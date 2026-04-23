10 best concerts in Phoenix this weekend

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Editor’s note: This story is updated and released each Thursday featuring concert listings that run through the following Sunday.

Every day, there are numerous opportunities to check out local and touring bands performing live around the Valley. Dive bars, midsize concert halls and arenas are among the spots where you can catch a concert. To help you make plans, here are some top-notch shows around town this weekend.

Corey Kent

Friday, April 24, 8 p.m.

Gila River Resorts & Casinos — Wild Horse Pass

Corey Kent is a little bit country and a bit rock ’n’ roll. The Oklahoma-born artist broke through in 2022 with “Wild as Her,” turning a gritty, guitar-driven sound into a chart hit. Since then, he’s kept the momentum going with singles like 2023’s “Something’s Gonna Kill Me” and 2024’s “This Heart.”

The Amity Affliction and August Burns Red

Friday, April 24, 6:30 p.m.

Marquee Theatre

Metalcore fanatics, rejoice. The Amity Affliction and August Burns Red bring their Spring Horizons Tour to town this weekend, offering a double shot of melody and muscle. Both bands have spent years as titans of the genre, pairing punishing riffs and relentless intensity with hooks that keep the chaos from ever losing its grip.

Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra PAO

ResonancePHX

Friday, April 24, 6 p.m.

The Icehouse

Local festival ResonancePHX returns for its second year this weekend with a bigger, more ambitious take on its DIY music-and-arts concept. Launched in 2025 by DJ and social worker Ash Uss as an affordable, artist-first alternative to major festivals, the one-night event doubles its lineup with 19 bands, 11 DJs, an experimental showcase and live cipher. Phoenix favorites like experimental pop project Spiritual Warfare and the Greasy Shadows, high-energy ensemble Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra and garage rockers Thee MadCaPs top the festival’s roster.

Bloodywood

Friday, April 24, 7 p.m.

Nile Theater

Bloodywood kick the door in with a mashup that shouldn’t work but somehow does. The New Delhi-based band mix metal riffs with hip-hop flows and traditional Indian instruments, resulting in tunes that are loud, pointed and built to move. The Pretty Wild, Ladrones and Ankor open.

Paris Chansons

Friday, April 24, 7:30 p.m.

Musical Instrument Museum

Paris Chansons is a vibe. The trio leans into French chanson, a poetic, story-driven style, mixing in jazz and Mediterranean flavors for something that feels part cafe, part cabaret. It’s polished without feeling stiff.

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Trill in Phoenix. Mike Madriaga

Trill 7-Year Anniversary

Saturday, April 25, 1 p.m.

Trill Phoenix

Since debuting in 2019, Phoenix hip-hop shop Trill has pulled in names like Murs, Eligh, Young MC and Ice-T. You can add a few more names after the store’s free anniversary bash this weekend features performances by Gorilla Nems, the NYC rapper who made “bing bong” go viral, and Mexican-American duo Coyote. Photographer Danny Hastings, best known for creating artwork for such seminal hip-hop albums as “Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers),” is also appearing.

Robert Cray Band

Saturday, April 25, 8 p.m.

Talking Stick Resort

Robert Cray is a certifiable blues legend. Since the ’80s, the Grammy-winning guitarist has carved out a lane that blends blues, soul and R&B without leaning on clichés. Decades after his debut, his tone, songwriting and steady output have made him one of the genre’s most respected voices.

Local dive bar Rips in central Phoenix. Lauren Cusimano

Los Esmiths

Saturday, April 25, 8 p.m.

Rips Bar

Los Esmiths flip The Smiths into something new. The Mexico City act reworks Morrissey and Marr’s catalog en español, keeping the melancholy while giving the songs a different kind of swing. It proves that The Smiths’ moodiness translates and transcends, particularly for fans who know every word in either language.

J. Worra

Sunday, April 26, 5 p.m.

Sunbar

J. Worra keeps things locked into bass-driven tech house grooves. The Chicago-born, L.A.-based DJ and producer specializes in club-ready tracks, sharp production and sets that stay dialed in from start to finish. This weekend, she’ll serve up sounds at Sunbar during a sundown set on the Tempe spot’s patio.

The Crane Wives

Sunday, April 26, 8 p.m.

The Van Buren

The Crane Wives don’t do sleepy folk. The Michigan indie outfit leans into tight harmonies, restless rhythms and songs that simmer. Best known for introspective, quietly feral tracks like “The Moon Will Sing” and “Curses,” they bring their latest tour to downtown Phoenix this weekend with support from indie singer-songwriter Lilith Max.