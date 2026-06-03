The hottest concerts in Phoenix this June: Ed Sheeran, Khalid and more

Ed Sheeran is scheduled to perform on June 13 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

Ed Sheeran headlines Phoenix’s biggest concert of June when the multiplatinum singer-songwriter comes to State Farm Stadium in Glendale on the LOOP Tour.

He’s not the only pop star to hit enormous Valley venues this month. June’s best concerts also include 5 Seconds of Summer at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Louis Tomlinson at Mortgage Matchup Center and Madison Beer at Arizona Financial Theatre.

Concertgoers can also catch rock ‘n’ roll legends in concert over the next few weeks. Rod Stewart will bring his One Last Time Tour to Mortgage Matchup Center for what might be his final Phoenix performance. Meanwhile, the legendary Bob Dylan plays Arizona Financial Theatre on his summer tour.

Phoenix’s best concerts in June also include tour stops by rapper A$AP Rocky, YouTuber and singer-songwriter Alex Warren and bluesman Kenny Wayne Shepherd. Here’s a rundown of this month’s best shows to see.

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One-time Beach Boy member Al Jardine plays two dates at the MIM in June. Randy Straka

June 2026 concerts in Phoenix (in chronological order)

Al Jardine and the Pet Sounds Band: Coming to the Musical Instrument Museum on Wednesday, June 3, and Thursday, June 4. The Beach Boys’ legendary rhythm guitarist pays tribute to his best-known band during a two-night stint at the MIM.

Nekromantix and Voodoo Glow Skulls: Playing Marquee Theatre in Tempe on Thursday, June 4. The Dutch psychobilly fiends join forces with the Southern California ska-punk favorites for a summer concert tour that will likely result in concertgoers stomping and skanking at the show.

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Palomazo Norteno: Bringing the Clase Maestra Tour to Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale on Friday, June 5. The popular Norteño ensemble featuring artists Lalo Mora, Eliseo Robles, Rosendo Cantu and Raul Hernandez returns to the Valley less than a year after their Arizona debut.

Special EFX Allstars: Playing Musical Instrument Museum on Friday, June 5. The jazz fusion supergroup starring guitarist Chieli Minucci, saxophonist Eric Marienthal, pianist Lao Tizer, bassist Anthony Crawford and drummer Gene Coye will perform two shows at the MIM.

Alex Warren: Bringing the Finding Family On the Road Tour to Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix on Friday, June 5. The viral singer-songwriter and YouTuber behind the hit single “Ordinary” serves up an arena-sized show offering “emotional highs, fan engagement and a touch of theatrical flair.” Pop-rock duo Nat and Alex Wolff open.

John Fogerty: Playing Gila River Resorts & Casinos — Wild Horse Pass in Chandler on Saturday, June 6. Famed for his decades-long stint with Creedence Clearwater Revival, the legendary rocker performs a solo show a night after he participates in a live podcast with music historian Adam Reader.

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Sad Dad Summerfest 26: Bringing Arizona metalcore, post-hardcore and emo acts to The Nile Theatre in Mesa on Saturday, June 6. The festival’s lineup this year includes Echoes in Ashes, Dread, Killed By A Yeti, Inhuman Hands and other local heavy hitters.

Rod Stewart: Playing Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix on Monday, June 8. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee’s latest, and possibly final, tour features decades of radio staples that defined his legendary career. Richard Marx opens.

Charlie Musselwhite: Playing the Musical Instrument Museum on Friday, June 12. The legendary bluesman and harmonica virtuoso who shared stages with Muddy Waters and Howlin’ Wolf still has the chops after 60 years of performing.

The Human League: Coming to Mesa Amphitheatre on Saturday, June 13, with Soft Cell and Alison Moyet. The trio of UK synth-pop legends and early ‘‘’80s MTV regulars share the bill for this nostalgia-fueled tour.

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MC Chris: Playing The Nile Theatre in Mesa on Saturday, June 13. The influential nerdcore icon known for “Fett’s Vette” and “Hoodie Ninja” tops a bill that also includes Grammy-nominated geek rapper Mega Ran and queer electro-rap artist The Doyenne.

Ed Sheeran: Bringing the LOOP Tour to State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Saturday, June 13. The multiplatinum singer-songwriter returns to Arizona’s largest venue with a stadium-sized show boasting 27 songs from different eras of his career. Mark Ambor, Amble and Aaron Row open.

Kenny G: Playing Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix on June 13. Like him or loathe him, the smooth jazz saxophonist is one of the best-selling instrumentalists in the world and is famous for his silky playing style and mellow grooves.

Louis Tomlinson is scheduled to perform at Mortgage Matchup Center this month. Live Nation

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Louis Tomlinson: Bringing the How Did I Get Here? World Tour to Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix on Sunday, June 14. The English singer-songwriter and former One Direction is touring behind his newest album. All-female indie act The Aces opens the evening.

Metric and Broken Social Scene: Playing Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix on Wednesday, June 17. The acclaimed rock bands and early 2000s indie darlings team up for their summer tour with opening act Stars rounding out the all-Canadian lineup.

Kenny Wayne Shepherd: Bringing the 30th Anniversary of ‘Ledbetter Heights’ Tour to Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix on Friday, June 19. The blues-rock virtuoso, best known for his fiery playing style, is celebrating his 1995 debut by performing every song off the chart-topping album.

Jessica Audiffred: Playing The Van Buren in Phoenix on Saturday, June 20. The Mexican DJ and producer is big into high-intensity dubstep and riddim, which explains why she’s been called the “queen of bass.”

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Madison Beer: Bringing The Locket Tour to Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix on Saturday, June 20. The multiplatinum pop star is touring behind her newest album. R&B artist Thuy and indie-pop singer Lulu Simon provide support.

MĀ: Playing Walter Studios in Phoenix on Saturday, June 20. The New Zealand singer-songwriter, rapper, producer and poet blends Māori culture with soul and hip-hop to craft distinctive downtempo tracks that are both evocative and emotional. Jacob Kaye opens.

Khalid: Bringing the It’s Always Summer Somewhere Tour to Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix on Sunday, June 21. The genre-bending R&B/soul singer slides into downtown Phoenix for a night low-key, high-feel tunes from his latest album, “After the Sun Goes Down.” Pop singer Lauv opens.

A$AP Rocky returns to Phoenix this month. Danny Pleckham

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A$AP Rocky: Bringing the Don’t Be Dumb World Tour to Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix on Tuesday, June 23. It’s the Grammy-nominated rapper’s first Valley performance in three years and his ever-shifting alter egos are along for the ride.

Bob Dylan: Playing Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix on Tuesday, June 23. The folk-rock icon brings his summer tour to downtown on the heels of his 85th birthday. Dylan will be joined by Lucinda Williams and The John Doe Folk Trio.

Iration: Bringing the Where It All Began Summer Tour to Arizona Financial Theatre on Wednesday, June 24. The Southern California band and openers Tribal Seeds, Artikal Sound System and Tunnel Vision offer positive vibes and reggae-rock tunes during their latest Valley stop.

Killswitch Engage: Coming to Marquee Theatre in Tempe on Wednesday, June 24. The famed metalcore act is bringing Machine Head, Iron Reagan and Havok as openers for a night of thunderous riffs.

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Mavis Staples: Playing Musical Instrument Museum in Phoenix on Thursday, June 25. The esteemed R&B/gospel icon has earned icon status thanks to her indelible voice, lengthy career and collaborations with Prince and Nick Cave.

Taj Farrant: Coming to Talking Stick Resort on Thursday, June 25. The Australian guitarist and social media personality is best known for viral YouTube videos of himself playing Pink Floyd’s “Comfortably Numb” and Chris Stapleton’s “Tennessee Whiskey” adeptly at age 9.

Augustana and Phantom Planet: Bringing the All the Stars and Boulevards 20th Anniversary Tour to Marquee Theatre in Tempe on Friday, June 26. The indie-rock acts are co-headlining, with Augustana performing every song from their beloved 2005 major-label debut.

Brett Dennen: Coming to the Musical Instrument Museum on Friday, June 26. Celebrated for his thoughtful and introspective ballads, the folk-pop singer-songwriter is still touring in support of 2024’s “If It Takes Forever,” his most poignant album to date.

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Pop-rock band 5 Seconds of Summer is scheduled to play Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale this June. Brian Ziff

5 Seconds of Summer: Bringing the Everyone’s A Star! World Tour to Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale on Friday, June 26. The multiplatinum Australian pop-rock band will draw on hits from their extensive back catalog and current album during their latest swing through the Valley. The Band CAMINO opens.

WiFiGawd: Playing The Nile Theater in Mesa on Saturday, June 27. The prolific MC has released dozens of mixtapes and albums in the decade since his debut, each filled with the scratchy vocals, chaotic beats and unorthodox style he’s become known for.

Lee DeWyze: Performing at Musical Instrument Museum on Sunday, June 28. The pop-rock singer-songwriter and “American Idol” winner still has the prodigous vocal talents and songcraft that helped him win the show’s ninth season, as evidenced by the praise for his 2024 album, “Gone For Days.”

Claypool Gold: Playing Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix on Tuesday, June 30. Enigmatic bassist and Primus frontman Les Claypool brings his side projects Frog Brigade and The Claypool Lennon Delirium to downtown. Prepare yourselves for a night of warped psychedelia and delightful weirdness.