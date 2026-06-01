Your guide to Phoenix Fan Fusion 2026: Guests, tickets and more

Phoenix Fan Fusion attendees dressed as Hawaiian-themed scout troopers at last year's event.

Dust off your cape, cowl or lightsaber and prepare yourself for three straight days of geeky bliss. Phoenix Fan Fusion returns to downtown this weekend and a legion of local nerds will be there, in costume or otherwise.

It’s Arizona’s largest pop-culture event. Last year, Fan Fusion broke records with more than 130,000 people attending.

Fan Fusion 2026 is from Friday to Sunday, June 5 to 7, at the Phoenix Convention Center and celebrates cosplay, comic books, sci-fi, fantasy, anime and gaming. Celebrity guests scheduled to appear include WWE legend John Cena and “Stranger Things” star Jamie Campbell Bower.

Here’s what to know about Phoenix Fan Fusion 2026.

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Phoenix Fan Fusion 2026 runs from Friday, June 5 to Sunday, June 7, with three days of cosplay, celebrity appearances, gaming, panels and geek culture in downtown.

Where is Fan Fusion?

Fan Fusion takes place at the Phoenix Convention Center, 100 N. Third Street. Activities will take place across the convention center’s West and North buildings throughout the weekend.

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Fan Fusion entrances are located at Second and Adams streets, Third and Monroe streets and Third and Washington streets.

Phoenix Fan Fusion 2026 schedule and hours

The exhibitor hall, entrances and other parts of Fan Fusion have different operating hours. Here’s the Fan Fusion 2025 schedule:

Friday, June 5: 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 6: 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 7: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

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Hours for the Fan Fusion badge redemption stations at each entrance are:

Friday, June 5: 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 6: 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 7: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hours for the Fan Fusion exhibitor hall and tabletop gaming area are:

Friday, June 5: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 6: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 7: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

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Hours for Fan Fusion events, programming and activities are:

Friday, June 5: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 6: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 7: 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A record-setting crowd fills the Phoenix Convention Center during Phoenix Fan Fusion, Arizona’s largest pop-culture convention. Benjamin Leatherman

Phoenix Fan Fusion 2026 tickets and prices

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Fan Fusion tickets, also called memberships, are available at phoenixfanfusion.com/pricing. Here are Phoenix Fan Fusion 2026 ticket prices, including fees:

Weekend full event passes: sold out

Friday, June 5 only: $54.20 per person

Saturday, June 6 only: $76.40 per person

Sunday, June 7 only: $49.69 per person

VIP weekend full event pass: $646.32 per person

Children 3 to 12: free

Are there any Fan Fusion promo codes?

No discount or promo codes are currently available for Phoenix Fan Fusion 2026. Children ages 3 to 12 receive free admission with a paid adult membership.

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Is Phoenix Fan Fusion family-friendly?

Yes. Fan Fusion is an all-ages event. Activities and panels geared towards families and children will take place throughout the weekend.

Phoenix Fan Fusion 2026 guests

Fan Fusion’s guest list this year includes stars of iconic franchises like “Lord of the Rings,” “Star Trek” and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. More than 100 celebrities are scheduled to appear at Phoenix Fan Fusion 2026.

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There will even be a famous four-legged actor attending: Peggy, the pooch who played Dogpool in “Deadpool and Wolverine.”

Here are Fan Fusion 2026’s biggest celebrity guests:

John Cena (“Peacemaker,” WWE)

Danny Elfman (“Batman,” “Men In Black”)

Jamie Campbell Bower (“Stranger Things,” “Twilight”)

Kevin Smith (“Clerks,” “Dogma”)

George Takei (“Star Trek”)

Misha Collins (“Supernatural,” “Gotham Knights”)

Steve Burns (“Blue’s Clues”)

John Rhys-Davies (“Indiana Jones,” “The Lord of the Rings”)

Ian Somerhalder (“The Vampire Diaries,” “Lost”)

Heather Locklear (“Melrose Place,” “T.J. Hooker”)

Neil Newbon (“Baldur’s Gate 3”)

Sean Gunn (“Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Suicide Squad”)

Laura Bailey (“Critical Role,” “The Last of Us”)

Matthew Mercer (“Critical Role,” “Final Fantasy VII Rebirth”)

Nikki Reed (“Twilight”)

Autographs and photo ops at Phoenix Fan Fusion are available in the Exhibitor Hall. Prices vary by celebrity.

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Phoenix Fan Fusion is Arizona’s largest pop-culture event. Benjamin Leatherman

Parking at Phoenix Fan Fusion

Multiple parking structures and lots are located near Phoenix Convention Center. Spaces can be purchased at parkphx.com. Prices range from $20 to $100./list

Adams Street Garage: 325 W. Monroe St., 602-252-1020.

Convention Center East Garage: 601 E. Washington St., 602-307-5096.

Heritage Garage: 123 N. Fifth St., 602-258-0048.

Second Avenue Garage: 303 N. Second Ave., 602-378-7355.

305 Garage: 305 W. Washington St., 602-534-6200.

Plaza Garage: 100 W. Washington St., 602-351-2215.

Jefferson Street Garage: 333 E. Jefferson St., 602-594-2290.

Footprint Center Garage: 201 S. First St., 602-379-2005.

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Street parking spots are available in downtown Phoenix, though spaces are limited. Parking is $1.50 per hour with meters enforced daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., weekends and holidays included. The ParkMobile app can be used to reserve and pay for parking spots ahead of time.

Phoenix Fan Fusion bag policy

Fan Fusion doesn’t have a size limit on bags, nor does it require clear bags. All bags are subject to search by security and the following bags won’t be allowed into the event:

Oversized rolled suitcases

Camera bags without a press badge

All other bags are subject to search by security

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Geeks young and old cosplaying at Phoenix Fan Fusion 2025. Benjamin Leatherman

Security and prop rules at Phoenix Fan Fusion

Security will screen attendees at each Fan Fusion entrance, and all ticketholders must pass through a metal detector.

Real or replica weapons and anything resembling guns, bombs or explosive devices are prohibited at Phoenix Fan Fusion. Other banned items include tasers, slingshots, brass knuckles, metal and wooden swords, edged weapons and glass or stone props.

Can I bring food and drinks into Fan Fusion?

No. The Phoenix Convention Center prohibits outside food or drink. (Reasonable accommodations for anyone with medical conditions, dietary restrictions, or infant children are available by calling 602-262-6225.) Food and drinks can be purchased from the first-floor food hall in the North building or at various snack bars, food carts and vending machines around the convention center.

Empty water bottles are allowed inside the convention center with dozens of refill stations available.