. The general on-sale starts at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 21, on Ticketmaster.
The full list of tour dates is below:
- Sept. 30, Columbus, Ohio, The Schottenstein Center
- Oct. 2, Boston, TD Garden
- Oct. 3, Baltimore, CFG Bank Arena
- Oct. 4, Brooklyn, N.Y., Barclays Center
- Oct. 6, Pittsburgh, PPG Paints Arena
- Oct. 7, Hamilton, Ontario, TD Coliseum
- Oct. 9, Montréal, Centre Bell
- Oct. 11, Madison, Wis., Kohl Center
- Oct. 13, Saint Paul, Minn., Grand Casino Arena
- Oct. 14, Chicago, United Center
- Oct. 16, Charlotte, N.C., Spectrum Center
- Oct. 17, Jacksonville, Fla., VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
- Oct. 18, Tampa, Fla., Benchmark International Arena
- Oct. 20, Indianapolis, Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Oct. 22, Nashville, Tenn., The Truth
- Oct. 24, Oklahoma City, Paycom Center
- Oct. 25, Austin, Texas, Moody Center
- Oct. 27, Denver, Ball Arena
- Oct. 29, Salt Lake City, Delta Center
- Oct. 30, Las Vegas, MGM Grand Garden Arena
- Nov. 1, Portland, Ore., Moda Center
- Nov. 3, Calgary, Alberta, Scotiabank Saddledome
- Nov. 5, Vancouver, Rogers Arena
- Nov. 6, Seattle, Climate Pledge Arena
- Nov. 8, San Jose, Calif., SAP Center
- Nov. 11, Phoenix, Mortgage Matchup Center
- Nov. 12, Inglewood, Calif., Kia Forum
- Nov. 14, Huntington Beach, Calif., Darker Waves