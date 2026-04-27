Concerts

Morrissey announces Tempe concert in fall 2026

Fingers crossed.
By Jennifer GoldbergApril 27, 2026
Morrissey at Marquee Theatre in Tempe in November 2017.

Jim Louvau
Tags:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

English singer Morrissey has announced a new run of U.S. summer and fall concerts, and the Valley is one of his stops.

The former Smiths frontman is scheduled to perform on Tuesday, Nov. 10, at Mullett Arena, the Arizona State University hockey stadium.

Last month, Morrissey released his 14th solo studio album, “Make-Up Is a Lie,” his first album for
Sire/Warner Records in 30 years. On June 19, he’ll will release the deluxe “Notre-Dame” EP, which features unreleased tracks from the “Make-Up Is a Lie” sessions and highlights the track “Notre-Dame” along with three complementary B-sides.

Artist presales begin Wednesday, April 29, at noon local time. Local presales begin at noon on Thursday, April 30. (Use password LUCKY to access the presale.) The general on-sale begins at noon on Friday, May 1.

GET MORE COVERAGE LIKE THIS

Sign up for the Music newsletter to get the latest stories delivered to your inbox

Notice of Collection | Terms | Privacy

Editor's Picks

Let’s address the elephant in the room: Morrissey is notorious for canceling his concerts; in fact, Rolling Stone reports that by the second week of January, the artist had already canceled almost 20 percent of his announced 2026 shows.

So while we’re not totally banking on seeing the British legend this fall, we’re keeping our fingers crossed and hoping for a great show.

The full list of tour dates is below:

  • Aug. 14, Las Vegas, Wynn Las Vegas / Encore Theater
  • Aug. 15, Las Vegas, Wynn Las Vegas / Encore Theater
  • Aug. 18, Las Vegas, Wynn Las Vegas / Encore Theater
  • Aug. 19, Las Vegas, Wynn Las Vegas / Encore Theater
  • Sept. 22, Buffalo, N.Y., Shea’s Performing Arts Center
  • Sept. 26, Brooklyn, N.Y., CBGB Festival
  • Sept. 30, Lowell, Mass., Lowell Memorial Auditorium
  • Oct. 15, Washington, D.C., The Anthem
  • Oct. 18, Greensboro, N.C., Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts
  • Oct. 21, Louisville, Ky., Louisville Palace (Tickets on sale Friday, May 8)
  • Oct. 25, Nashville, Tenn., The Pinnacle
  • Oct. 29, Fort Worth, Texas, Dickies Arena
  • Nov. 1, Houston, 713 Music Hall
  • Nov. 6, El Paso, Texas, Don Haskins Center
  • Nov. 10, Tempe, Ariz., Mullett Arena at Arizona State University
  • Nov. 14, Huntington Beach, Calif., Darker Waves Festival

Keep Phoenix New Times Free

No paywall. Always accessible. We’re always watching out for you and our community — but we need your help to keep us going strong. Help keep New Times free and in print every week.

Support Us Today

Jennifer Goldberg is the Senior Editor of Culture at Phoenix New Times. She joined the New Times staff in February 2016. In her role, Jennifer writes and publishes profiles of both local and regional musicians, previews upcoming performances and provides guides on the best of Phoenix’s entertainment scene. She also oversees the Best of Phoenix. Jennifer previously worked for Jewish News of Greater Phoenix. During her career, Jennifer has received awards from the Arizona Press Club, the Arizona Newspaper Association and the American Jewish Press Association. She holds a bachelor’s of arts in English from Arizona State University.

jennifer.goldberg@newtimes.com

Loading latest posts...