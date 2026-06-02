Celebrate the new season of ‘Love Island USA’ at Phoenix bars

Audio By Carbonatix
It’s time to get messy again.
The new season of “Love Island USA” debuts tonight, Tuesday, June 2, and we’re looking forward to another adventure through romance, sexual tension and plenty of drama.
Hosted by Ariana Madix and narrated by comedian Iain Stirling, “Love Island USA” season eight streams exclusively on Peacock, with new episodes dropping daily at 6 p.m Arizona time during premiere week, followed by new episodes every day – except Wednesdays thereafter. Once again, viewers will be able to vote for their favorite couples via the “Love Island USA” app to determine which Islanders will recouple, who will remain in the villa and who goes home heartbroken.
This season’s cast members are:
- Aniya Harvey, Tyrone, Georgia
- Beatriz Hatz, San Diego, California
- Bryce Dettloff, Los Angeles, California
- Gabriel Vasconcelos, Miami, Florida
- KC Chandler, Fresno, California
- Kenzie Annis, Kennesaw, Georgia
- Melanie Moreno, Los Angeles, California
- Sean Reifel, Easton, Pennsylvania
- Sincere Rhea, Cape May, New Jersey
- Trinity Tatum, Newport News, Virginia
- Vasana Montgomery, Beaverton, Oregon
- Zach Georgiou, Birmingham, England
To celebrate, a number of bars around the Valley are hosting watch parties tonight.
Backyard
21001 N. Tatum Blvd., #14
1975 E. Williams Field Road, Gilbert
Watch the season premiere on big screens at both Backyard locations with a fun, social crowd, great drinks and a high-energy atmosphere.
Gracie’s Tax Bar
711 N. Seventh Ave.
Watch the premiere on a big screen with frozen mai tai drink specials. Show up at 6 p.m. for the 6:30 screening.
The Hot Chick
4363 N. 75th St., Scottsdale
The Hot Chick will host “Love Island USA” watch parties every Tuesday and Thursday through the run of the show. The bar will also offer themed cocktail specials.
The Lola
9375 W. Entertainment Blvd., Glendale
The Lola isn’t just hosting a premiere watch party; fans of “Love Island USA” can watch every single episode at the West Valley hotspot.
Royale Kitchen + Cocktails
635 W. Glenrosa Ave., #101
Head to the Melrose District for a watch party that begins at 7 p.m. and includes the possibility of raffle prizes. The eatery will also offer its Gurl Dinner special that night, which gets you a yum-tini or Champagne, a Caesar salad and fries or tater tots for $20.