Concerts

Jeff Goldblum’s jazz project announces Phoenix concerts

Goldblum and his Mildred Snitzer Orchestra are headed to the Valley this fall.
By Jennifer GoldbergJune 2, 2026
Man plays piano
Jeff Goldblum on piano.

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He’s not just an accomplished and beloved actor: Jeff Goldblum is also an accomplished and beloved musician.

Long before he starred in films like “Independence Day,” “Jurassic Park” and the “Wicked” films, Goldblum played the piano. (You can catch snippets of him in action in “The Fly” and “Earth Girls Are Easy.”) After decades of training, he founded the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra in the 1990s, and in October, they’re coming to Phoenix as part of the Night Blooms American Tour.

They’ll perform on Saturday, Oct. 17, and Sunday, Oct. 18, at the Musical Instrument Museum.

The tour is named after “Night Blooms,” the group’s forthcoming album, which comes out on June 5. “Night Blooms” gives listeners renditions of American classics such as “Misty,” “Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered,” “Over the Rainbow,” “As Time Goes By” and more. It’s a companion album to last year’s “Still Blooming Album” and will include features by Dodie, Cynthia Erivo, Melody Gardot and Charlie Puth.

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An artist presale begins at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 3. The general on-sale begins at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 5, Ticketmaster and Goldblum’s official website. There’s no word yet on how much tickets will be, but Jeff Goldblum and the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra played two shows at MIM in September 2025, and tickets were around $200 each.

The complete list of North American tour dates is below:

  • Aug. 23, San Diego, The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
  • Aug. 25, Los Angeles, Blue Note LA
  • Aug. 26, Los Angeles, Blue Note LA
  • Oct. 3, Fairfax, Va., George Mason University
  • Oct. 6, Pittsburgh, Heinz Hall
  • Oct. 7, Philadelphia, Miller Theater
  • Oct. 9, St. Louis, Powell Hall
  • Oct. 11, Seattle, Benaroya Hall
  • Oct. 13, Denver, Boettcher Concert Hall
  • Oct. 15, Portland, Ore., Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
  • Oct. 17, Phoenix, Musical Instrument Museum
  • Oct. 18, Phoenix, Musical Instrument Museum

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Jennifer Goldberg is the Senior Editor of Culture at Phoenix New Times. She joined the New Times staff in February 2016. In her role, Jennifer writes and publishes profiles of both local and regional musicians, previews upcoming performances and provides guides on the best of Phoenix’s entertainment scene. She also oversees the Best of Phoenix. Jennifer previously worked for Jewish News of Greater Phoenix. During her career, Jennifer has received awards from the Arizona Press Club, the Arizona Newspaper Association and the American Jewish Press Association. She holds a bachelor’s of arts in English from Arizona State University.

jennifer.goldberg@newtimes.com

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