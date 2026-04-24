See dozens of Phoenix concerts for $30 each with Live Nation sale

Demi Lovato is one of many artists you can see for $30 this year in Phoenix.

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Concert tickets are a real punch in the wallet these days. So once again, Live Nation is bringing back its Summer of Live promotion.

The sale offers fans the opportunity to buy $30 tickets to over 4,000 shows across the U.S. and Canada, including dozens of big-name artists at venues around the Valley.

The general sale runs April 29 through May 5 while supplies last. However, Live Nation All Access members get early access to the $30 ticket offer now through April 28. Membership is free and unlocks exclusive presale opportunities throughout the year. Visit LiveNation.com/SummerofLive to learn more.

All Access members can see the full list of shows now on the Summer of Live page, and other fans can see the list beginning at 10 a.m. on April 29. Once you’ve selected a show, look for the ticket type labeled “Summer of Live Promotion,” add the ticket(s) to your cart and proceed to checkout.

Bob Dylan’s June 23 Phoenix concert is included in the promotion. Francisco Antunes/CC BY 2.0/Flickr

Arizona shows participating in Summer of Live include:

Arizona Financial Theatre: Charlie Puth with Daniel Seavey & Ally Salort (4/24), The Avett Brothers & Mike Patton Present AVTT/PTTN (5/12), Yellowcard with New Found Glory & Plain White T’s (6/1), Metric, Broken Social Scene & Stars (6/17), Madison Beer with thủy & Lulu Simon (6/20), Khalid with special guest Lauv (6/21), Bob Dylan with Lucinda Williams & John Doe Folk Trio (6/23), Iration with Tribal Seeds, Artikal Sound System & Tunnel Vision (6/24), Claypool Gold featuring Primus, Les Claypool’s Frog Brigade & The Claypool Lennon Delirium (6/30), Young the Giant with Cold War Kids & KennyHoopla (7/14), Darius Rucker with Old Crow Medicine Show & Austin Williams (7/23), The Fray with Dashboard Confessional & Colony House (7/27), Lindsey Stirling with PVRIS (7/28), O.A.R. with Gavin DeGraw & Lisa Loeb (8/7), TOTO + Christopher Cross + The Romantics (8/11), The Guess Who with Don Felder (8/17), Hermanos Espinoza (8/20), Mt. Joy (8/22) , Thee Sacred Souls with LA LOM & The Womack Sisters (8/26), Parcels (9/30), Rise Against with Alkaline Trio (10/14), Dermot Kennedy with Jonah Kagen (10/21), Daniel Tosh (11/6), Sabaton with Pop Evil & Wings of Steel (11/11), Bluey’s Big Play (11/28 & 11/29)

Chase Field: Fuerza Regida (7/12) Desert Diamond Arena: Demi Lovato with special guest ADÉLA (5/19), 5 Seconds of Summer with The Band CAMINO (6/26) Marquee Theatre: Jinjer with Crystal Lake & Entheos (6/30) Mortgage Matchup Center: Alex Warren (6/5), Rod Stewart with Richard Marx (6/8), Joji with nate sib & Corbin (7/10), The Black Crowes & Whiskey Myers with Southall (8/15), ZAYN (8/24), Chicago & Styx – The Windy Cities Tour – All The Hits… Your Kind of Tour (9/1), Young Miko (10/18), Matt Rife (12/26)

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Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre: The Pussycat Dolls with Lil’ Kim and Mya (6/9), Evanescence with Spiritbox & Nova Twins (7/15), Motionless In White: The Sweat and Blood Tour with Lorna Shore, Fit For A King & Static Dress (7/29), Kali Uchis: For The Girls Tour with special guest Mariah The Scientist (8/7), John Mellencamp (8/9), NE-YO & AKON – Nights Like This Tour 2026 (8/15), Train with Barenaked Ladies & Matt Nathanson (8/21), Avenged Sevenfold & Good Charlotte (8/27), 98KUPD Presents UFEST 2026 featuring Godsmack – The Rise of Rock World Tour with Stone Temple Pilots & Dorothy (9/12), Mötley Crüe – THE RETURN OF THE CARNIVAL OF SINS with Tesla & Extreme (9/16), Five Finger Death Punch with Cody Jinks & Eva Under Fire (9/24), Empire of the Sun with Polo & Pan and Midnight Generation (9/29), BABYMETAL with Halestorm & Violent Vira (10/1), Wu-Tang Clan with Bone Thugs-N-Harmony (10/4), Breaking Benjamin with Chevelle, Starset & Kami Kehoe (10/5), TLC & Salt-N-Pepa with En Vogue (10/7), $uicideboy$ with Shoreline Mafia, Shakewell, DRAIN, Black Kray & $lim Gucci (10/8 & 10/9), Thomas Rhett with ERNEST & Emily Ann Roberts (10/10), Staind with Seether and special guests Hoobastank & Hinder (10/13) , Three Days Grace with I Prevail & The Funeral Portrait (11/21)