The coolest body art at the Grand Canyon State Tattoo Convention 2026

There was a buzz inside the Phoenix Shrine Auditorium this weekend as the 2026 Grand Canyon State Tattoo Convention took over the historic venue with a steady hum of machines, packed aisles, and nonstop ink.
More than 140 tattoo artists from Arizona and across the country filled the floor from Friday through Sunday, turning the space into a live gallery of skin. Stations stayed busy as artists worked through everything from fine-line pieces to full-scale color work, drawing crowds that hovered shoulder-to-shoulder to watch each pass of the needle.
Local talent held its own. Manuel Flowers of Next Level Studio in Tempe brought clean, detailed work that kept his chair full. Aaron Coleman of Immaculate Tattoo in Mesa delivered bold designs with a steady stream of clients lining up. Lloyd Parrack of Gypsy Rose Tattoo and Tony Olvera of Lady Luck Tattoo Gallery also drew attention with distinctive styles that stood out in a crowded field.
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Beyond the booths, the convention leaned into competition. Tattoo contests ran throughout the weekend, spotlighting fresh ink and healed pieces across more than a dozen categories. Large-scale back pieces, intricate sleeves and Japanese-inspired designs pulled some of the biggest reactions, with judges weighing composition, technique and overall impact.
The timing didn’t hurt. With the event landing on May the Fourth weekend, plenty of attendees showed off “Star Wars” tattoos, from small character portraits to elaborate sci-fi scenes. Fans compared pieces, snapped photos and added new work to existing collections.
The energy never really dipped. Between sessions, artists traded notes, vendors moved merch and attendees made the rounds hunting for their next tattoo. By Sunday afternoon, the floors were still crowded, the machines still buzzing and the walls still lined with flash.
Benjamin Leatherman is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times where he focuses primarily on arts, culture, music and nightlife. He joined New Times in 2003. Prior to that, he contributed to magazines such as Tips & Tricks and The Wrestler. Benjamin has earned multiple awards from the Arizona Press Club including an award for sports enterprise reporting in 2009 and an award for statewide arts reporting in 2014. He holds a bachelor’s of arts in journalism from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.