Phoenix Pride has filed for bankruptcy

Phoenix Pride board members at a community town hall at the Parsons Center in downtown Phoenix.

This story was first published by LOOKOUT, an investigative nonprofit news organization covering Arizona’s LGBTQ+ communities.

Phoenix Pride, the nonprofit behind Arizona’s largest annual queer celebration, is heading to bankruptcy court, marking another blow to Arizona’s already struggling Pride infrastructure and raising new questions about the future of large-scale LGBTQ+ nonprofits in the state.

In a press release from the organization’s board of directors, they said, “Rising operational costs, economic uncertainty, shifts in sponsorship and fundraising partly due to the current political climate and administration, and increasing demands on nonprofit organizations have created circumstances we can no longer navigate alone.”

The filing , submitted Thursday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Arizona, showed that Phoenix Pride was seeking Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, allowing time to continue operations while restructuring its debts under court supervision.

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Unlike Chapter 7 bankruptcy, which typically results in cessation of operations, Chapter 11 permits organizations to continue operating while they reassess finances to meet debt obligations. The filing temporarily pauses debt collection efforts and legal actions against Phoenix Pride.

In other words, Phoenix Pride is not closing its doors, but attempting to straighten out its finances under court supervision.

“Chapter 11 gives us the opportunity to reorganize our finances while continuing operations and working toward a path forward,” the press release said. “Our mission has not changed.”

Court documents directly list three creditors with unsecured claims, or entities saying Phoenix Pride owes them money. They include roughly $11,770 owed to a Wells Fargo Business Elite Card account and $1,600 owed to Oracle Event Group.

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The largest debt is a disputed claim of $418,886.31 tied to Pride Group, LLC, an Arizona-based event services company. A disputed claim means the two organizations disagree about the amount of money owed. The details of the dispute have not been disclosed.

The bankruptcy filing comes during a period of growing financial pressure for Pride organizations and LGBTQ+ nonprofits nationally, many of which have faced rising operational costs, declining sponsorship dollars and increasing political scrutiny in recent years.

For many community members, the bankruptcy filing may feel less like a surprise amid an already turbulent year. In November, Phoenix Pride publicly announced a $350,000 budget shortfall, declining festival attendance and the loss of major sponsors.

At a January town hall , residents questioned the organization’s finances, transparency and long-term vision, reflecting a larger conversation about confidence in highly visible Pride organizations.

The filing also comes months after Tucson Pride shut down following years of financial strain and leadership problems. The sequence of events raises new questions about the sustainability of some of the state’s largest LGBTQ+ organizations as they navigate rising costs, strict budgets, internal struggles and community trust

Many details surrounding Phoenix Pride’s financial condition remain unclear. Additional filings in the coming weeks could provide a clearer picture of the nonprofit’s finances, the disputed debt claim and whether future Pride events or programming could be affected.

Phoenix Pride has served as one of Arizona’s most prominent LGBTQ+ organizations. As it enters a tricky new chapter, the future and long-term stability of large-scale Pride organizations across the state remain an open question.