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Make a joyful noise at Phoenix’s new sing-along bar

Off the Record in Downtown Phoenix is hosting a grand opening party tonight.
By Timothy RawlesMay 14, 2026
Sing your heart out at Off the Record.

Off the Record
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Raising your voice in public will become a talent thanks to a new bar opening in Phoenix this week. It’s called Off the Record, and whether you’re pitch-perfect or tonally challenged, you’re invited to join the fun at this immersively entertaining new venue. 

This musical participation concept bar was created by owner Ryan Oberholtzer, who conceived of the idea after spending some time south of the border.

“My wife and I have a business in Guadalajara, Mexico, and frequent a bar that inspired us to create a similar singalong experiential concept here in Arizona,” he says. 

Off the Record, which opens tonight, Thursday, May 14, with a grand opening event from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m., is unique in that guests are highly encouraged to sing along to the tunes being played by the DJ. It’s like a flash mob, but for your vocal cords. Oberholtzer says initially, the bar will have an open format, including the most popular singalong songs from all genres. But, he adds, “Down the road, we’ll start filling the calendar with genre-specific nights including country, R&B, yacht rock, disco, big hair bands and more.” 

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If you need a little liquid courage to get you harmonizing, Off the Record has created signature cocktails with names that read more like a Grammy ballot rather than a drink menu, concoctions named Rocket Man, Boot Scootin’ Boogie and Stray Cat Strut, to name a few.

But don’t worry if you’re a little shy. Oberholtzer contends that Off the Record is the perfect place to find your voice because you’re not on stage alone with a microphone. “Even if you’re not singing at first, the joyful musical moments fill the entire room and create a rush of nostalgia that makes joining in feel natural and comfortable,” he says.

Food will be provided nightly, curbside by Provecho, a popular Phoenix food truck offering Mexican cuisine. They will also have sliders, pickled fries and cheese curds, along with other tasty small bites delivered through its window service.

For now, admission is free. At a later unspecified date, there will be a $5 “fun fee” at the door that will be waived if you come dressed in celebration of the nightly theme, which can range from disco to country to everything in between.  

Related

Off the Record is Phoenix’s newest bar.

Off the Record

In the end, Oberholtzer doesn’t want his bar to be just a gimmick. It’s all about bringing people together at a venue for a unifying moment.

“Off The Record is an immersive, inclusive experience for music lovers who crave connection and a place to sing their hearts out,” he says. “Our goal is to give people a way to connect and communicate through music and shared experiences while having a really good time.”

Off the Record Grand Opening. 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday, May 14. 829 N. First Ave.

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Timothy Rawles has been a freelance writer for Phoenix New Times since 2022. His articles focus primarily on  the arts, culture and music beat. He is also a member of the LGBTQ+ community. He won a Nicki Award in San Diego for “Best LGBTQ Journalist” during his six-year employment at San Diego Gay and Lesbian News. He attended San Francisco State University and earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism. Timothy also loves reporting on food and travel, but his favorite assignments are ones that include interviews with celebrities, business owners and community leaders.

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