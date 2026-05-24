Where to observe Memorial Day in metro Phoenix

With a three-day weekend coming up, there are ample opportunities to relax, hit the pool in the high-90s sun or party it up at a bar or nightclub.

But it’s easy to forget the reason for the extra day off. Memorial Day has been a federal holiday since 1868, just after the end of the Civil War.

The day of remembrance is a poignant time to reflect on the sacrifices of fallen heroes and to pay tribute to their legacy of courage, dedication and selflessness. With that spirit, here are the ways to observe Memorial Day around metro Phoenix.

Heard Museum

2301 N. Central Ave.

Heard Museum honors Indigenous veterans during its annual Memorial Day ceremony, which runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, May 25. The event begins with a flag-raising to recognize Native veterans, followed by Kenneth Cozad Sr. paying tribute on drums. At noon, South Mountain Community College Storytelling Institute will lead a storytelling session and an open mic for guests to share history, reflection and teachings connected to service and family.

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National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona

2929 E. Pinnacle Peak Road

The National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona will commemorate the service and sacrifice of veterans interred and memorialized there at 8 a.m. Monday, May 25.

Mountain View Funeral Home & Cemetery

7900 E. Main St., Mesa

Mountain View Funeral Home & Cemetery hosts its 26th annual Memorial Day celebration at 8 a.m. Monday, May 25. The free tribute features patriotic music, wreath-laying, military honors and reflection. The Josh Roy Band plays patriotic music, with remarks from Apache Junction Mayor Chip Wilson and Pinal County Supervisor Jeff Serdy. Opening ceremonies will feature the A.J. Mounted Rangers, American Legion Post 27 Honor Guard, Skyline High School ROTC, Civil Air Patrol Falcon Composite Squadron 305 and a spiritual reflection by Sir Knight Rev. Robert King Sr. Complimentary doughnuts, coffee, American flag pins, poppies, flowers, fans and water will be available.

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HD South — Home of the Gilbert Historical Museum

50 E. Civic Center Drive, Gilbert

HD South — Home of the Gilbert Historical Museum — will host a Memorial Day morning of remembrance from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. The event is a collaboration between HD South, the town of Gilbert, the Veterans Advisory Boar and American Legion Post 39. The event will include a flag and wreath ceremony, the battlefield cross, the POW/MIA table, and remarks from Gilbert dignitaries and guest speakers. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs for seating. HD South will be open free of charge from 9:30 a.m. to noon.

City of Avondale

11465 W. Civic Center Drive, Avondale

The City of Avondale honors those who have served with memorial exhibits, a musical tribute, and a flag ceremony at 8:30 a.m. at the Avondale Civic Center Amphitheater, 11465 W. Civic Center Drive.

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City of Litchfield Park

272 E. Sagebrush St., Litchfield Park

The City of Litchfield Park’s ceremony will be held in front of the World War II Memorial, on the west side of Litchfield Elementary School, at 7 a.m., led by Mayor Thomas Schoaf.

The ceremony will take place in front of the World War II Memorial on the west side of Litchfield Elementary School. The 30-minute program includes a floral tribute, a prayer, a moment of silence and taps. Light refreshments will be served.

City of Scottsdale

Civic Center Memorial Lawn, 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd., Scottsdale

Local veterans organizations will honor those who lost their lives in military service on Memorial Day in conjunction with the City of Scottsdale. The ceremony begins at 10 a.m. at the Scottsdale Memorial for the Fallen, located adjacent to the chaplain sculpture on the Civic Center Memorial Lawn.