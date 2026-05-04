The coolest body art at the Grand Canyon State Tattoo Convention 2026

Artist Mark Nes of San Diego's Golden Days Tattoo inks a client at the Grand Canyon State Tattoo Convention in Phoenix.

There was a buzz inside the Phoenix Shrine Auditorium this weekend as the 2026 Grand Canyon State Tattoo Convention took over the historic venue with a steady hum of machines, packed aisles, and nonstop ink.

More than 140 tattoo artists from Arizona and across the country filled the floor from Friday through Sunday, turning the space into a live gallery of skin. Stations stayed busy as artists worked through everything from fine-line pieces to full-scale color work, drawing crowds that hovered shoulder-to-shoulder to watch each pass of the needle.

Local talent held its own. Manuel Flowers of Next Level Studio in Tempe brought clean, detailed work that kept his chair full. Aaron Coleman of Immaculate Tattoo in Mesa delivered bold designs with a steady stream of clients lining up. Lloyd Parrack of Gypsy Rose Tattoo and Tony Olvera of Lady Luck Tattoo Gallery also drew attention with distinctive styles that stood out in a crowded field.

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Artist Manuel Flowers of Tempe’s Next Level Studio at the Grand Canyon State Tattoo Convention in Phoenix. Benjamin Leatherman

Beyond the booths, the convention leaned into competition. Tattoo contests ran throughout the weekend, spotlighting fresh ink and healed pieces across more than a dozen categories. Large-scale back pieces, intricate sleeves and Japanese-inspired designs pulled some of the biggest reactions, with judges weighing composition, technique and overall impact.

The timing didn’t hurt. With the event landing on May the Fourth weekend, plenty of attendees showed off “Star Wars” tattoos, from small character portraits to elaborate sci-fi scenes. Fans compared pieces, snapped photos and added new work to existing collections.

The energy never really dipped. Between sessions, artists traded notes, vendors moved merch and attendees made the rounds hunting for their next tattoo. By Sunday afternoon, the floors were still crowded, the machines still buzzing and the walls still lined with flash.

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Here’s a look at some of the best and most eye-catching ink from the 2026 Grand Canyon State Tattoo Convention.

One of the coolest Skeletor tattoos we’ve ever seen. Benjamin Leatherman

A back piece featuring traditional tattoo art adorns the back of this convention attendee. Benjamin Leatherman

A stunning tattoo of Nikola Tesla. Benjamin Leatherman

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A striking back piece that’s a mix of Japanese and traditional tattoo art. Benjamin Leatherman

Gizmo from “The Gremlins.” Benjamin Leatherman

Bear-ing it all at Grand Canyon State Tattoo Convention. Benjamin Leatherman

This tattoo was inspired by the phrase “bite the hand that feeds you.” Benjamin Leatherman

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Katelyn Garcia, co-owner of Broms Bug Box, shows off an cicada-inspired back piece. Benjamin Leatherman

A fantastic-looking sleeve featuring a Maneki-neko cat. Benjamin Leatherman

A tattoo inspired by “The Boys” spin-off “Gen V.” Benjamin Leatherman

A fantastic-looking sleeve featuring a Maneki-neko cat. Benjamin Leatherman

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This convention attendee got a tattoo in tribute to his dachsund. Benjamin Leatherman

This tattoo was inspired by Tim Burton’s 1982 short film “Vincent.” Benjamin Leatherman

“A back piece boasting traditional Japanese art. Benjamin Leatherman

Getting a Gundam tattoo at the Grand Canyon State Tattoo Convention in Phoenix. Benjamin Leatherman

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This wizard tattoo is pure magic. Benjamin Leatherman

A Japanese-inspired tattoo created by artist Mark Nes of San Diego’s Golden Days Tattoo. Benjamin Leatherman

One of the many stunning tattoos seen at the Grand Canyon State Tattoo Convention. Benjamin Leatherman

One of the many stunning tattoos seen at the Grand Canyon State Tattoo Convention. Benjamin Leatherman

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Arizona summed up in one tattoo. Benjamin Leatherman

Rat Fink is a favorite of tattoo fans everywhere. Benjamin Leatherman

Some days, you get the bear. Other days, the bear gets you. Benjamin Leatherman

One of the many stunning tattoos seen at the Grand Canyon State Tattoo Convention. Benjamin Leatherman

Related Scottsdale Art Week roars back for year two this weekend

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This particular tattoo caught our eye at the convention. Benjamin Leatherman

Monkey business. Benjamin Leatherman

One of the many stunning tattoos seen at the Grand Canyon State Tattoo Convention. Benjamin Leatherman

A fierce-looking tattoo at the convention. Benjamin Leatherman

Have tattoo, will travel. Benjamin Leatherman