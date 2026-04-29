Your guide to the best Cinco de Mayo parties and events in Phoenix

The Cinco celebration at Cobra Arcade Bar will include drinks, games and other fun.

Cinco de Mayo is on Tuesday, May 5, and Phoenix is getting ready to celebrate with several days of parties, concerts and cultural events across the Valley.

Bar crawls, patio parties, live music and community gatherings start this weekend and run through the holiday. One of the biggest events is the annual Cinco de Mayo Phoenix Festival in downtown on Sunday with live music, traditional entertainment and vendors.

Plenty of other options are on deck, too, including late-night DJ sets, dance parties and tequila-heavy bar crawls across the Valley.

Here are the best Cinco de Mayo parties and events in 2026 around Phoenix.

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Aunt Chilada’s 7330 N. Dreamy Draw Drive

Aunt Chilada’s stretches Cinco de Mayo into two days of festivities, starting Sunday, May 3, with a free kickoff celebration featuring Dos Equis promos, a salsa challenge, a photo booth and live music from Raun Alosi and the Situation. Aunt Chilada’s Cinco de Mayo party on Tuesday, May 5 runs from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. with Corona promos, giveaways, live music from Elvis Before Noon and Flashpants and a performance by the Guadalajara Dancers. The event goes 21 and over after 3 p.m. Tickets are $10 after 2 p.m., benefiting the McKenna Youth Foundation.

Cactus Jack’s 4747 E. Elliot Road

This Ahwatukee bar hosts its Cinco De Drinko party on Tuesday, May 5, with live music, dancing, cocktails and more. The festivities run from 6 to 10 p.m. Admission is free.

The Cinco De Mayo Phoenix Festival returns this weekend. Benjamin Leatherman

Cinco de Mayo Phoenix Festival Washington Street and Second Avenue

The annual Cinco de Mayo Phoenix Festival on Sunday, May 3, brings a day of mariachi bands, baile folklorico dancers, giveaways, kid-friendly activities and dozens of vendors to downtown. Two stages of live music include sets by Sheila E., Tierra, Richard Bean, Thee Midniters and Las Calakas. Hours are noon to 10 p.m. General admission is $5 before 5 p.m. and $15 thereafter, while kids 10 and under get in free with a paid adult. VIP tickets are $40 and the Exclusivo package is $75.

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Cinco De Mayo Street Fair and Car Show 6062 S. Central Ave.

Lowriders, live music and street fair energy take over Phoenix’s South Plaza shopping center on Sunday, May 3, during the Cinco De Mayo Street Fair and Car Show. Vendors, food trucks and live entertainment will also be featured during the annual community celebration, which runs from 3 to 10 p.m. Admission is free.

747 W. Van Buren St.

Club Contact hosts a special Cinco de Mayo edition of Jaripeo night on Tuesday, May 5, with Banda La Poderosa performing live and DJs Las Lloronas and Vinyl Vagos keeping the dance floor hot. Bad Jimmys and La Purisima Bakery will also have food available for purchase. The party runs from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Admission is free.

A vibrant bar scene surrounds classic arcade games and creates the perfect blend of nightlife and nostalgia at Cobra Arcade Bar. Stella Subasic/Cronkite News

Cobra Arcade Bar 801 N. Second St.

Cobra Arcade Bar throws its annual Cobra De Mayo on Tuesday, May 5 with DJ sets from DJ Hartbreaks, Aja Cruz and DJ Torres. Drink specials and arcade games keep things going at the downtown Phoenix Cinco de Mayo party all night. Doors open at 4 p.m. Admission is free.

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El Hefe 4425 N. Saddlebag Trail, Scottsdale

El Hefe hosts five straight nights of festivities during its annual Cinco de Hefe celebration from May 1 to 5, with DJs, dancing and plenty of drinking on tap each night. The party runs from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Hours vary.

The Hot Chick 4363 N. 75th St., Scottsdale

The Hot Chick hosts its Cinco de Mayo party on Tuesday, May 5, with live entertainment from local DJs and drink specials throughout the day. Festivities start at noon. No cover.

Karamba Nightclub 1724 E. McDowell Road

Karamba Nightclub has multiple nights of Cinco de Mayo celebrations planned, starting with its Noche Folklorica Show on Friday, May 1, and continuing Sunday, May 3. DJ Jesus Vega keeps the Latin dance mix going afterward. Doors open at 9 p.m. Cover charge varies.

Madison Center for the Arts 5601 N. 16th St.

Grammy-nominated musician, composer and vocalist Jose Hernandez brings Mariachi Sol de México to Madison Center for the Arts on Tuesday, May 5, for a special Cinco de Mayo concert. Tickets for the 7 p.m. performance are $40 to $60.