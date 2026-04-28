Free Comic Book Day is May 2. Here’s where to celebrate in Phoenix

May starts with one of the best weekends of the year for geeks: Free Comic Book Day 2026. Landing on Saturday, May 2, the annual event gives comic fans across Phoenix a reason to hit their favorite local shops, pick up free special-edition issues and spend a little time digging through the racks.

Launched in 2002, Free Comic Book Day was created to spotlight independent comic shops and bring new readers into the medium. More than 2,000 retailers across the U.S. take part each year, handing out exclusive giveaway comics made just for the occasion. This year’s lineup includes 24 titles, from superhero mainstays to kid-friendly reads and indie releases.

Most stores treat it as more than a simple giveaway. Some offer big sales on back issues, graphic novels and collectibles. Others bring in local artists and writers for signings or turn the whole thing into an all-day celebration. In Glendale, Drawn to Comics is known for its annual festival with dozens of artists, vendors and a horde of fellow fans.

Here’s where to celebrate Free Comic Book Day 2026 in Phoenix on Saturday.

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Ash Avenue Comics in Tempe will participate in Free Comic Book Day 2021. Benjamin Leatherman

Ash Avenue Comics & Books

806 S. Ash Ave., Tempe

Tempe’s Ash Avenue Comics is still finalizing plans for Free Comic Book Day 2026, but there will be plenty to browse on Saturday. A selection of official FCBD titles will be available while supplies last with a limit of five per customer. Keep an eye on the shop’s Instagram for more info and activities. Store hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Drawn to Comics

5801 W. Glendale Ave., Glendale

Free Comic Book Day 2026 at Drawn to Comics spills over to the Velma Teague Library, 7010 N. 58th Ave. in Glendale, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Highlights include cosplay appearances, Phoenix Fan Fusion ticket giveaways, prize stations and more than three dozen artists and guests. The lineup includes local creatives like Livio Ramondelli, Fern Vasquez, Craig Chenery, Amber Warnock-Estrada and Jamarea Lowery. Patrons can also pick up official Free Comic Book Day titles at the shop while supplies last and score 25% off select comics. Store hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fantastic Worlds Comics

9393 N. 90th St., #119, Scottsdale

Scottsdale’s Fantastic Worlds Comics is celebrating Free Comic Book Day 2026 with an in-store appearance by Arizona artist, illustrator and comics creator Latique Curry. Every official Free Comic Book Day title will be available, along with a full selection of comics, cards and collectibles for anyone wanting to add to their haul. Store hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

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Gotham City Comics and Collectibles

151 N. Country Club Dr., Mesa

Despite this retailer’s Batman-inspired name, Free Comic Book Day 2026 at Gotham City Comics in Mesa isn’t just for Dark Knight fans. The shop will have official giveaway titles on hand, along with a lineup of geek-friendly local vendors and appearances by Arizona artists. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Greg’s Comics

2722 S. Alma School Road, #8, Mesa

Open since 1994, Greg’s Comics in Mesa has taken part in every FCBD since the event began. For Free Comic Book Day 2026, the long-running shop is offering 20% off all comics and toys, and patrons can pick up up to three free comic book titles. Manager Erik Brueback says the annual event is “always a way to get comics front and center in front of people.” Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

High Score Comics

5140 W. Peoria Ave., #100, Glendale

Glendale’s High Score Comics is keeping things simple for Free Comic Book Day 2026: every official FCBD title will be available while supplies last, and all back issues in the store are 50% off. Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Samurai Comics at Indian School Road and 16th Street. Benjamin Leatherman

Samurai Comics

Multiple Valley locations

Samurai Comics is marking Free Comic Book Day 2026 at its Phoenix, Mesa and Chandler stores on Saturday. Each location is offering up to three free comic book titles per person, along with signings from Arizona artists and creators throughout the day.

The Phoenix location hosts Meredith McClaren, Jeff Pina, Matt Goodall, Jay Fotos and Scott Godlewski. Mesa features Alexis Ziritt, Jim Hanna, Mike Macrapoulos and Nathan Morris, while Chandler is bringing in Austin Ackert, Val Hochberg, Ben Glendenning and Anastasia Stilsmoking. Hours vary by location.

Surprise Comics

14771 W. Cactus Roa, Surprise

Free Comic Book Day 2026 at Surprise Comics comes with a few extras beyond the giveaway books. Shoppers can meet local illustrator and artist Scott Serkland from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., browse sale items throughout the store and pick up one of the shop’s signature “Surprise Boxes.” There’s a limit of 10 free titles per person, while supplies last.