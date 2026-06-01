Phoenix 602 Day: A guide to the Valley’s holiday

Phoenix will celebrate 602 Day on June 2 with deals across the city.

Guess what’s back and better than ever? It’s 602 Day, Phoenix’s very own civic holiday.

After a successful debut in 2024, the daylong celebration is back on Tuesday, June 2. (6/02, get it?) This time, more than 200 local partners have signed up to participate.

If you missed it during its inaugural year, here’s everything you need to know about 602 Day.

What is 602 Day?

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602 Day is an informal holiday established by Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego in 2024. The holiday gives the city’s residents and business owners an opportunity to show off their civic pride in the form of festive T-shirts, public events, dining and retail deals and more.

“602 Day is a celebration of everything Phoenix – our local businesses, diverse neighborhoods and the creative spirit that drives our city forward,” Gallego said in a city press release announcing the holiday’s return. “It’s a chance for residents to show their hometown pride, discover new local experiences and sample some great cuisine. I’m proud to see our community come together for a day that’s uniquely and proudly Phoenix.”

The holiday takes its name from Phoenix’s 602 area code, which dates back to 1947, when AT&T assigned the prefix to the entire state of Arizona. Arizona’s population didn’t grow enough to merit a second area code until 1995, when the 520 area code that covers Tucson and the southern part of the state was born. Since then, 623 and 480 have become a part of the Phoenix phone number canon, but 602 will always be the city’s original area code.

It’s fairly common for major cities to form holidays around their best-known area codes. Milwaukee celebrates 414 Day, while Chicago has 312 Day.

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The Phoenix Zoo is one of several local institutions offering .02 admission in celebration of 602 Day. Phoenix Zoo

How will Phoenix celebrate?

In 2024, the mayor’s office proudly proclaimed that just over 100 organizations would take part in 602 Day by offering celebratory experiences and deals. In 2025 and 2026, well over 200 businesses participated.

Many are offering food, retail items or services for $6.02 — and in a few high-end cases, $602 — while others plan to host art gatherings and contests.

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Food and drink highlights include $6.02 prices for:

Select cocktails at Thunderbird Lounge

Select pints of beer at Wren House Brewing Company’s PV location

Tacos, mimosa or chocolate cake at Carcara inside the Sheraton Downtown Phoenix

Two bottles of lemonade and a special sticker at AZ Lemonade Stand

Margaritas at BARCOA Agaveria, plus bean and cheese burritos and mini chimichangas from the food truck outside

Half-sandwich and chips at Cheese N’ Stuff

Loaded Southwestern Tots and margaritas at Dog Haus Biergarten’s Downtown Phoenix location

Meal and drink specials at Earth Plant-Based Cuisine

Super Burrito and a small drink at El Tacazo Mexican Food

Booze Bags or Boujee Biscuits at Hash Kitchen

Elsewhere in the Valley, you can spend $6.02 on:

Tickets to select Arizona Diamondbacks games against the Los Angeles Angels June 15 to 17

Tickets to select Arizona Rattlers games

General admission to the Phoenix Zoo, Desert Botanical Garden or Arizona Science Center

Drum class at Fushicho Daiko

Select toys at Wildings Toy Boutique

Ties and scarves at Antique Sugar

Two mass market paperbacks at Books on 7th Ave

Arizona tic-tac-toe project (make in-store or take-home) at Craft Nights Arts & Crafts Studio

Drop-in Pilates classes at Inner City Studio

4-inch outdoor plants at Pueblo Life

Related Phoenix Pride has filed for bankruptcy

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Deals for 602 Day that are a little more expensive:

Hot air balloon rides with Rainbow Ryders for $160.20 (use promo code PHX602 at checkout)

$602 full season package for four people from Valley Youth Theatre

$60.20 tickets to the NASCAR Cup Series Chase Race tickets at Phoenix Raceway on Oct. 18

Get $6.02 off tickets to “Drunk Pirates” presented by the Drunk Shakespeare Society (use promo code PIRATE602 at checkout)

$60.20 Reiki sessions at Acential Reiki

Find the full list of 602 Day deals and celebrations on the official 602 Day website.

Jennifer Goldberg contributed to this article.