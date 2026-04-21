SpaceX rocket launch should be visible in Phoenix this week

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Arizonans who missed the recent SpaceX launches are getting another chance to watch some skyrockets in flight.

SpaceX is scheduled to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from southern California to deliver more Starlink internet satellites into low-Earth orbit on the evening of Wednesday, April 22, and there’s a good chance we’ll be able to see it here in Phoenix.

When will the next SpaceX launch happen?

As of Tuesday afternoon, the next SpaceX launch that we may be able to see in Arizona currently has a launch window of 7 to 11 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22. A more precise launch time will be announced closer to the event. Launch times are subject to change depending on weather and other factors. Check the SpaceX website to see updated estimates.

Where will the SpaceX launch from?

The Falcon 9 rocket will launch from Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County, California.

How can I see the flight in Arizona and what will I see?

Look to the south. The flight will take off from southern California, southwest of the Valley and then be visible to our southeast for most of the flight.

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If you don’t want to leave your house, you can also watch the launch live on X @SpaceX.

When you look to the sky, you will see a bright balloon-shaped streak following behind the rocket. This is a contrail, short for condensation trail, created when hot aircraft rips through cold water vapor high in the sky.

What is the Falcon 9 Rocket?

The Falcon 9 rocket is a $69.75 million rocket primarily used to deliver satellites to space. The rocket is reusable, unlike most other rockets. Since its first flight in 2018, it has had a 99.4% success rate of its over 500 missions.

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What is the purpose of the Falcon 9 rocket?

SpaceX plans for the rocket to deliver 25 Starlink satellites to low Earth orbit.

Starlink provides satellite internet which allows those without access to cable internet to access the internet. Starlink is used on many airlines, including United Airlines in the U.S. and most major cruise lines including Royal Caribbean, Carnival and Norwegian. It has also provided connectivity during times of national disasters like the Maui fires, Hurricane Helen and in the aftermath of flooding in Texas this summer.