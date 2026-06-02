Celebrate the new season of ‘Love Island USA’ at Phoenix bars

The cast of the new season of "Love Island USA."

It’s time to get messy again.

The new season of “Love Island USA” debuts tonight, Tuesday, June 2, and we’re looking forward to another adventure through romance, sexual tension and plenty of drama.

Hosted by Ariana Madix and narrated by comedian Iain Stirling, “Love Island USA” season eight streams exclusively on Peacock, with new episodes dropping daily at 6 p.m Arizona time during premiere week, followed by new episodes every day – except Wednesdays thereafter. Once again, viewers will be able to vote for their favorite couples via the “Love Island USA” app to determine which Islanders will recouple, who will remain in the villa and who goes home heartbroken.

This season’s cast members are:

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Aniya Harvey, Tyrone, Georgia

Beatriz Hatz, San Diego, California

Bryce Dettloff, Los Angeles, California

Gabriel Vasconcelos, Miami, Florida

KC Chandler, Fresno, California

Kenzie Annis, Kennesaw, Georgia

Melanie Moreno, Los Angeles, California

Sean Reifel, Easton, Pennsylvania

Sincere Rhea, Cape May, New Jersey

Trinity Tatum, Newport News, Virginia

Vasana Montgomery, Beaverton, Oregon

Zach Georgiou, Birmingham, England

To celebrate, a number of bars around the Valley are hosting watch parties tonight.

Backyard

21001 N. Tatum Blvd., #14

1975 E. Williams Field Road, Gilbert

Watch the season premiere on big screens at both Backyard locations with a fun, social crowd, great drinks and a high-energy atmosphere.

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Gracie’s Tax Bar

711 N. Seventh Ave.

Watch the premiere on a big screen with frozen mai tai drink specials. Show up at 6 p.m. for the 6:30 screening.

The Hot Chick

4363 N. 75th St., Scottsdale

The Hot Chick will host “Love Island USA” watch parties every Tuesday and Thursday through the run of the show. The bar will also offer themed cocktail specials.

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The Lola

9375 W. Entertainment Blvd., Glendale

The Lola isn’t just hosting a premiere watch party; fans of “Love Island USA” can watch every single episode at the West Valley hotspot.

Royale Kitchen + Cocktails

635 W. Glenrosa Ave., #101

Head to the Melrose District for a watch party that begins at 7 p.m. and includes the possibility of raffle prizes. The eatery will also offer its Gurl Dinner special that night, which gets you a yum-tini or Champagne, a Caesar salad and fries or tater tots for $20.