Best Memorial Day weekend parties in Phoenix, Scottsdale and Tempe

Audio By Carbonatix
Memorial Day weekend events in Phoenix always run the gamut. There are traditional ceremonies, family-friendly festivities and activities for everyone over the three-day holiday.
That includes both daytime and nighttime parties.
Memorial Day weekend in Phoenix is typically wall-to-wall ragers across three days. Pool parties and club events. Dance nights and theme events. There are event a few bar crawls.
Where are the best Memorial Day weekend parties in Phoenix in 2026? They’re a hotels, nightclubs and bars in Tempe, Scottsdale or downtown from Friday, May 22, to Monday, May 25. Here’s a look.
Memorial Day weekend 2026 parties in Phoenix
Memorial Day Weekend
Arizona Biltmore, 2400 E. Missouri Ave.
Friday, May 22, to Sunday, May 24
The Arizona Biltmore’s packed Memorial Day weekend events include DJs at the resort’s adults-only Saguaro Pool daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Passes are $299 for daybeds and $449 for cabanas.
Memorial Day Weekend
Lylo Swim Club, 400 W. Camelback Road, Building F
Saturday, May 23, and Sunday, May 24
Lylo Swim Club at Rise Uptown Hotel offers peak kickback energy during its two-day Memorial Day Weekend pool party. DJs spin tunes daily from noon to 4 p.m. while cocktails, burgers and hot dogs available for purchase. Day passes are $50 per person and include seating.
Memorial Weekend Party
Kobalt Bar, 3110 N. Central Ave.
Sunday, May 24
Kobalt kicks off the summer with Memorial Day weekend bash featuring food trucks and music from all-female Phoenix rock band Femme Shui. The party runs from 6 to 9 p.m. and admission is free.
Scoundrel Days: New Wave Rewind
Thunderbird Lounge, 710 W. Montecito Ave.
Sunday, May 24
Phoenix’s Thunderbird Lounge warps back in time during the Memorial Day weekend edition of the Scoundrel Days dance night with DJ Rad Dude serving up vintage tunes. The audio rewind starts at 7 p.m. and admission is free.
Re:Sound Music & Friends: Beneath the Red Light
Melinda’s Alley, 50 E. Adams St.
Sunday, May 24
Downtown Phoenix basement speakeasy Melinda’s Alley gets bathed in crimson light and packed with bodies in motion during Re:Sound Music’s subterranean dance party. Local DJs Michael Hooker, Nur and Nacim drop deep and melodic house tracks from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Tickets are $28.52 but will likely sell out.
Memorial Day weekend 2026 parties in Scottsdale
Stars, Stripes and Splash Memorial Day weekend
W Scottsdale, 7277 E. Camelback Road, Scottsdale
Friday, May 22 to Monday, May 25
W Scottsdale’s WET Deck hosts four straight days of pool parties from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with DJs, themed décor, bubbly cocktails and high-style vibes. General admission tickets are $59.43, while table and cabana packages start at $1,000.
Memorial Day Weekend
Hotel Valley Ho, 6850 E. Main St., Scottsdale
Friday, May 22 to Sunday, May 24
Hotel Valley Ho rolls out four days of Memorial Day festivities this weekend at the OH Pool. Executive Chef Russell Lacasce teams with NFL veteran Mark McMillian for a poolside grilling session from noon to 5 p.m. on Friday. DJ Adrian Michaels spins on Friday and Sunday, while DJ Pulse plays on Saturday and Monday. Passes are $35 for patrons 21-and-over only.
Memorial Day Weekend
Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row, 4420 N. Saddlebag Trail, Scottsdale
Friday, May 22 to Sunday, May 24
Scottsdale’s Whiskey Row brings big cowboy energy to Memorial Day weekend with three days of parties. Friday kicks off at 8 p.m. with DJs and dancing, Saturday features live music starting at 6 p.m. and Sunday includes $6 domestic bottles and DJ Dennis Anderson spinning country tunes from 8 p.m. until close.
Vibe By the Pool
Talking Stick Resort, 9800 W. Talking Stick Resort Way, Scottsdale
Saturday, May 23 and Sunday, May 24
Talking Stick Resort stages two sessions of its weekly pool party during Memorial Day weekend with with local DJs providing the soundtrack. Brett Ortiz performs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Rare spins from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Sunday’s schedule features Rare from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sixkiller from 2 to 5 p.m. Day passes are $65 per person.
Liquid Sunshine
Hotel Adeline, 5101 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
Saturday, May 23
Hotel Adeline’s Memorial Day weekend edition of its Liquid Sunshine pool party serves up six hours of DJs, drinks and daytime decadence from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Day passes are $35, premium daybeds are $175 and VIP cabanas are $250.
Red, White & Poolside
Caesars Republic Scottsdale, 4747 N. Goldwater Blvd., Scottsdale
Saturday, May 23, and Sunday, May 24
Caesars Republic Scottsdale goes all out for Memorial Day weekend with a two-day party at Cleopatra’s Pool with DJs, drink specials and barbecue. The festivities run noon to 5 p.m. and day passes are $28.52 per person.
Scottsdale Memorial Day Weekend Bar Crawl
The Hot Chick, 4363 N. 75th St., Scottsdale
Saturday, May 23
Scottsdale’s Entertainment District becomes a movable nightlife feast of DJs, drinks and debauchery during this Memorial Day weekend bar crawl. Check-in is from 4 to 7 p.m. at The Hot Chick before participants head for nearby spots. Early-bird tickets are $22.99 and include cocktail specials and an after-party.
San Pacho
Maya, 7333 E. Indian Plaza, Scottsdale
Sunday, May 24
San Pacho takes over Maya’s sound system with high-energy tech house mixes and club-ready beats during the dayclub’s pool party on Sunday. Gates are at noon and general admission tickets are $43.57.
Memorial Day Bash
Old Town Tavern, 7330 E. Main St., Scottsdale
Sunday, May 24
Old Town Tavern celebrates MDW with a day party from 2 to 6 p.m. featuring music from singer-songwriter Jared Blackstone and drink specials. Admission is free.
Tchami
Maya, 7333 E. Indian Plaza, Scottsdale
Monday, May 25
French-born DJ and producer Tchami headlines Maya’s Memorial Day pool party, bringing his bass-heavy future house mixes and festival-grade energy to the spot’s dayclub. Gates are at noon and general admission tickets are $38.94 per person.
Memorial Day weekend 2026 parties in Tempe
Memorial Day Weekend Kickoff Pool Party
Alibi Rooftop Lounge, 108 E. University Drive, Tempe
Friday, May 22
This 21-and-over singles event takes over Alibi Rooftop Lounge from 7 to 10 p.m. Tickets range from $18 to $33 depending on gender and whether pool access is included.
DRIFT Pool Party: No Strings
Skysill Rooftop Lounge, 11 E. Seventh St., Tempe
Saturday, May 23
Tempe’s Skysill Rooftop Lounge dives into Memorial Day weekend with the all-day Drift Pool Party featuring DJ Tony, Bronk and Southpaw playing a curated soundtrack of elevated house music. The 21-and-over event runs 1 to 7 p.m. Admission is free, but online RSVPs are requested.
Tempe Memorial Day Weekend Bar Crawl
University Sports Grill, 740 S. Mill Ave., Suite D-130, Tempe
Saturday, May 23
Memorial Day Weekend partygoers can bounce between multiple Mill Avenue clubs during this Tempe bar crawl. Participants start at University Sports Grill from 4 to 7 p.m. before drinking their way through downtown Tempe. Tickets are $22.99 per person and include a wristband, drink deals and other perks.
Sunday Service: Chapter & Verse
Skysill Rooftop Lounge, 11 E. Seventh St., Tempe
Sunday, May 24
UK-born house producer Chapter & Verse invades Skysill’s Memorial Day weekend edition of its Sunday Service event with support from Japanese tech-house DJ Axon. The party is from 1 to 7 p.m. and swimwear is encourages. Tickets are $12.51 person.