Morrissey announces Tempe concert in fall 2026

Morrissey at Marquee Theatre in Tempe in November 2017.

English singer Morrissey has announced a new run of U.S. summer and fall concerts, and the Valley is one of his stops.

The former Smiths frontman is scheduled to perform on Tuesday, Nov. 10, at Mullett Arena, the Arizona State University hockey stadium.

Last month, Morrissey released his 14th solo studio album, “Make-Up Is a Lie,” his first album for

Sire/Warner Records in 30 years. On June 19, he’ll will release the deluxe “Notre-Dame” EP, which features unreleased tracks from the “Make-Up Is a Lie” sessions and highlights the track “Notre-Dame” along with three complementary B-sides.

Artist presales begin Wednesday, April 29, at noon local time. Local presales begin at noon on Thursday, April 30. (Use password LUCKY to access the presale.) The general on-sale begins at noon on Friday, May 1.

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Let’s address the elephant in the room: Morrissey is notorious for canceling his concerts; in fact, Rolling Stone reports that by the second week of January, the artist had already canceled almost 20 percent of his announced 2026 shows.

So while we’re not totally banking on seeing the British legend this fall, we’re keeping our fingers crossed and hoping for a great show.

The full list of tour dates is below: