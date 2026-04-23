John Cena is coming to Phoenix Fan Fusion 2026

John Cena is coming to this year's Phoenix Fan Fusion. Get your jorts ready.

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John Cena is bringing a dose of hustle, loyalty and respect to Phoenix. Organizers of Phoenix Fan Fusion 2026 announced Thursday that the actor and WWE legend will appear as a celebrity guest at the pop-culture event from June 5 to 7.

He is expected to take part in photo ops, autograph sessions and a panel during the three-day pop culture convention at the Phoenix Convention Center.

Cena is scheduled to appear only on Saturday, June 6, according to organizers.

A 17-time world champion in WWE, Cena has also become one of Hollywood’s most recognizable action stars over the past decade, with roles in films like “The Suicide Squad,” “F9: The Fast Saga” and “Bumblebee.” He also starred in two season of the HBO Max series “Peacemaker.”

A 2016 photo of John Cena at PHX Arena, then known as Talking Stick Resort Arena. Benjamin Leatherman

Cena’s also inspired countless memes over the last decade, including jokes about his invisibility that are tied to his iconic WWE catchphrase, “You can’t see me.”

He previously appeared at Phoenix Fan Fest in 2016, a spinoff event produced by Square Egg Entertainment, the organizers of Fan Fusion.

Cena joins a growing list of previously announced Phoenix Fan Fusion 2026 guests, including “Doctor Who” star Jodie Whittaker, “Stranger Things” actor Jamie Campbell Bower, MCU actor Sean Gunn, film composer Danny Elfman, “KPop Demon Hunters” voice actor May Hong and George Takei and Walter Koenig from the original “Star Trek.”

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Cena has made several appearances at fandom conventions in recent years, including Fan Expo events across the U.S. In March, he drew widespread attention after a heartfelt interaction at MegaCon Orlando, where he hugged a fan with brain cancer.

He’s set to appear at multiple fandom events in 2026. Few are as large as Phoenix Fan Fusion.

The convention is largest pop culture events in the Southwest and smashed attendance records in 2025 when it drew 130,145 attendees over its three-day run.

Additional celebrity guests will be announced for Phoenix Fan Fusion in the coming weeks.

Tickets for Phoenix Fan Fusion 2026 are available at phoenixfanfusion.com/pricing. Daily general admission ranges from $44 to $69, while a full-event pass is $109. VIP admission starts at $599 and includes a $75 merchandise credit, early entry to celebrity panels, access to dedicated autograph lines and more.