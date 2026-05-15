Blade Rave brought vampire vibes to Walter Studios in Phoenix

Walter Studios in Phoenix had big vampire energy on Thursday night. Techno beats rattled the room. Gothy types bared their fangs and thrashed around the dance floor. And a bloody good time was had by all.

The Blade Rave, a touring electronic dance music event inspired by the iconic underground nightclub scene in the 1998 vampire action flick, invaded the Phoenix venue on May 14 with heavy-hitting beats, horror vibes and hordes of of black-clad creatures of the night.

DJ Nekomancer in the mix at the Blade Rave in Phoenix. Benjamin Leatherman

As crimson light drenched the room, DJs like Nekomancer, Katetang and Emmanuel Ruiz unleashed a maelstrom of hard techno, EBM, aggrotech and other dark tracks to fuel the dancing. Ravers dressed up in vampire gear, fake fangs and fetish wear in a scene straight out late-’90s goth club.

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Some sipped vampire-themed cocktails. Others flung around lightsaber toys to add to the nonstop glow illuminating the darkened venue.

Technical issues during the Blade Rave’s midnight “blood bath,” which recreated the famous scene from the film, didn’t suck the life out of the crowd packed inside Walter Studios. The energy stayed high and the dance floor kept moving until the wee hours and revelers eventually returned to their nests.

Here’s a look at the vampiric fun and insidious excess of the Blade Rave in Phoenix.

Hitting the dance floor at the Blade Rave in Phoenix on May 14. Benjamin Leatherman

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Blood red light drenched the Blade Rave at Walter Studios in Phoenix. Benjamin Leatherman

Keep your friends close and your vampires closer. Benjamin Leatherman

The scene inside Walter Studios in Phoenix during the Blade Rave. Benjamin Leatherman

An unholy trio of Blade Rave patrons. Benjamin Leatherman

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Fangs for the memories. Benjamin Leatherman

They’ve either seen a vampire or are really jacked to be at the Blade Rave in Phoenix. Benjamin Leatherman

Something wicked this way comes. Benjamin Leatherman

Creatures of the night feel the siren song of techno at the Blade Rave in Phoenix. Benjamin Leatherman

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A gothy go-go dancer performs onstage at the Blade Rave in Phoenix on May 14. Benjamin Leatherman

This raver used his lightsabers to illuminate the scene. Benjamin Leatherman

A horde of ravers and revelers inside Walter Studios in Phoenix. Benjamin Leatherman

These two definitely aren’t vampires since they were able to be photographed. Benjamin Leatherman

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Some of the only people who were adorned with fake blood at the Blade Rave in Phoenix. Benjamin Leatherman

Support your local vampire. Benjamin Leatherman

The Blade Rave brought out Phoenix’s creatures of the night. Benjamin Leatherman

Vamping it up on the dance floor at the Blade Rave. Benjamin Leatherman

The coolest couple in the room. Benjamin Leatherman