Concerts

Goldrush Music Festival in Phoenix announces 2026 lineup

The annual event will be back at Rawhide in September.
By Benjamin LeathermanJune 2, 2026
Festivalgoers in the crowd celebrate during Goldrush Music Festival 2025 at Rawhide Event Center in Chandler.
Festivalgoers rage in the crowd during Goldrush Music Festival 2025 at Rawhide in Chandler.

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Arizona electronic dance music fans will mosey down to Rawhide Western Town in Chandler when the Goldrush Music Festival takes over the venue on Sept. 11 and 12.

The two-day rager is Arizona’s largest EDM event of the fall music festival season with multiple outdoor stages, themed attractions, art installations and a heaping helping of Wild West kitsch. Goldrush also boasts dozens of DJ sets across two nights blasting both high-energy house music and high-octane bass.

Last week, Phoenix concert promoter Relentless Beats announced a heavy-hitting lineup for Goldrush: Midnight Ride, the festival’s 2026 edition. Headliners include electro-house superstar deadmau5, Dutch DJ/producer Martin Garrix, tech-house legend Green Velvet and bass-loving artist GRiZ.

Here’s the full lineup for Goldrush: Midnight Riders in September and how to buy tickets.

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Goldrush Music Festival 2026 lineup

More than 30 artists are scheduled to perform at Goldrush: Midnight Ride. Here’s who is coming to the two-day EDM festival in Chandler:

  • Martin Garrix
  • deadmau5
  • Alesso
  • GRiZ
  • Sullivan King
  • Green Velvet
  • DJ Pauly D
  • Valentino Khan
  • Deathpact
  • Ray Volpe
  • MitiS
  • AC Slater
  • Surf Mesa
  • Boogie T
  • Delta Heavy
  • Lady Faith
  • CID
  • Kaivon
  • it’s murph
  • Midnight Tyrannosaurus
  • Riordan
  • Rossy
  • Silva Bumpa
  • DØMINA
  • Airrica
  • Joust b2b Mongrel
  • Know Good
  • Zoey808
  • IDEMI
  • Broken Hill
  • Rsquared

While Martin Garrix and GRiZ are staging their first-ever performances at this year’s Goldrush Music Festival, multiple artists on the 2026 lineup have played the event before.

Related

Alesso and Sullivan King previously got Goldrush crowds raging in 2024, while deadmau5 headlined the festival in 2018.

The scene at the mainstage of Goldrush in 2025. The annual EDM festival features multiple outdoor stages and dozens of superstar DJs.

Jacob Tyler Dunn

Goldrush Music Festival 2026 tickets

Tickets for Goldrush: Midnight Riders are currently on sale at goldrushfestaz.com.

Two-day general admission passes are $249.99. GA+ tickets, which include express entry, are $309.99.

Weekend VIP passes are $489.99 and platinum packages are $899.99. Perks for both premium options include access to exclusive viewing areas and bars and are only available to festivalgoers 21 and over.

Table service packages and tickets to Goldrush weekend’s after-parties are also available.

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Benjamin Leatherman is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times where he focuses primarily on arts, culture, music and nightlife. He joined New Times in 2003. Prior to that, he contributed to magazines such as Tips & Tricks and The Wrestler. Benjamin has earned multiple awards from the Arizona Press Club including an award for sports enterprise reporting in 2009 and an award for statewide arts reporting in 2014. He holds a bachelor’s of arts in journalism from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.

benjamin.leatherman@newtimes.com

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