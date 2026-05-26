Hondo Rodeo Fest in Phoenix announces 2026 lineup

Tim McGraw will headline Hondo Rodeo Fest in Phoenix later this year.

Fans of country music and rodeo action will find themselves back in the saddle again Nov. 13 to 15, when the Hondo Rodeo Fest returns to Chase Field in Downtown Phoenix.

The weekend-long event features nightly rodeo competitions capped off each night by concerts from some of the biggest names in country. In addition, a free, family-friendly outdoor festival will run noon to 6 p.m. each day outside Chase Field.

This is the third Hondo Rodeo Fest in Phoenix. The inaugural event in 2024 had acts such as Hank Williams Jr., Brooks & Dunn and Zac Brown Band on the lineup, while last year’s event gave fans a little bit of rock ‘n’ roll with their country music, putting Nickelback on the bill with the likes of Jason Aldean and Jon Pardi.

Here’s the complete music lineup for the 2026 edition of Hondo Rodeo Festival in Phoenix and how to get tickets.

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Hondo Rodeo Fest 2026 lineup

There was a bit of a kerfuffle about the 2025 lineup; headliner Cody Johnson dropped out less than a month before the event due to a medical issue and was replaced by Kid Rock, a development that some Phoenicians weren’t happy about.

But the 2026 lineup looks pretty darn stacked with big names that should satisfy local country music fans. Each night has an opening act and a headliner.

Friday, Nov. 13: Tim McGraw and Miranda Lambert

Saturday, Nov. 14: Blake Shelton and Turnpike Troubadours

Sunday, Nov. 15: Parker McCollum and Lynyrd Skynyrd

Hondo Rodeo Fest tickets

Tickets for Hondo Rodeo Fest 2026 will go on sale to the public at noon on Monday, June 1, through Ticketmaster.

Ticket options include one-day passes, three-day passes, floor seats, floor passes and VIP boxes will be available for purchase. Each ticket will include access to daily rodeo events and concerts.