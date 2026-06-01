Gin Blossoms will play the Arizona State Fair in October

The Gin Blossoms are coming to the Arizona State Fair in October.

Arizona State Fair concerts are the stuff of legend.

It’s been 50 years since the fair began hosting shows. Since 1976, some of the biggest names in music have performed at Veterans Memorial Coliseum, including Willie Nelson, The Police, Johnny Cash, The B-52’s, Nirvana, Bob Dylan, Rihanna, Pitbull, Zendaya and countless others.

On Monday morning, the Arizona State Fair announced the first headliners of its 2026 concert lineup, including a Tempe legend.

Gin Blossoms and Russell Dickerson will play the fair on Friday, Oct. 2, and Saturday, Oct. 17, respectively. Both concerts begin at 7 p.m.

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Formed in Tempe in 1987, the Gin Blossoms became pioneers of ’90s alternative rock with their multi-platinum breakthrough debut album “New Miserable Experience,” featuring the hit single “Hey Jealousy.” The group has sustained decades of radio airplay with follow-up hits including “Follow You Down” and “Found Out About You.” The band was officially inducted into the Arizona Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame in 2017.

Russell Dickerson will play the Arizona State Fair on Oct. 17. Arizona State Fair

Multi-platinum singer-songwriter and country music artist Russell Dickerson is known for his high-energy live performances and dynamic showmanship. The Tennessee native has earned five No. 1 country radio hits to date, including the multi-platinum singles “Yours” and “Blue Tacoma.” Dickerson is currently touring on the heels of his latest studio album release, “Famous Back Home.”

Every concert ticket purchased includes general admission to the Arizona State Fair for the specific date of the show.

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The Fair Fandom presale begins at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 4. Registered email, text and mobile app users will receive early access passwords to secure seats before the general public. Registration is available on the Arizona State Fair website.

Tickets become available to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 5, on the Arizona State Fair website.

Additional artist announcements for the 2026 Coliseum Concert Series lineup will be released in the coming weeks. The 2026 Arizona State Fair will run Oct. 1 to Nov. 1.