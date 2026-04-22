11 can’t-miss art shows to see in Phoenix this spring

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Spring, for many, is all about rejuvenation. Wake up to a feed full of challenging news stories every single day, and any hope and excitement the season has to offer are globs of goodness worth grabbing and soaking up.

While art — thankfully — never takes a break, the onset of spring is a time for new exhibitions, and there are plenty around the Valley that you can catch before your temperature-obsessed self starts the hibernation process. One show puts the dangers of censorship in your face with banned books and language as its focus. Another celebrates an iconic Native American food brand that helped shape the culinary landscape.

“Geometrics” by Gregg Edelman. Gregg Edelman/Exposed Gallery

‘The 19th Annual Erotic Art Show’

Through April 25

Exposed Gallery, 4225 N. Seventh Ave.

The weather isn’t the only thing heating up. Head to the Melrose District for this annual sultry show featuring a group of artists exhibiting erotic work in their respective media. Included on the roster are Jordon Alexander, Tony Cabral, Diego Perez and Lalo Ugalde. Throughout the opening weekend, several models will be on site, having their bodies painted by artist Brandon McGill.

‘Amy Menousek: Tell Me Lies’

Through April 26

Five15 Arts at Chartreuse, 1301 Grand Ave., Suite 2B

Conceptual fiber and mixed-media artist Menousek uses her work to confront the patriarchy and outline and examine oppressive systems that deny basic humanity. Reclaiming the term “woman’s work” as a power, she uses repurposed items, including wedding dresses. She deconstructs them, recreating them as elements of survival and defiance, rather than symbols of purity. Bam — no holds barred.

‘An Amalgamation of Place’

Through May 10

Tempe Center for the Arts, 700 W. Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe

Rachel Rinker’s exhibition explores gesture and emotional energy, abstractly, through sight and sound. The show features her first interactive painting, where viewers can become part of the soundscape. Interactive sound design for the exhibition was developed with Kylar Gardener. You get a chance to create a mixed-media artwork inspired by your favorite song. No experience necessary — prompts will guide you through the process.

‘Parallel Ground: Contemporary Japanese Artists in Arizona’

Through May 14

Shemer Art Center, 5005 E. Camelback Road

This group exhibition features artwork by 16 Japanese artists living and working in Arizona, working in different media. Also opening the same day is “A Legacy of Spirit,” a solo exhibition featuring figurative oil paintings by Tamara Poff, with a narrative intent focused on the expressive quality of the female form.

Pedro Álvarez

“How Havana Stole from New York the Idea of Cuban Art,” 2001. Courtesy of Lisa Sette Gallery

Related Pompeii exhibit closes this weekend at Arizona Science Center

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‘Art is History’

Through May 30

Lisa Sette Gallery, 210 E. Catalina Drive

The provocative, award-winning midtown gallery puts art history, as a formal field of study, under the microscope with a group exhibition that serves as a reminder that the art itself is the history. It’s what survives and transcends the narratives created around it, and, of course, is often a response to the circumstances of the time period in which it was made. Artists include Pedro Álvarez, Rachel Bess, Duane Michals, Yasumasa Morimura, Omar Soto and Joel-Peter Witkin.

‘Avian Exhibit’

Through May 31

Herberger Theater Center, 222 E. Monroe St.

Take a person prone to dad jokes and see how long until they make you cringe by giving you the elbow and cheekily referring to this exhibition as “one for the birds.” Or just dig seeing the diverse world of birds in art created by 27 Arizona artists, relishing the many ways birds are fascinating creatures.

‘Is There Wi-Fi in Heaven? Grieving in the Digital Age’

Through June 6

Vision Gallery, 10 E. Chicago St., Chandler

Before the prevalence of technology, it wasn’t uncommon to write physical letters to loved ones who had died. These days, it’s just as common to send them a text or an email, or leave a voicemail on their phone. Digital tools and social media have transformed how people grieve. This exhibition takes a look at how. Showing simultaneously is “Heirlooms” by Dawn Kushner, laser-cut vellum doilies that transform transgenerational loss into material form. The work is inspired by craft and Appalachian history.

‘Nancy Kravetz: Color Forms the Day’

Through June 14

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, 7380 N. Second St., Scottsdale

Local artist Nancy Kravetz has been playing with color and form for 70 years. Her goal is to use those two components together to express her emotions and reactions to natural-world inspirations. Her abstract paintings are clever and compelling.

Related Your guide to the First Friday monthly artwalk in downtown Phoenix

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‘Blue Bird’

Through March 7, 2027

Heard Museum, 2301 E. Central Ave.

The exhibition pays tribute to Blue Bird Flour, famous for its use in Native American cuisine. You’ll see artworks that show how Native people have reimagined the Blue Bird cloth bag, turning it into items that not only honor tradition and creativity but also the value of using every part of an item. Artists include Neil R. David Sr. (Hopi-Tewa), Cathy Short (Citizen Potawatomi Nation), Linda and Norbert Peshlakai (Diné) and Toni Williams (Northern Arapaho).

‘Colorwear: A Kaleidoscope of Fashion’

Through August 15, 2027

Phoenix Art Museum, 1625 N. Central Ave.

While black may be the color many art patrons don when attending related events, blasts of color certainly have their place in the creative world. This exhibition, which leads the spring season at Phoenix Art Museum, celebrates the institution’s fashion collection by showcasing a selection of colorful ensembles and festive accessories. Feast your eyes on couture and ready-to-wear creations by designers like Tina Leser and Hubert de Givenchy.

“She Dreamt of People and Petals” by Myja Lark. Courtesy of Alwun House

‘Nappy Roots, The Homecoming’

May 15 to June 19

Alwun House, 1204 E. Roosevelt St.

This exhibition at downtown Phoenix’s oldest gallery features paintings by Myja Lark to take viewers on a journey into the roots, beauty and complexity of Black identity, using hair and heritage to tell stories. Vibrant portraits feature subjects of all ages, each one intriguing as they engage in quiet activities. In many of the works, the subjects’ hair is alive, in motion and woven with other subjects, from people to butterflies, to tell different stories and show multiple perspectives.