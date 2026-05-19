Best Memorial Day weekend parties in Phoenix, Scottsdale and Tempe

Memorial Day weekend events in Phoenix always run the gamut. There are traditional ceremonies, family-friendly festivities and activities for everyone over the three-day holiday.

That includes both daytime and nighttime parties.

Memorial Day weekend in Phoenix is typically wall-to-wall ragers across three days. Pool parties and club events. Dance nights and theme events. There are event a few bar crawls.

Where are the best Memorial Day weekend parties in Phoenix in 2026? They’re a hotels, nightclubs and bars in Tempe, Scottsdale or downtown from Friday, May 22, to Monday, May 25. Here’s a look.

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The Arizona Biltmore’s adults-only Saguaro Pool. Provided by Arizona Biltmore

Memorial Day weekend 2026 parties in Phoenix

Memorial Day Weekend

Arizona Biltmore, 2400 E. Missouri Ave.

Friday, May 22, to Sunday, May 24

The Arizona Biltmore’s packed Memorial Day weekend events include DJs at the resort’s adults-only Saguaro Pool daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Passes are $299 for daybeds and $449 for cabanas.

Memorial Day Weekend

Lylo Swim Club, 400 W. Camelback Road, Building F

Saturday, May 23, and Sunday, May 24

Lylo Swim Club at Rise Uptown Hotel offers peak kickback energy during its two-day Memorial Day Weekend pool party. DJs spin tunes daily from noon to 4 p.m. while cocktails, burgers and hot dogs available for purchase. Day passes are $50 per person and include seating.

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Memorial Weekend Party

Kobalt Bar, 3110 N. Central Ave.

Sunday, May 24

Kobalt kicks off the summer with Memorial Day weekend bash featuring food trucks and music from all-female Phoenix rock band Femme Shui. The party runs from 6 to 9 p.m. and admission is free.

Scoundrel Days: New Wave Rewind

Thunderbird Lounge, 710 W. Montecito Ave.

Sunday, May 24

Phoenix’s Thunderbird Lounge warps back in time during the Memorial Day weekend edition of the Scoundrel Days dance night with DJ Rad Dude serving up vintage tunes. The audio rewind starts at 7 p.m. and admission is free.

Re:Sound Music & Friends: Beneath the Red Light

Melinda’s Alley, 50 E. Adams St.

Sunday, May 24

Downtown Phoenix basement speakeasy Melinda’s Alley gets bathed in crimson light and packed with bodies in motion during Re:Sound Music’s subterranean dance party. Local DJs Michael Hooker, Nur and Nacim drop deep and melodic house tracks from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Tickets are $28.52 but will likely sell out.

A scene from Memorial Day at the W Scottsdale. Benjamin Leatherman

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Memorial Day weekend 2026 parties in Scottsdale

Stars, Stripes and Splash Memorial Day weekend

W Scottsdale, 7277 E. Camelback Road, Scottsdale

Friday, May 22 to Monday, May 25

W Scottsdale’s WET Deck hosts four straight days of pool parties from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with DJs, themed décor, bubbly cocktails and high-style vibes. General admission tickets are $59.43, while table and cabana packages start at $1,000.

Memorial Day Weekend

Hotel Valley Ho, 6850 E. Main St., Scottsdale

Friday, May 22 to Sunday, May 24

Hotel Valley Ho rolls out four days of Memorial Day festivities this weekend at the OH Pool. Executive Chef Russell Lacasce teams with NFL veteran Mark McMillian for a poolside grilling session from noon to 5 p.m. on Friday. DJ Adrian Michaels spins on Friday and Sunday, while DJ Pulse plays on Saturday and Monday. Passes are $35 for patrons 21-and-over only.

Memorial Day Weekend

Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row, 4420 N. Saddlebag Trail, Scottsdale

Friday, May 22 to Sunday, May 24

Scottsdale’s Whiskey Row brings big cowboy energy to Memorial Day weekend with three days of parties. Friday kicks off at 8 p.m. with DJs and dancing, Saturday features live music starting at 6 p.m. and Sunday includes $6 domestic bottles and DJ Dennis Anderson spinning country tunes from 8 p.m. until close.

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Vibe By the Pool

Talking Stick Resort, 9800 W. Talking Stick Resort Way, Scottsdale

Saturday, May 23 and Sunday, May 24

Talking Stick Resort stages two sessions of its weekly pool party during Memorial Day weekend with with local DJs providing the soundtrack. Brett Ortiz performs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Rare spins from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Sunday’s schedule features Rare from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sixkiller from 2 to 5 p.m. Day passes are $65 per person.

Pool party action at Scottsdale’s Hotel Adeline. Benjamin Leatherman

Liquid Sunshine

Hotel Adeline, 5101 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale

Saturday, May 23

Hotel Adeline’s Memorial Day weekend edition of its Liquid Sunshine pool party serves up six hours of DJs, drinks and daytime decadence from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Day passes are $35, premium daybeds are $175 and VIP cabanas are $250.

Red, White & Poolside

Caesars Republic Scottsdale, 4747 N. Goldwater Blvd., Scottsdale

Saturday, May 23, and Sunday, May 24

Caesars Republic Scottsdale goes all out for Memorial Day weekend with a two-day party at Cleopatra’s Pool with DJs, drink specials and barbecue. The festivities run noon to 5 p.m. and day passes are $28.52 per person.

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Scottsdale Memorial Day Weekend Bar Crawl

The Hot Chick, 4363 N. 75th St., Scottsdale

Saturday, May 23

Scottsdale’s Entertainment District becomes a movable nightlife feast of DJs, drinks and debauchery during this Memorial Day weekend bar crawl. Check-in is from 4 to 7 p.m. at The Hot Chick before participants head for nearby spots. Early-bird tickets are $22.99 and include cocktail specials and an after-party.

Celebrating Memorial Day weekend at Maya in Scottsdale. Benjamin Leatherman

San Pacho

Maya, 7333 E. Indian Plaza, Scottsdale

Sunday, May 24

San Pacho takes over Maya’s sound system with high-energy tech house mixes and club-ready beats during the dayclub’s pool party on Sunday. Gates are at noon and general admission tickets are $43.57.

Memorial Day Bash

Old Town Tavern, 7330 E. Main St., Scottsdale

Sunday, May 24

Old Town Tavern celebrates MDW with a day party from 2 to 6 p.m. featuring music from singer-songwriter Jared Blackstone and drink specials. Admission is free.

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Tchami

Maya, 7333 E. Indian Plaza, Scottsdale

Monday, May 25

French-born DJ and producer Tchami headlines Maya’s Memorial Day pool party, bringing his bass-heavy future house mixes and festival-grade energy to the spot’s dayclub. Gates are at noon and general admission tickets are $38.94 per person.

Partygoers at one Skysill Rooftop Lounge’s pool parties in Tempe. The Westin Tempe

Memorial Day weekend 2026 parties in Tempe

Memorial Day Weekend Kickoff Pool Party

Alibi Rooftop Lounge, 108 E. University Drive, Tempe

Friday, May 22

This 21-and-over singles event takes over Alibi Rooftop Lounge from 7 to 10 p.m. Tickets range from $18 to $33 depending on gender and whether pool access is included.

DRIFT Pool Party: No Strings

Skysill Rooftop Lounge, 11 E. Seventh St., Tempe

Saturday, May 23

Tempe’s Skysill Rooftop Lounge dives into Memorial Day weekend with the all-day Drift Pool Party featuring DJ Tony, Bronk and Southpaw playing a curated soundtrack of elevated house music. The 21-and-over event runs 1 to 7 p.m. Admission is free, but online RSVPs are requested.

Tempe Memorial Day Weekend Bar Crawl

University Sports Grill, 740 S. Mill Ave., Suite D-130, Tempe

Saturday, May 23

Memorial Day Weekend partygoers can bounce between multiple Mill Avenue clubs during this Tempe bar crawl. Participants start at University Sports Grill from 4 to 7 p.m. before drinking their way through downtown Tempe. Tickets are $22.99 per person and include a wristband, drink deals and other perks.

Sunday Service: Chapter & Verse

Skysill Rooftop Lounge, 11 E. Seventh St., Tempe

Sunday, May 24

UK-born house producer Chapter & Verse invades Skysill’s Memorial Day weekend edition of its Sunday Service event with support from Japanese tech-house DJ Axon. The party is from 1 to 7 p.m. and swimwear is encourages. Tickets are $12.51 person.