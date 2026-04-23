Opinion | Reader Response

New Times readers aren’t impressed by Tempe’s new Mill Avenue sign

"Looks cheap AF"
By Benjamin LeathermanApril 23, 2026

Benjamin Leatherman
Tags:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Keep Phoenix New Times Free

We’re aiming to raise $10,000 by April 26. Your support ensures New Times can continue watching out for you and our community. No paywall. Always accessible. Daily online and weekly in print.

support us today
$10,000

Downtown Tempe’s new Mill Avenue sign is less than a week old, and it already has haters.

Installed Monday just north of University Drive, the gateway-style structure stretches about 94 feet across the street.

It features 4-foot-tall silver letters spelling out “MILL AVE,” suspended roughly 20 feet above the roadway between two V-shaped pylons.

The 36,300-pound sign is designed to glow at night and serve as a new visual marker for the city’s busiest strip.

Editor's Picks

Mill Avenue sign over traffic in downtown Tempe, Arizona
The Mill Avenue sign spans the downtown Tempe street just north of University Drive.

Benjamin Leatherman

The project, which reportedly cost $20 million, is part of Tempe’s Downtown Refresh effort to upgrade Mill Avenue with wider sidewalks, added trees and other streetscape changes.

It didn’t take long for the backlash to start.

Across social media, Valley residents have ripped into the sign, calling it cheap-looking and a waste of money.

Related

Readers piled on, too. Posts on this publication’s Facebook page drew more than 141 comments, many of them trashing the design and questioning the price tag.

James wasn’t impressed:

I can feel the vibrancy from here

Bryan didn’t like the sign’s appearance:

Related

Looks cheap AF

Terri thinks it could use a few more letters:

Was the “NUE” out of budget?

Kurt expects the sign and its pylons will soon become part of Mill Avenue’s weekend shit show:

If I was 21 and drunk, it would definitely be a temptation.

Benjamin Leatherman is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times where he focuses primarily on arts, culture, music and nightlife. He joined New Times in 2003. Prior to that, he contributed to magazines such as Tips & Tricks and The Wrestler. Benjamin has earned multiple awards from the Arizona Press Club including an award for sports enterprise reporting in 2009 and an award for statewide arts reporting in 2014. He holds a bachelor’s of arts in journalism from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.

benjamin.leatherman@newtimes.com

Loading latest posts...