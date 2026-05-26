Concerts

Hondo Rodeo Fest in Phoenix announces 2026 lineup

Some very big names in country music are coming to Chase Field in November.
By Jennifer GoldbergMay 26, 2026
Tim McGraw will headline Hondo Rodeo Fest in Phoenix later this year.

Robby Klein
Tags:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Fans of country music and rodeo action will find themselves back in the saddle again Nov. 13 to 15, when the Hondo Rodeo Fest returns to Chase Field in Downtown Phoenix.

The weekend-long event features nightly rodeo competitions capped off each night by concerts from some of the biggest names in country. In addition, a free, family-friendly outdoor festival will run noon to 6 p.m. each day outside Chase Field.

This is the third Hondo Rodeo Fest in Phoenix. The inaugural event in 2024 had acts such as Hank Williams Jr., Brooks & Dunn and Zac Brown Band on the lineup, while last year’s event gave fans a little bit of rock ‘n’ roll with their country music, putting Nickelback on the bill with the likes of Jason Aldean and Jon Pardi.

Here’s the complete music lineup for the 2026 edition of Hondo Rodeo Festival in Phoenix and how to get tickets.

GET MORE COVERAGE LIKE THIS

Sign up for the Music newsletter to get the latest stories delivered to your inbox

Notice of Collection | Terms | Privacy

Editor's Picks

Hondo Rodeo Fest 2026 lineup

There was a bit of a kerfuffle about the 2025 lineup; headliner Cody Johnson dropped out less than a month before the event due to a medical issue and was replaced by Kid Rock, a development that some Phoenicians weren’t happy about.

But the 2026 lineup looks pretty darn stacked with big names that should satisfy local country music fans. Each night has an opening act and a headliner.

  • Friday, Nov. 13: Tim McGraw and Miranda Lambert
  • Saturday, Nov. 14: Blake Shelton and Turnpike Troubadours
  • Sunday, Nov. 15: Parker McCollum and Lynyrd Skynyrd

Hondo Rodeo Fest tickets

Tickets for Hondo Rodeo Fest 2026 will go on sale to the public at noon on Monday, June 1, through Ticketmaster.

Ticket options include one-day passes, three-day passes, floor seats, floor passes and VIP boxes will be available for purchase. Each ticket will include access to daily rodeo events and concerts.

Keep Phoenix New Times Free

No paywall. Always accessible. We’re always watching out for you and our community — but we need your help to keep us going strong. Help keep New Times free and in print every week.

Support Us Today

Jennifer Goldberg is the Senior Editor of Culture at Phoenix New Times. She joined the New Times staff in February 2016. In her role, Jennifer writes and publishes profiles of both local and regional musicians, previews upcoming performances and provides guides on the best of Phoenix’s entertainment scene. She also oversees the Best of Phoenix. Jennifer previously worked for Jewish News of Greater Phoenix. During her career, Jennifer has received awards from the Arizona Press Club, the Arizona Newspaper Association and the American Jewish Press Association. She holds a bachelor’s of arts in English from Arizona State University.

jennifer.goldberg@newtimes.com

Loading latest posts...