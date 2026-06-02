Goldrush Music Festival in Phoenix announces 2026 lineup

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Arizona electronic dance music fans will mosey down to Rawhide Western Town in Chandler when the Goldrush Music Festival takes over the venue on Sept. 11 and 12.
The two-day rager is Arizona’s largest EDM event of the fall music festival season with multiple outdoor stages, themed attractions, art installations and a heaping helping of Wild West kitsch. Goldrush also boasts dozens of DJ sets across two nights blasting both high-energy house music and high-octane bass.
Last week, Phoenix concert promoter Relentless Beats announced a heavy-hitting lineup for Goldrush: Midnight Ride, the festival’s 2026 edition. Headliners include electro-house superstar deadmau5, Dutch DJ/producer Martin Garrix, tech-house legend Green Velvet and bass-loving artist GRiZ.
Here’s the full lineup for Goldrush: Midnight Riders in September and how to buy tickets.
Goldrush Music Festival 2026 lineup
More than 30 artists are scheduled to perform at Goldrush: Midnight Ride. Here’s who is coming to the two-day EDM festival in Chandler:
- Martin Garrix
- deadmau5
- Alesso
- GRiZ
- Sullivan King
- Green Velvet
- DJ Pauly D
- Valentino Khan
- Deathpact
- Ray Volpe
- MitiS
- AC Slater
- Surf Mesa
- Boogie T
- Delta Heavy
- Lady Faith
- CID
- Kaivon
- it’s murph
- Midnight Tyrannosaurus
- Riordan
- Rossy
- Silva Bumpa
- DØMINA
- Airrica
- Joust b2b Mongrel
- Know Good
- Zoey808
- IDEMI
- Broken Hill
- Rsquared
While Martin Garrix and GRiZ are staging their first-ever performances at this year’s Goldrush Music Festival, multiple artists on the 2026 lineup have played the event before.
Alesso and Sullivan King previously got Goldrush crowds raging in 2024, while deadmau5 headlined the festival in 2018.
Goldrush Music Festival 2026 tickets
Tickets for Goldrush: Midnight Riders are currently on sale at goldrushfestaz.com.
Two-day general admission passes are $249.99. GA+ tickets, which include express entry, are $309.99.
Weekend VIP passes are $489.99 and platinum packages are $899.99. Perks for both premium options include access to exclusive viewing areas and bars and are only available to festivalgoers 21 and over.
Table service packages and tickets to Goldrush weekend’s after-parties are also available.