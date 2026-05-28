Best pool parties in metro Phoenix this summer

Summer in metro Phoenix is prime pool-party season. If you’d rather not spend the next few months hiding indoors from triple-digit temperatures, hotels, resorts and dayclubs in the Valley offer the chance to enjoy stylish fun in the sun.

Scottsdale, Tempe and Phoenix spots host pool parties with DJs, cocktails, cabanas and giveaways throughout summer 2026. Some events are luxury affairs with VIP sections and bottle service. Others are full-blown ragers.

Here’s where to find the best summer 2026 pool parties in metro Phoenix.

Partygoers perched on the edge of Maya’s pool. Benjamin Leatherman

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Scottsdale summer 2026 pool parties

Māyā Day + Nightclub

7333 E. Indian Plaza, Scottsdale

Maya has been a Scottsdale pool-party favorite since 2013, reinventing its style, décor and layout multiple times over the years. The day club side is equipped with a 17,600-square-foot patio and a mix of bars, VIP cabanas, daybeds and elevated seating surrounding the pool. Parties take place Friday through Sunday as resident DJs provide the soundtrack. High-profile touring EDM artists will also perform Sunday afternoon sets throughout the summer, including SG Lewis on June 14, Said the Sky on June 28 and BLOND:ISH on July 26. Ticket prices vary.

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4949 E. Lincoln Drive, Scottsdale

Get tropical this summer at the Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia. The resort’s Tiki Social tropical pop-up poolside bar experience at the Oasis Pool runs 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. every Saturday through Labor Day. The vibrant atmosphere is accented by craft cocktails and mocktails set against the resort’s stunning mountain views. The Tiki Social is open to the public as well as hotel guests.

Talking Stick Resort

9800 E. Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale

Talking Stick Resort’s sprawling pools aren’t just for resort guests. The public can purchase day passes and reserve one of the resort’s many cabanas for laid-back weekend hangouts soaking up the sun and sounds. Local DJs like Brett Ortiz and Michael James perform during Vibe By the Pool sessions every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Labor Day weekend.

Caesars Republic Scottsdale

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4747 N. Goldwater Blvd., Scottsdale

Caesars Republic Scottsdale boasts a pair of spots offering stylish summertime fun: the lavish seventh-floor WOLF Pool and the ground-level Cleopatra’s Pool and Bar. Each are slices of Las Vegas-style excess in the middle of Scottsdale. Cleopatra’s is the busier of the two, with a summertime pool party series every Saturday and select Sundays, offering day passes to the public and local DJs in the mix.

Patrons of the W Scottsdale’s summertime pool parties. Benjamin Leatherman

W Scottsdale

7277 W. Camelback Road, Scottsdale

The W Scottsdale’s second-floor WET Deck is geared towards style above all else. Plush cabanas and Mediterranean-inspired décor. Multiple bars and an upscale cocktail menu. And a crew of local DJs in the mix. No surprise it’s one of Scottsdale’s most popular summertime hot spots. Pool parties at the W Scottsdale take place every weekend, Friday through Sunday, until September, with its biggest blowouts on July 4 and Labor Day Weekend.

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Hotel Adeline

5101 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale

Hotel Adeline’s quaint, vintage-chic charm isn’t its only summertime draw. The 3,000-square-foot zero-edge pool at the center of the property features an elevated deck, lawn games, and a fully stocked bar with a curated food and drink menu. The weekly Liquid Sunshine pool parties mix DJs, signature drinks, and inflatable toys every Saturday afternoon through September. Day passes are available.

Hotel Solaya

4000 N. Drinkwater Blvd., Scottsdale

Old Town Scottsdale’s newly reimagined desert oasis will host the Sol Solaya pool party every Saturday through Labor Day. Starting at noon, hotel guests and visitors who gain access through ResortPass will enjoy music, food and drink, the hotel’s stylish pool and all the sunshine they can handle. Cabana reservations are available on the Hotel Solaya website or by calling 623-352-7272.

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And if you’re really committed to a wild day, start the fun at Arizona Party Bike’s Pool Party Bike Crawl. Those trolley-shaped, bicycle-clad vehicles will take you and your friends to a selection of Old Town bars before dropping you off at Hotel Solaya for even more fun in the fun.

Hotel Valley Ho

6850 E. Main St., Scottsdale

Hotel Valley Ho’s circular OH Pool has just as much of a midcentury modern verve as the rest of the historic property. Guests and the public can soak up the retro vibes while relaxing poolside or at the nearby bar. DJ Pulse and Adrian Michaels set the mood during afternoon spin sessions every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through September. Day passes are $35, while daybeds and other options start at $169.

The Pemberton’s Ibiza Pool stays hot throughout the summer. Courtesy of Lyle Begiebing

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Phoenix summer 2026 pool parties

The Pemberton

1121 N. Second St.

The Pemberton’s Ibiza Pool is hidden among the many quirky nooks, theme bars and vibrant murals contained within the compound’s labyrinthine layout. Patrons who seek it out can dip into a Mediterranean-style pool surrounded by lush greenery and art installations with free entry Thursday and Friday nights and weekend afternoons and evenings. Summer parties, some of which require tickets, are the norm with DJs and crowds gathering throughout the season.

X Phoenix

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200 W. Monroe St.

X Phoenix’s eighth-floor pool deck hosts some of the Valley’s wildest daytime events each summer. The downtown Phoenix apartment tower’s rooftop space includes bars, lounges and plenty of room for the party-goers packing the monthly Sun Sequence events from Walter Productions and local EDM promoter idgaFNK featuring big-name DJs. The summer 2026 lineup includes Ahee on July 18, Big Gigantic on Aug. 1 and Justin Martin on Aug. 22.

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Lylo Swim Club

400 W. Camelback Road

Rise Uptown Hotel’s inviting pool beckons revelers with its plush seating, gorgeous turquoise waters and upscale amenities. Another draw is the Lylo Swim Club, the poolside bar with a mid-century feel, tropical atmosphere and a cocktail menu curated by Ross Simon of Bitter & Twisted and Little Rituals. The summer 2026 pool party lineup includes festivities occurring through September.

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Eden Rooftop Bar

2 E. Jefferson St.

Panoramic views of South Mountain and the Phoenix skyline make Eden Rooftop Bar at Hotel Palomar one of the go-to summertime escapes in downtown. Eden boasts ample seating around its pool, a full cocktail bar and a breezy atmosphere. Weekly DJ sessions add to the vibe Thursday through Saturday evenings and on Sunday afternoons.

Gila River Resorts & Casinos — Wild Horse Pass

5040 Wild Horse Pass Blvd., Chandler

Wild Horse Pass features two different pools, each with its own scene. The Serenity Pool offers more tranquil 21-and-over atmosphere, while the Oasis Pool brings a more high-energy social scene with a large Jacuzzi and premium loungers. The monthly Oasis Pool Party events continue through September with sets by superstar DJs, including Green Velvet on May 30. Ticket prices vary.

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Partygoers at one of Skysill Rooftop Lounge’s pool parties in Tempe. The Westin Tempe

Tempe summer 2026 pool parties

Skysill Rooftop Lounge

11 E. Seventh St., Tempe

Skysill Rooftop Lounge atop The Westin Tempe offers more than stunning views of the surrounding cityscape at sunset. Its azure infinity pool and hot tub are surrounded by lounge chairs, daybeds, and a patio bar high above downtown Tempe. Summer 2026 events at Skysill include the weekly DRIFT Pool Party series on weekends, Club Lumen’s The Morning Rave on May 30 and the Polar Bears Swim Club event on June 5.

Alibi Rooftop Lounge at Canopy by Hilton Tempe

108 E. University Drive, Tempe

Sunset yoga sessions and floating sound baths are among the activities happening in and around the 13th-floor pool overlooking downtown Tempe. Alibi’s signature summer 2026 events include TGIF Rooftop Pool Hang from 4 to 11 p.m. Fridays, Hot Pink Summer sessions on Saturday afternoons and Sunset Swim on Sunday evenings at 7 p.m. The free Downtown Tempe Pride After Party is on June 6 at 10 p.m.