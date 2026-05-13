Valley Life

Metro Phoenix’s first permanent Ferris wheel is opening soon. What to expect

The new attraction in Scottsdale offers air-conditioned gondolas and epic views.
By Benjamin LeathermanMay 13, 2026
The Boardwalk SkyWheel in Scottsdale.

Provided by Arizona Boardwalk
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Metro Phoenix thrill-seekers won’t have to wait much longer to ride the Valley’s first permanent Ferris wheel.

The Boardwalk SkyWheel is set to open soon at Arizona Boardwalk, the sprawling entertainment and shopping complex in Scottsdale at 9500 E. Vía de Ventura.

The 80-foot-tall attraction located behind the Boardwalk’s Butterfly Wonderland features 18 climate-controlled and fully enclosed gondolas offering 360-degree views of the north Scottsdale desert and surrounding mountains.

Better yet, a ride on the Boardwalk SkyWheel will cost less than a trip to the Arizona State Fair or even Southern California’s Magic Mountain.

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An 80-foot-tall Ferris wheel towers over the Arizona Boardwalk entertainment and shopping complex in Scottsdale.
The 80-foot-tall Boardwalk SkyWheel towers over the Arizona Boardwalk entertainment and shopping complex in Scottsdale.

Provided by Arizona Boardwalk

The SkyWheel is being built to celebrate Arizona Boardwalk’s 10th anniversary. The Scottsdale entertainment and shopping complex, which first opened in 2016, is already home to attractions like OdySea Aquarium, Cyber Quest Arcade, UFO Experience and the Museum of Illusions.

The SkyWheel is the second midway-style attraction at Arizona Boardwalk, which already features a traditional carousel.

The Boardwalk SkyWheel will be the only permanently fixed Ferris wheel in metro Phoenix. Temporary Ferris wheels are typically featured at seasonal events like the Arizona State Fair and local carnivals each year across the Valley.

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Exactly when the Boardwalk SkyWheel will begin spinning in Scottsdale, though, is still up in the air.

The Boardwalk SkyWheel in Scottsdale has 18 fully enclosed and climate-controlled gondolas with panoramic views of the surrounding area,

Provided by Arizona Boardwalk

When will Boardwalk SkyWheel open in Scottsdale?

An opening date for the Boardwalk SkyWheel in Scottsdale hasn’t been revealed yet. The Arizona Boardwalk previously announced that the ride would open in mid-to-late April, but calls to a company spokesperson seeking a revised timeline were not immediately returned.

How much will rides on Boardwalk SkyWheel cost?

Each ride on the Boardwalk SkyWheel will be $9 for the first person and $6 for each additional guest in the same gondola. Rides take about 5 to 8 minutes and up to 6 people can ride in a gondola at the same time.

Discounts of up to 40% are available when Arizona Boardwalk patrons bundle SkyWheel rides along with other Arizona Boardwalk attractions. Tickets can only be purchased at the Boardwalk.

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Benjamin Leatherman is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times where he focuses primarily on arts, culture, music and nightlife. He joined New Times in 2003. Prior to that, he contributed to magazines such as Tips & Tricks and The Wrestler. Benjamin has earned multiple awards from the Arizona Press Club including an award for sports enterprise reporting in 2009 and an award for statewide arts reporting in 2014. He holds a bachelor’s of arts in journalism from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.

benjamin.leatherman@newtimes.com

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