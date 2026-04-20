Heads up! How to see the Lyrid meteor shower in Arizona this week

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The nighttime skies of Arizona will offer a spectacular sight for local skywatchers over the next several nights. The Lyrid meteor shower is sending a dazzling series of shooting stars through the atmosphere every evening through April 30. The biggest selection of meteors hit on Tuesday, April 21, into Wednesday, April 22, when the Lyrids reach their peak. The meteor shower, which occurs every April, gets its name from the constellation Lyra, where the shooting stars appear to originate. It’s one of the oldest recorded meteor showers and reliably delivers an eye-catching spectacle each spring. The best part is you don’t need a telescope or binoculars to spot the Lyrids — just a dark patch of sky away from the city lights, a modicum of patience and the wherewithal to stay up late. Here is how to see the Lyrid meteor shower in Arizona.

When is the Lyrids meteor shower? The Lyrids are visible through April 30, but the best night to see it is when it peaks on April 21 and 22. An estimated 10 to 20 shooting stars per hour will occur. What time to watch the Lyrid meteor shower? You can start watching around 10:30 p.m. in Arizona, when the radiant begins climbing into the northeastern sky. Viewing conditions get even better after midnight and during the hours before dawn.

Which direction should I look for the Lyrid meteor shower? Look generally to the northeast to find the shower’s radiant, which is located near the constellation Lyra. Don’t fixate on one patch of sky, though, because meteors can flash across a much wider view overhead. What will the viewing conditions be like? The forecast for April 21 and 22 during the peak of the Lyrids calls for mostly clear skies.

What are the best spots to see the Lyrid meteor shower? The best places are the ones farthest from city lights, with wide-open sky and as little glare as possible. In Arizona, that means desert pull-offs, higher-elevation viewpoints and dark-sky areas outside Phoenix where the night still looks like night. Where are the best places in Arizona to see the Lyrids? Good bets in metro Phoenix include the Gold Canyon area, Four Peaks, Fountain Hills and the darker stretches on the edges of the Valley. If you want better odds and darker skies, heading north toward Flagstaff or other remote parts of northern Arizona gives you a much cleaner view.